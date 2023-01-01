Varonis Systems: Wait For SaaS Transition To Finish

Mar. 28, 2023 12:31 AM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
374 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend to wait for VRNS to finish its SaaS transition before investing.
  • Over the long term, I believe that SaaS is the better service to provide, with low barriers to adoption, quick time to market, and faster sales cycles.
  • Management has set a 5-year ARR goal of $1 billion, which implies an increase in ARR growth beyond what was implied by the FY23 guidance.
Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Thesis

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is a data security software solution provider. The business provides data management systems for handling and securing both structured and unstructured information. Two weeks ago, on March 14th, VRNS held an Investor Day presentation

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
374 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.