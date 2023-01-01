Just_Super

Thesis

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is a data security software solution provider. The business provides data management systems for handling and securing both structured and unstructured information. Two weeks ago, on March 14th, VRNS held an Investor Day presentation that, in my opinion, shed more light on the metrics the company will provide during its transition and the longer-term model which bodes well for consensus in terms of modeling. VRNS has reaffirmed its emphasis on ARR and FCF during the transition, which is helpful to know that we will not be seeing cash burn. I appreciate how management has hammered home the importance of explaining how SaaS models improve platform dynamics, unit economics, and the customer experience. I think this is significant because it helps with consensus modeling by resetting market expectations for future growth and margin profile. In particular, I believe there is room for growth because current clients may switch to the SaaS platform earlier than expected, leading to improved pricing and overall profitability, despite the fact that the initial phase of the transition will prioritize acquiring new customers. Although I am heartened by VRNS's efforts to shift to a more attractive business model, I am still wary because of the slowing of ARR growth (due to the transition), and the possibility that the market will reevaluate VRNS's valuation in light of the slower growth in the near future (revenue growth dropped to ~10% in FY23/24, which is much slower than historical rates).

Transition headwinds aside, I am still skeptical of VRNS's ability to expand its total customer base for long-term sales growth, despite strong recent expansion revenue within existing customers. This is because there is now a greater emphasis on upmarket penetration, which is difficult because of the many large existing incumbents. Moreover, as mentioned above, from a stock perspective, I believe investors do not look favorably upon VRNS's poor near-term outlook in terms of growth and declining gross margin. As such, it might not receive attention from funds and investors, thereby receiving lesser fund flow. Particularly in FY23, when the transition will have the greatest effect, VRNS will report a much lower than expected ARR growth. As a result, until Varonis completes the bulk of its transition, I am suggesting a hold rating for VRNS stock.

Positives and negatives of the transition

I have two views on the transition to SaaS. Firstly, although the switch will have a negative impact on profits in the short term, I am confident that SaaS is the better service to provide. This positive view stems from my strong belief that cloud-native, SaaS-based, and automated microservices for security are far superior to traditionally hosted solutions for individual businesses. This is especially true in the present climate, with budgets being slashed and staff being frozen or reduced. In this competitive market, I believe VRNS will be successful thanks to the low barriers to adoption and quick time to market. In particular, VRNS provides data transparency, risk assessment, automated protection, and drastically decreased blast area risk. In addition, it would make free trials go more quickly, which is helpful for VRNS's GTM strategy, as the company has always worked to show (via trial) customers how vulnerable they are to data leaks and theft. On-premise trials, on the other hand, are intended to be as non-intrusive as possible, but they still necessitate customers allowing set up in their environment, which in turn necessitates dozens of hours of IT management resources - which makes the entire process much slower. The new SaaS Cloud features make this possible in a matter of minutes with zero in-house configuration. The elimination of obstacles during trials should allow VRNS to perform more evaluations and ultimately attract more clients. In conclusion, SaaS offerings triumph on-premise because they permit faster trial, which reduces the length of time needed to close a sale. I anticipate that as VRNS grows its share of SaaS ARR, advantages like faster sales cycles and easier customer deployments will accrue, as compared to on-premise subscriptions. Customers will benefit from increased automation, more frequent product updates, and reduced spending on IT hardware thanks to SaaS data protection. Moreover, the boost generated by offering SaaS packages is expected to result in acquiring bigger average new clients, and a growing contribution margin for ARR, as the organization can use R&D and S&M resources more effectively with SaaS distribution approach.

Coming full circle, the impact of this SaaS transition is unavoidable, but I find comfort in the knowledge that management is skilled at carrying out their plans. A successful transition from perpetual to Subscription was previously accomplished under management's watchful eye. However, I would warn that the earlier transition was accomplished in a more lenient macro environment. High inflation and rising interest rates suggest a more challenging market for management to navigate today. Customers may be forced to make a decision about whether to continue or cancel VRNS services as a result of this transition. The fact that many companies are going under as a result of the current climate is also bad news.

FY27 target

Management has set a 5-year ARR goal of $1 billion, which works out to roughly 17% CAGR. In my opinion, this is powerful messaging because it implies an increase in ARR growth beyond what was implied by the FY23 guidance. Importantly, the forecast does not count on any maintenance or perpetual license fees being converted into recurring revenue before 4Q24. This suggests room for earnings to beat guidance if macro turns for the better. The transition is also likely to result in higher VRNS prices relative to on-premise subscriptions due to a greater emphasis on product bundling by sellers (i.e. more modules). A long-term model framework was also disclosed by VRNS, which included the $1bn ARR goal by 2027, gross margins of 79-81%, and an operating margin (% of ARR) of 20% at the midpoint. As for FY23, management has restated their ARR guidance for FY23, which suggests a 11% year-on-year growth at the midpoint. However, I think this projection is cautious, and I expect growth to pick up speed once the macroeconomic challenges ease up, and the SaaS sales strategy becomes more scalable.

Conclusion

VRNS is a data security software solution provider that is currently undergoing a transition to SaaS subscription model. While this transition will have a negative impact on profits in the short term, I believe that SaaS is the better service to provide, as it allows for faster trials, easier deployments, and increased automation. Management has set a 5-year ARR goal of $1 billion, which implies an increase in ARR growth beyond what was implied by the FY23 guidance. However, I am still skeptical of VRNS's ability to expand its total customer base for long-term sales growth, especially with the greater emphasis on upmarket penetration. Therefore, until VRNS completes the bulk of its transition, I suggest a hold rating.