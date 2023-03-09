Capital One: Buy The Bank Panic

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.44K Followers

Summary

  • I am buying shares of regional bank Capital One Financial as investors fear a broader meltdown of the U.S. financial system.
  • The key reason for me to buy shares is because COF is trading at a serious discount to the bank's normalized (or average) price-to-book ratio.
  • Consumer-focused deposit base and strong liquidity/capital position imply revaluation potential.
  • As the 9th largest bank in the country by assets, the U.S. government and the Fed are not going to allow a failure of COF.

New York City - 28 January 2017: Facade of Capital One Bank Midtown Manhattan location. Large Capital One Bank logo on the exterior, street view. No people. Sunny day.

Heather Shimmin

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have dropped sharply in March as a number of banks failed and the FED was forced to make additional liquidity available to U.S. depositary institutions. This sell-off, broadly speaking, has created numerous opportunities

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: JPMorgan Securities

Source: JPMorgan Securities

Source: Capital One Financial

Source: Capital One Financial

Source: Capital One Financial

Source: Capital One Financial

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.44K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COF, PACW, FRC, SCHW, FITB, USB, WAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.