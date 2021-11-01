RichVintage

Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EPS) uses earnings to weight the 500 largest U.S. companies, an approach that sounds reasonable but has yet to outperform its market-cap-weighted peers since its February 2007 launch. This article explores possible reasons, including using historical instead of expected earnings. My analysis reveals that EPS is similar to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but with 1-2% less growth and nearly four points cheaper on forward earnings valuation. This profile may deliver in an uncertain environment, but I don't expect significant outperformance. Therefore, I've maintained my neutral stance on EPS, and I look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

EPS Overview

Strategy Discussion

EPS tracks the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Index, selecting the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization with positive cumulate earnings over the last four quarters. The critical feature is the Index weights constituents by earnings, reconstituting annually in December. As mentioned, the approach is reasonable because it relies on actual results rather than the speculative moves that sometimes drive market-cap-weighted indices. However, speculation can be a source of huge returns. For example, markets rewarded Tesla (TSLA) shareholders for years before the company qualified for the S&P 500 Index. EPS's backward-looking approach could be why it's lagged SPY historically, and I'll provide some statistics to support that theory shortly.

The Index also removes the bottom decile of companies based on quality and momentum factors. As described on Page 17 of the Index Methodology, quality is determined by analyzing trends of return on equity, return on assets, gross profit over assets, and cash flow over assets. Momentum is based on a stock's risk-adjusted returns over the preceding six and twelve months. This screen doesn't make much of a difference, as the combined weight of stocks in SPY but not in EPS is just 6.60%. However, some notable names absent include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Boeing (BA). The following return on asset and total capital metrics make it easy to see why.

Seeking Alpha

Performance Analysis

EPS has gained an annualized 8.27% since March 2007 compared to 8.75% for SPY. Each declined by approximately 50% during the Great Financial Crisis, but SPY's recent gains were superior. You can see SPY break away after the March 2020 crash and has maintained a 2% lead since April 2020. That's not a good sign, given the recent market pressures. Most dividend and value-oriented funds outperformed over this period, but EPS was similar to SPY.

Portfolio Visualizer

Consider the average rolling returns for the two funds below for further evidence. SPY is superior in every instance. Therefore, I will need a clear reason for why this time is different before recommending investors buy EPS ETF.

Portfolio Visualizer

Sector Exposures and Top Holdings

Before we look into those potential reasons, we can better understand the differences between EPS and SPY by looking at their sector exposures. For context, I've included the Schwab U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV), a fund I expect will outperform going forward.

Morningstar

EPS and SPY have similar sector exposures in most cases. However, EPS overweights Energy by 4.34% and Communication Services by 5.56%, primarily generated by extra exposure to Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX). The offset is in Technology, namely Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and NVIDIA (NVDA). Still, it's only about 1-2% per stock, so EPS is only slightly value-tilted. In contrast, SCHV substantially underweights Technology and has more exposure to defensive sectors like Consumer Staples and Utilities.

EPS's top ten holdings are listed below and total 29%, similar to SPY. In addition to the stocks listed above, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Pfizer (PFE), and AbbVie (ABBV) round out the top ten.

WisdomTree

EPS Analysis

The following table highlights fundamental metrics for EPS's top 25 holdings, totaling 43.01% of the portfolio. The fund's top 25 industries total 68.31%, close to SPY's 67.55%, so both appear equally well-diversified.

The Sunday Investor

When I reviewed EPS in October 2022, its estimated earnings growth rate was 15.97%, 0.91% less than SPY. The latest 6.89% figure illustrates how much market expectations have changed. Any large-cap stock with a double-digit growth rate seems to have a significant tradeoff that makes it riskier than others. For example, Microsoft trades at 29.95x forward earnings, about six points higher than the broader market. Exxon Mobil and Chevron look great on paper but are highly correlated to the unpredictable price of oil.

An interesting statistic not listed is EPS's 15.81% three-year earnings growth rate, better than SPY's 13.43%. Its five-year sales growth rate is also better (11.45% vs. 11.36%), and these metrics indicate that EPS is too backward-looking. I think if the Index considered some of the forward-looking metrics above, performance would improve.

EPS trades at 19.13x forward earnings, a 4.58-point discount to SPY compared to 3.65 last October. In addition, EPS trades at a 4.81-point discount on cash flow vs. 2.99 previously. These are slight improvements and suggest a minor buying opportunity. Still, other metrics are nearly identical, including the portfolio's five-year beta, profitability score, and earnings revision score. The fundamentals aren't necessarily better, so this won't be a "this time is different" review. Investors should give some weight to past performance, indicating how SPY's market-cap-weighting approach works better.

One solution is SCHV, which tilts more toward value but has a better earnings revision score than EPS and SPY. Cautious investors may also find its 0.94 five-year beta and superior diversification more appropriate. You can also look at the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which I reviewed last week.

The Sunday Investor

Investment Recommendation

Weighting U.S. large-cap stocks by earnings seems reasonable, but EPS's long-term returns suggest there are drawbacks. One flaw is the Index's use of historical data. Forward-looking metrics are likely more relevant, given how a company's valuation is based on expected future earnings. My fundamental analysis supports this theory since EPS's historical sales and earnings growth rates were higher than SPY's but lower on a forward basis. A positive is EPS's lower 17.57x forward earnings valuation, but other factors, including ones measuring volatility, profitability, and earnings momentum, suggest any future outperformance will be minor. Therefore, I've maintained my neutral rating on EPS, and I look forward to discussing this further in the comments section.