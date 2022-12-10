The Cycle Has Turned! Will Fear Mongers Make You Miss The Bull Market?

Mar. 28, 2023 1:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY
John Early profile picture
John Early
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • One extreme follows another. Dismal return and a down cycle had a climax on Thursday morning October 13, 2022. The trend has been up since and should continue.
  • Claims recession has begun or will soon have been wrong since 2021. Correct reading of yield curve suggests recession and bear market won't come till late 2024.
  • After 2024, the stock market's vast overreach of the economy suggests a crash or at least a weak 15 to 20 years.

Metaverse Technology.Next generation technology.Global networking connection,science, innovation and communication technology.

Galeanu Mihai

One Extreme Follows Another

Return in the stock market fluctuates with waves and cycles in market sentiment. Several of these waves or cycles made substantial lows last year. From those cycle lows the stock market has trended higher. Charts below

200 day return periods of S&P 500 with best fit sine wave

Economic Leads

Percentile Rank for 200 trading-day return periods

Economic Leads

Percentile ranks of combined periods of return for S&P 500

Economic Leads

Percentile ranks of combined periods of return for S&P 500

Economic Leads

Chicago Fed National activity index with St Louis Fed Financial stress index

St Louis Fed FRED database

Yield curve correlated with annual GDP growth

Economic Leads

Yield curve and annaul GDP growth

Economic Leads

Yield curve correlated with S&P 500 bear markets

Economic Leads

36 year S&P 500 return correlated with 36 year GDP growth rate

Economic Leads

Real total return of US stock market since 1871

Economic Leads

This article was written by

John Early profile picture
John Early
1.64K Followers
Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is no guarantee analysis of historical data their trends, cycles and correlations enable accurate forecasts. The data presented is from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance does not indicate future results. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. This is not an offer to manage money.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.