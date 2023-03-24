Comex Update: Delivery Volume Slows Even As Prices Rise

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is wrapping up March, which is a minor delivery month.
  • Gold open interest is actually trailing in recent months.
  • Silver delivery volume continues to decline, with March posting 3,155 contracts delivered.
  • Platinum has been a thorn in the side of the Comex for the last two delivery months.

Gold bars,silver,copper,platinum,1000 grams pure metal,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of commodity ,3d rendering

Oselote

By SchiffGold

Gold is wrapping up March, which is a minor delivery month. While it was a decent delivery month, it was the smallest minor month since November 2021.

Gold Historical deliveries for Minor months

Figure: 1 Recent like-month delivery volume

Lower delivery volume

Gold - Deliveries compared to OI at First Position

Gold Cumulative Net New Contracts After First Position

Gold Historical notional deliveries for the month of March

Gold - House Account Activity - BofA

Gold - Daily and Cumulative Change in Stock Since Last Report

Gold Open Interest countdown to contract first positions date

Gold Historical Deliveries for Major Months

Gold Difference Between Current and Next Similar Month (Cost to Roll)

Gold - Difference Between Cash and Futures Largest Volume Contract

Silver Historical Deliveries for Major Months

Silver - Net New Contracts After First Position

Silver Cumulative Net New Contracts After First Position

Silver Historical Notional Deliveries for the Month of March

Silver - House Account Activity - BofA

Silver - Daily and Cumulative Change in Stock Since Last Report

Silver Open Interest Countdown to Contract First Positions Date

Silver - Difference Between Cash and Futures Largest Volume Contract

Platinum Monthly Delivery Volume

Platinum Historical Stock of Eligible and Registered

Platinum Open Interest Countdown to Contract First Positions Date

Platinum Open Interest Percentage Countdown to Contract First Positions Date

Historical Gold/Silver Deliveries by Year

Comments

