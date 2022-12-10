Galeanu Mihai

One Extreme Follows Another

Return in the stock market fluctuates with waves and cycles in market sentiment. Several of these waves or cycles made substantial lows last year. From those cycle lows the stock market has trended higher. Charts below support this thesis. To aid in understanding what the charts mean and imply I’m going to review some specific details. If you find reading the details tedious skim over them. If the chart doesn’t make sense you might circle back to the details to see if that puts the chart in context.

Economic Leads

The worst 200 trading-day period in the recent cycle with actual closing prices ended Wednesday 10/12/22 down 24%. The low actually came the next morning; the S&P 500 fell 90 points and then rallied 178 points to close at the high of the day. Since then the market has trended up. The period ending 3/24/23 had a gain of 0.60% which is the 22.6 percentile. So the return these last 200 trading days was better than 22.6% and worse than 77.4% of all the 200 trading-day periods during the last 20 years.

For comparison here are the percentiles for the 200 trading-day periods since 2015.

Economic Leads

The percentile at the low on 10/12/22 hit 3.9 in other words the return for the 200 days was weaker than 96.1% of 200 day periods it was weaker than any 200 day period that included the COVID bear market.

Using daily data I track cycles and percentile returns for 12.5, 25, 50, 100 and 200 trading-day periods. It appears useful to average the percentiles for the 12.5 and 25 day periods and calculate the percentile of that average (green line in chart below). I also average the percentiles for the 50, 100 and 200 day periods and calculate the combined percentile (red line in chart below).

Economic Leads

The main take away of this chart is that when the green or red line reaches a very high level or low level it shows there has been a historically rare high or low return for the combined periods and there is likely to be a reversal before the existing trend can continue or the trend is about to change.

In early October last year the green and red lines hit their lowest levels since the COVID low in March 2020.

Market returns for the five daily periods covered hit historically low levels last October. The best fit sine wave for 200 trading-day periods indicated a low near the same time frame. That cycle now points to the best 200 trading-day period in the next cycle as 1/16/2024—10/29/2024. This is consistent with the high of the next bull market coming around October 2024.

Long-Term Extremes

A 200 trading-day period is about ten months. To continue the doubling of time periods I use monthly data, based on Robert Schiller’s method where a month’s data point is the average of the daily closing prices of the S&P 500 for a month with adjustments for inflation and reinvested dividends. So the return periods of 20, 40, 80, 160 and 320 months look at the real total return for the specified periods.

Similar to the chart above the one below looks at percentile ranks for the combination of 20 and 40 month periods (green line) and the combination of 80, 160 and 360 month periods (red line).

Economic Leads

The green line showing combination for the shorter periods dropped from 92.5% in December 2021 to 20.3% in March of this year. This is a huge drop. This drop doesn’t mean an uptrend will happen, but it leaves space for a rebound.

The red line showing the combination for the three longer periods is only down to 62.4%. I expect at some point in the next 20 years the percentile rank will make a low comparable to the ones in 1920, 1942 and 1982. Some hard times are coming, but risk is probably low till late 2024.

Tired of Bad Recession Forecasts Yet?

I started hearing recession forecasts or claims we were already in one in 2021. This seemed a bit odd since 2021 grew at 5.9% the fastest pace since 1984. GDP growth in 2022 was quite weak, but still clocked in at 2.1%.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the St Louis Fed Financial Stress Index together give a solid reading on the economy. Both indexes fluctuate around zero. The stress index shoots above zero in a recession; the activity index plunges below zero in a recession. The chart below shows the activity index minus the stress index.

St Louis Fed FRED database

Typically, this combined measure has several months of increasingly negative readings before a recession starts. The covid recession was obviously an exception. With the measure currently in positive territory, it’s highly unlikely a recession is waiting around the corner.

Yield Curve

The inverted yield curve has been used, or should I say misused, to prematurely stir fear of recession. There are lots of ways to examine the yield curve. The best may be the difference between the 10-Year Treasury yield and the 1-Year Treasury Yield. When the 1-year yield is higher the curve is said to be inverted (the difference is negative). What is little understood is that when the 10-Year yields forty basis points or more than the 1-Year, the yield curve has very little correlation with economic growth. When the 10-year is less than forty basis points above the 1-year it has a strong correlation with growth and when it inverts becomes an extraordinary recession indicator.

Here is the 10-Year vs 1-Year yield curve with a forty basis point limit using the lead time with the strongest correlation to annual GDP growth over the last 37 years.

Economic Leads

The yield curve is the most inverted since the back to back recessions of the early 1980s. The recession will likely be quite severe. I only plot this chart back to 1985 because before that the lead time was only about 20 months rather than the 31 shown above. Based on the old lead time I predicted the 1990 recession was going to start about a year earlier than it did. Using the best lead time of the last 37 years the next recession is indicated to start in late 2024 or perhaps early 2025. It may or may not get here in time to harm Biden’s reelection attempt.

