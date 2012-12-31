IGphotography

Investment Thesis

Based on my sensitivity analysis, Citycon (OTCPK:COYJF) stock will likely lead to double-digit returns over the long term. While rising interest rates are negative for real estate investments, higher inflation is offsetting the impact. Therefore, the crucial factor is to consider on what level the long-term inflation-adjusted interest rates will stay.

Overview

Citycon is a Nordic real estate investment company with over €4 billion property portfolio, which primarily comprises shopping centers.

2022 Annual Report

In the recent decade, shopping centers have been poor investments as retail sales shifted online, especially in the fashion sector. Additionally, while total sales volumes stagnated, the construction of new shopping centers has diluted the existing centers' sales volumes. However, Citycon's stock offers much higher yield than a decade ago, with a significant discount to book value. As a result, the risk is lower, while there is higher upside potential.

On top of that, Citycon is in a materially better position than the competition. The company has actively worked to reduce its reliance on fashion tenants, which currently represent only 21% of its tenant mix - significantly lower than its competitors. Moreover, 40% of gross rental income comes from necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores and municipalities. This client mix provides a more sustainable long-term business model, making Citycon's centers less susceptible to economic downturns with a less cyclical customer base. Additionally, Citycon's shopping centers are strategically located in major Nordic cities, in central locations, connected to public transportation, and near residential areas.

Citycon 2022 Equity Story Presentation

93% of the rents are tied to a consumer price index. As the index always lags by one year, the 2022 average inflation of approximately 9% will be indexed to rents in 2023.

Citycon 2022 Equity Story Presentation

In late 2022 Citycon announced a plan to deleverage its balance sheet by €500 million over the next two years by selling non-core shopping centers. In line with the strategy, the company has already divested two shopping centers in Norway, raising around €120 million at a price close to the book value. Citycon's properties' average net rental yield is 5%. The company utilized the proceeds from the sale to repurchase its bonds from the open market for a 4.9% yield. Consequently, Citycon's deleveraging actions are cash flow neutral, provided they can continue to sell their shopping centers near their book values.

Financials

Net rental income in 2022 was approximately €200 million. There were some divestments during the year, so NRI stayed flat. Excluding divestments, NRI was up 6.6%. The reported earnings are subject to significant fluctuations due to changes in property valuations. Therefore, to determine the profits that can be distributed to shareholders, it is necessary to adjust the earnings by deducting fair value changes and deferred taxes."

Author's excel sourced from annual report

For 2023 Gross rental income should increase by around 8% from indexation, and the newest shopping center, Lippulaiva, will generate an additional €5 million in rental income from the full year of operations. That should lead to a net rental income of €225 million, up 11% from 2022. Deducting administrative expenses and €19 million negative impact from the upcoming deleveraging actions will lead to an operating income of €175 million.

Citycon's debt is fixed, with an average interest rate of 2.73% (including Citycon's hybrid bonds, debt-like instruments recorded on the shareholders' equity side on the balance sheet). Net interest expense will be €66 million, leading to an expected net income of €109 million in 2023.

Author's excel estimates

Taxes

Citycon is a limited liability company that, in theory, is subject to a 20% corporate tax rate. However, their financial statements show they have paid little to no taxes in most years. The income statement also includes a deferred taxes portion resulting from property valuation gains, but this tax is only payable if the property is sold. Additionally, it seems that Citycon has structured its deals in such a way that it will not be required to pay deferred taxes if they were to sell properties with valuation gains.

One theory of how Citycon can avoid paying income taxes would be through property depreciation. Once the property is fully depreciated, instead of selling the property, they can sell the property holding company. If the fair valuation metrics were allowed to be used on tax treatment instead of depreciated accounting balances, that would mitigate capital gains taxes.

If the above taxation rules are untrue, the second theory is that Citycon holds the shopping centers through partnerships owned by foreign holding companies in zero-tax jurisdictions. Under partnership taxation rules, the partnership's income is not directly taxed. Instead, each partner is taxed individually based on their share of the partnership's profits in their respective jurisdictions. By using this approach, any partnership profits attributable to Citycon would be taxed under their holding companies in zero-tax jurisdictions.

Please note that these are just my theories; I'm not a tax expert. If you have a better understanding of how the taxation structure works, let me know in the comment section. Regardless of the details, Citycon pays close to zero in income taxes.

Valuation model

I have created a valuation model to determine the internal rate of return for investment in Citycon stock based on a market capitalization of €1.06 billion. I ran the valuation model with 100 different interest rate and growth rate scenarios.

Upcoming interest expenses from fixed bonds are highlighted in grey. After that, I assume Citycon will have to pay a 2% margin on its loan portfolio and a 4% margin on its hybrid loan portfolio on top of the ECB depository rate.

To calculate operating income growth, I assume Citycon can increase rents by 1% below the inflation rate. While the rents are mostly indexed to inflation, there could still be some decline in fashion sales, which could limit Citycon's ability to pass on the full inflation to tenants.

It is a 30-year valuation model with no terminal multiple.

Author's valuation model

Sensitivity analysis

Below you can see the results for 100 scenarios on my sensitivity analysis table based on different long-term ECB depository rate and rent hike assumptions.

Author's sensitivity analysis table

The sensitivity analysis shows that even in a high-interest rate environment, the return should be good as long as there is higher inflation and the inflation can be passed into rents.

The key is the difference between the long-term average inflation rate and the ECB depository rate. As long as the long-term average inflation will be on the same level or above average ECB depository rates, then Citycon should make double-digit returns for investors. On the other hand, if the long-term ECB depository rate is more than 2% above the inflation level, the returns will become quite low. Also, the nominal returns will be higher in a high-inflation environment, while the inflation-adjusted returns will be slightly lower.

Author's sensitivity analysis table

As the governments' debt-to-GDP ratios keep growing, pension deficits widen, and many legacy companies with no growth left are drowning in debt piles, I find it hard to believe that ECB could pursue a policy where long-term interest rates would stay above inflation. The debt obligations are simply too high, so the long-term inflation rate will likely be slightly above ECB rates to slowly inflate away debt obligations. Otherwise, the European economy will get overleveraged, and the entire system may collapse.

Risks

Fashion still makes up 21% of the tenant mix, and a further decline in fashion sales might lead to higher vacancies. 1% increase in vacancies will lead to an approximately 3% decline in net income. Additionally, higher vacancies may push down prices for new rental contracts, which means Citycon won't be able to keep rent hikes in line with inflation. If rents fall far behind inflation, Citycon's free cash flow potential will decrease significantly, and property valuations will decline. It may cause problems in debt refinancing and could even lead to bankruptcy in the worst-case scenario.

Conclusion

Citycon's shopping centers are well-positioned for the future. Although higher interest rates will have a negative impact on earnings, as long as inflation can be mostly passed into the rents, Citycon's equity should most likely lead to double-digit long-term returns from current depressed levels.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.