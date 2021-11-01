EPS: Exploring The Drawbacks Of Earnings-Based Investing

Summary

  • EPS selects 500 of the largest U.S. companies, weighting them by aggregate earnings over the last four fiscal quarters. Expenses are 0.08% and the fund has $645 million in assets.
  • Despite a seemingly common sense approach, EPS has consistently lagged SPY since its launch 16 years ago. One possible reason is that its Index doesn't consider any forward-looking metrics.
  • This feature is evident when analyzing EPS's fundamentals against SPY. Estimated growth rates are lower across the board, though historical growth rates were better.
  • Investors are compensated through a lower valuation based on earnings and cash flow. However, most other key metrics are too similar for there to be a serious opportunity.
  • I'm reiterating my neutral position on EPS but will suggest a more value-oriented ETF worth consideration.
Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EPS) uses earnings to weight the 500 largest U.S. companies, an approach that sounds reasonable but has yet to outperform its market-cap-weighted peers since its February 2007 launch. This article explores possible reasons, including

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, BRK.B, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

