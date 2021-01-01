Wuxi AppTec Finds Bitter Aftertaste In Waning Demand For Covid Drug Services

Mar. 27, 2023 11:00 PM ETWuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (WUXAY), WUXIF
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Wuxi AppTec’s chemical business doubled last year, but only grew around 40% excluding revenue from Covid-related products and services.
  • The drug outsourcing services company’s net profit fell 47.6% sequentially to 1.44 billion yuan in the fourth quarter, as its growth momentum slowed.
  • The company's business will inevitably face more headwinds this year as the pandemic quickly retreats and demand for related vaccines and drugs also falls.

China Steps Up Measures To Control COVID Outbreaks

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

The leading Chinese CXO posted record revenue and strong profits last year, but its growth started to slow in the fourth quarter.

Most companies are breathing a huge sigh of relief now that China’s pandemic

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.