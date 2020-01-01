Leila Melhado

After doing a few review articles on some Brazilian stocks, I'm beginning to feel more versed in the ups and downs of that part of the world and the company's hailing from there. In this article, we move from steel and energy and go into paper, by reviewing Klabin S.A. (OTCPK:KLBAY).

Klabin is a Brazilian producer of paper, headquartered in beautiful Sao Paulo. It's size, being the largest in the country, means it's a very natural thing that one looks at when considering companies in the country. Given my expertise in the sector, investing in not only paper and cardboard, but timber and biofuel companies in Europe, it's a natural step for me to look at this particular company.

Let's see what Klabin can offer investors.

Klabin - Running down Brazilian paper from A to Z

So, Klabin. Managing R$20B in annual revenues at somewhat of a record- or top-tier margins from a global context means that the company is one of the largest paper manufacturers on the globe, and certainly takes the place as the premiere paper manufacturer in all of Brazil.

The company's history is extensive going back almost 125 years, to the creation of Klabin Irmãos e Cia. (KIC) by Maurício Klabin, his brothers Salomão Klabin and Hessel Klabin, and his cousin Miguel Lafer. The initial business idea was importing stationery products for offices, stores, government agencies, and banks. This led to the construction of the very first pulp and paper mill in all of Brazil in the 1930s, and from then on, the company has grown significantly, IPO'ing as early as 1979, and both growing organically and through M&A's to becoming one of the largest companies in the world.

This is the company's current capacity.

Klabin IR (Klabin IR)

This makes the company into a global player in the business, with a very attractive mix. As it stands, the company is 35% pulp, 32% papers, and 31% conversion. 1.9% of the company's revenue is in forestry. In terms of margins, the company delivers very impressive results. With a GM of 47.5%, OM of 32.2%, and net of 22.3% for 2022, this makes the company one of the most efficient and profitable paper companies on the planet.

It mostly services the internal market, Brazil, making Brazil an important indicator of how the company goes. Klabin has very small US/EU exposure. The closest it can get is Italy being at around 4.4%, and this is not large.

Klabin Sales mix (GuruFocus)

Klabin does not have institutional, investment-grade credit. It's at BB+, which puts it close to it. However, what it does have is being in the 86th percentile in terms of margins in the entire industry - and that is the low point. In terms of net margins, Klabin performs more efficiently than 97% of all global paper companies, in managing a 22%+ net margin. ROIC measures are superb, and the company has an overall increasing weighted average cost of capital, but nothing encroaching on its positive ROIC.

While debt has been growing over time, so has revenues and the company's net income, delivering good returns. It is a cyclical business, that is for certain, and we'll see how that influences valuation later - but overall, Klabin has been able to grow not only its assets and debts or cash but the Stockholder's equity, which is a good sign.

The fact that its operating margin has been expanding over time, and that it ticks pretty much every single box in expanding RoA, CFROA, lowering leverage, and high asset turnover, means the company, despite all of the risks involved with moving into Brazil, knows its business.

The company's operations are found across mainly the eastern regions of the nation, with some in the Amazonas.

We all know (we that follow the industry, at least) that graphic paper and printer paper businesses are declining. Klabin, like other businesses, is moving to focus on Tissue, Containerboard, coated boards, Kraft paper and other papers. These sectors are expected to grow by at least 1% per year until 2035, securing the company's operations and profits - theoretically. However, most of that demand growth isn't set to come from traditional regions such as NA, EU or Japan. Those are expected to be flat - instead, the industry believes significant growth in the 1-3% range to come from Oceania, Asia, LATAM, and China. This obviously makes Klabin very well-positioned.

Klabin's common shareholder structure takes some to get used to, but here's a high-level view.

Klabin IR (Klabin IR)

I would be investing in the native KLBN3 share, or the ADR - and the company has been among the first southern-American companies to issue green bonds and sustainability-linked funding overall.

I can give you a very high-level perspective on the expectations for the market that Klabin is in. These Paper/fibers markets are expected to grow slowly, but globally. However, the mix within them is expected to churn a bit further, with printer/graphic paper losing more and more ground - so it's crucial for companies in the field not to be stuck with non-hybrid/paper assets that can't be or aren't planned to be used for other types of product. Most of the EU/NA players have, or already doing this at this time, and Klabin is too. For people who want to get more "into it", look into Pulp Indice prices, and pricing levels for NBSK/BHKP (Bleached softwood/hardwood kraft pulp). The pricing levels for these have been shooting through the roof after cratering in 2020, which is when I went heavy into some of these businesses.

Another great business that Klabin is also in is fluff, meaning the material used in diapers (among other things). Fluff is a market that between the areas of adult incontinence, babies, feminine hygiene, and non-woven is expected to grow at a rate of 3-5% per year, with feminine hygiene sales already firmly up over time - and Klabin is well-represented in the area.

Klabin IR (Klabin IR)

In fact, Brazil is the 3rd-largest disposable diaper market in the entire world, and the sales there have been compounding/averaging growth of between 7-13% for the past 13 years without signs of slowing down.