Usually people plot the yield curve without a lead time and without a limit. Below is the yield curve without a limit plotted concurrently with annual growth and using the same correlation for the portion of the yield curve below 40 basis points. The portion of the yield curve above 40 basis points has minimal correlation with growth at any lead time. Sometimes the lines move the same direction sometimes in opposite directions.

Economic Leads

In the last 37 years the 1-Year yield typically drops below the 10-Year yield (un-inverts) before a recession starts. It felt a bit humorous to hear pundits shortly before the 2001 recession and the great recession/financial crisis claim we’ve gotten past the risk of recession because the yield curve is positive again.

In 2024, if you hear a pundit claim the risk of recession has been averted because the yield curve is positive, perhaps you should smile and ponder if the comment is politically motivated. You could instead get angry about the politics, but anger can be detrimental to health and decision making.

The yield curve also forecasts bear markets. With the stock market I can use weekly data points. The weekly point is based on the average of daily closing prices of the S&P 500 during the week. Each point on the blue line on the chart is the percent a week's average is off from the high of the previous 78 weeks (18 months). A blue point at zero means the week is the 78-week high.

Economic Leads

The yield curve has a better fit with past bear markets using a limit of 56 basis points rather than the 40 which had the best fit with recessions.

The chart suggests the next bear market will begin the week of October 9, 2024. Essentially the yield curve is estimating a bull market peak in the first week of October next year. If the next bear market starts in the second half of 2024, I’ll count it as a good call.

Stock Market Way Ahead of Economy

GDP has grown at a 2.5% pace for the 36 years 1987—2022 (last point of gray line). This point is at the 8 percentile level; it’s weaker than 92% of the 36-year periods on the chart below. To find a weaker 36-year period weaker than the ones ending since 2020, you have to go back to 1904—1939.

Economic Leads

By contrast the 6.8% annualized real return for the S&P 500 36-year period April 1988—March 2023 (last point on the blue line) is better than 69% of the 36-year period returns. The last five trading days of March won’t noticeably change the 6.8% figure. The disconnect between an 8 percentile economic performance and a 69 percentile stock market performance will likely have a payback in dismal stock market return sometime in the next 20 years.

It’s popular to blame the Fed and monetary policy for disconnect between weak economic growth and strong stock market performance. I’m a voice in the wilderness saying the problem is fiscal policy. The 36 year period was chosen to highlight what happened since 1987 when the top marginal tax rate on personal income dropped below 40% for the first time since The Great Depression.

We’ve all heard the rhetoric the last 50 years that cutting the top tax rate spurs incentive to grow the economy. What I’ve found is that a low top tax rate encourages elite capitalists to draw a larger share of business revenue out of businesses as personal income leaving a smaller share of revenue to build businesses and grow the economy. The top 1% of taxpayers are paying about twice as large a share of the income tax as they did when their top tax rate was 70%.

The trillions of extra dollars pulled out means those at the top have a lot more income to pay tax on and less deductible expenditures that grow the economy like wages, salaries, equipment, marketing, training and research.

Ironically the wealthy are paying too much tax because their top marginal tax rate is too low. If at some point we get a higher top tax rate we need to be careful that the first five to ten brackets in the income tax schedule allow business owners to pull a large enough amount of income out of businesses at a low enough average tax rate that our wealthy and talented have plenty of incentive to run businesses. If the 70% marginal tax rate were to come back it should probably only apply to the portion of income above about $400 million.

If the fiscal explanation for the disconnect is correct a low top tax rate is practically the definition of a market bubble. Businesses are weakened on the inside as revenue is drained and then have their price bid up in the financial markets with some of the money that was pulled out. A similar outcome happened in the 1920s and Great Depression as the top tax rate was cut from 73% to 25%.

90 years ago it took a depression for politicians to raise the top tax rate and bracket to an appropriately high level. Incidentally, the depression bear market in stocks ended and the biggest 12 month advance in stock price history began a few days after President Hoover raised the top tax bracket from 25% on income above $100,000 to 63% on income above $1 million in June 1932. Real GDP grew at an 11% pace in the three years 1934—1936. Real GDP the stock index adjusted for inflation and reinvested dividends set new all-time highs in 1936.

Over the very long run the return on the stock market after dividends and inflation has trended at 6.6%.

Economic Leads

This trend consists of long periods of outperformance intermixed with ten to twenty year periods where the market with reinvested dividends loses ground to inflation. The monthly real return stock index hit its all-time high in November 2021. Even after trending higher the last 5 months it is still 21% off that high.

While I’m comfortable predicting the nominal price of the S&P 500 will make 18 month highs later this year and all-time highs in 2024, I’m less confident the market advance will be enough to make a new all-time high in the real return index.

Whether the all-time high was in 2021 or comes in 2024 or ’25 there will likely be a fifteen to twenty year period where stocks with reinvested dividends do not gain any net purchasing power. This will likely, but not necessarily involve a crash. We may get a big enough market collapse that big changes in fiscal and tax policy are considered, but the party for the top 1% and the stock market is not over yet.

A crash may be ahead, but the risk is low until late 2024.

Ignore the fear this year and be sober the next.