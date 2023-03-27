Startek, Inc. (SRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2023 11:17 PM ETStartek, Inc. (SRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bharat Rao - Global Chief Executive Officer

Nishit Shah - Global Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss the Startek Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022. Joining us today are Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao; and the company's Global CFO, Nishit Shah. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

Before we continue, we would like to remind all participants that the discussion today may contain certain statements which are forward-looking in nature pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Startek advises all those listening to this call to review the latest 10-K posted on its website for a summary of these risks and uncertainties. Startek does not undertake the responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. Further, the discussion today may include some non-GAAP measures in accordance with Regulation G, the company has reconciled these amounts back to the closest GAAP-based measurement. The reconciliations can be found in the earnings release on the Investors section of their website. I would like to remind everyone that a webcast replay of today's call will be available via the Investors section of the company's website at www.startek.com. Additionally, the company has included a presentation which can be found via the webcast link and on the Investors section of the company's website to coincide with the call.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Startek Global's CEO, Bharat Rao. Bharat, please proceed.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.