From a high level, Klabin is among a world-leading vertically integrated supplier of all things paper, fiber, and pulp. It's in everything you want a paper/cardboard/product company to be in - and Klabin is also expanding, including its PUMA II project that will add significant capacity to the company's output. If it holds the same or similar margins as the company's other assets, this is going to be a very good asset for the company.

The company also has a very aligned compensatory structure for the C-suite. Only a 3rd is base salary, with the rest being incentivized through a mix of short-term and long-term incentives. Klabin averages a dividend yield between 2-5% depending on the year - almost 7% for the 2022 period, which was the record, and 0.1% for the 2020 period, which was a trough. It targets a payout of 15-25% of adjusted EBITDA.

The 4Q22 period was, as one could expect, a very good period for results. The company's revenue rose to R$5B, with a 19.2% ROIC, PUMA II at 82% completion, and a delever/Debt at 2.6x, within line with the company's expectations. This by the way was despite sales volume already showing some cracks, with a 5% decline being made up for by higher prices.

The company managed an FY22 EBITDA of R$7.8B, coming from near-every segment in the company doing well in the business environment of today. Despite BB+, there is very good visibility on the company's upcoming maturities, and Klabin is in no danger.

Klabin IR (Klabin IR)

The company's dividend policy means that you can, at this time, continue to expect impressive dividends from Klabin for the near future.

At the very least, I wouldn't expect Klabin to do much worse than its international peers. It has a more complex sales mix and is somewhat more unfamiliar to investors given the non-NA/EU/JPY exposure.

However, one thing I do believe is that investors need to become comfortable with non-traditional investments. At least, they do if they want to be able to generate impressive, market-beating growth. I believe the growth to be found in emerging and emerging-stable economies like Brazil can potentially outperform what we find in legacy areas like Europe in the foreseeable future.

With that, we're moving onto valuation.

Klabin - The valuation

Klabin presents a few risks inherent not just to the paper/pulp business, but that is common in southern-American investments or EM investments. Volatility. Something like an EPS moving up and down in this fashion makes it more difficult to provide or calculate accurate forecasts.

F.A.S.T Graphs Klabin (F.A.S.T Graphs Klabin)

The fact is, someone investing in the company in 2016 has gotten a return of exactly 0% at this point. This highlights the crucial importance of investing at a good valuation.

I want to re-emphasize at this point, that this company, in its peer group, is actually a margin leader. The peer group consists of many companies I invest in, such as UPM-Kymmene (OTCQX:UPMKY), Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF), Holmen AB (OTCPK:HLMNY) and Billerud (OTCPK:BLRDY). UPM is by far the largest with a near-$20B market cap, compared to Klabin's $4B (USD) - but Klabin is actually at better margins than almost all of my investments in the sector. Of course, my investments into the sector come at better, stable over-time yields and pricing stability. But at a good price, there is definitely room in my portfolio for a company like Klabin. We have one analyst following the company - and that analyst is for the ADR KLBAY. That analyst gives the company a PT of $8.1 for the ADR, implying a 15% upside.

Given the company's volatility, DCF doesn't really work here. Instead, we can use Median P/S and Revenue multiples along with Graham Numbers and book values to try and arrive at a decent price target for the company that doesn't put us at an unfavorable valuation when "BUY"ing.

The problem is the entire sector is currently attractively valued. When you can buy qualitative companies like Billerud or Stora Enso at what are without a doubt appealing valuations, your argument for investing in this company is largely relegated to it being outside of the EU, and if you're already invested in the former.

This leads me to give Klabin a price target, on a conservative basis, of around R$5.5 for the native, which implies a significant upside but also isn't as high as some of the value implications or PT's out there.

Despite the company's class-leading profitability and ROIC scores, and the fact that I can't really find any particular fundamental risk (beyond political/Brazilian) to the company's operations, I want to remain conservative here - but I do believe that there is an upside here.

Klabin is largely underfollowed by the institutional community. No significant trades have been recorded for the past year and more, at least not outside South America itself.

However, given my invested state in Swedish/European timber, paper, and cardboard, I see no significant disadvantages to broadening my horizon and giving my portfolio Klabin exposure - even if it's initially just a small one.

I'll keep a close eye on this business and see where it goes, but for now, I give Klabin stock a native R$5.5 PT and a "BUY".

Thesis

Klabin S.A. is class-leading and should not be underestimated. It's a South American paper and pulp producer, with full vertical integration in the market. Even if it's just a fifth of the size of some of the more major players, it's nonetheless a solid investment at the right price.

Earnings volatility and political instability make the company difficult to compare or value properly - but I arrive at a conservative PT of R$5.5/share, based on fundamentals, sales, revenues, Graham multiples, and historicals, which implies an upside here.

Klabin S.A. is a "BUY", and you can invest here with a profit - as I see it.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

4 out of 5 criteria is enough for me, though this one comes with a warning of being somewhat volatile - but Klabin is a "BUY".

