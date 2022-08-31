NIKITA ARMYAGOV

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) recently delivered significant news about inorganic growth including the acquisitions of Tensar and Tendon. Besides, in a recent presentation, management noted that further electric vehicles production and battery plants are expected to ignite the demand for steel metals. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act could bring significant tax advantages that may be beneficial for the FCF of CMC. There are also many risks from energy cuts in Europe, the total amount of debt, or goodwill impairment. With that, I believe that the company could be worth a bit more.

Commercial Metals: Geographically Diversified, Many Facilities, And A Lot Of Accumulated Know-How

Founded in 1915, Commercial Metals is a manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products as well as other related services. The company has facilities in the United States and Poland, including seven electric arc furnaces, two EAF mills, a re-roller plant, and manufacturing plants. Through Tensar, Commercial Metals also markets stabilizers and solutions for growing in soils in more than 80 markets all over the world.

Businesses for Commercial Metals are divided into two operating segments, based on their geographic position: the United States segment and the European segment. In recent years and historically, the United States segment is the one with the highest percentages of net sales for the company, mainly the section for the sale of aluminum and metals in this country.

In the six months ended February 28, 2023, the company reported net sales of $3.4 billion in North America and $762 million in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA is positive in Europe and North America. Considering that the company is significantly diversified, I believe that revenue growth will likely be a bit less volatile than that of other peers.

Source: 10-Q

In the United States, the company has an integrated network of recycling, production, and distribution plants, and the current strategy in this territory is to improve the current network in order to amortize transactions and reduce production costs as much as possible.

In the United States, in total, there are 38 active recycling plants to date, and in addition to this type of operation, Commercial Metals through Construction Services and CMC Impact Metal Business also offers services for construction companies and independent contractors, always in relation to the products of metal. Another service that is included within this segment of operations is the marketing of its fertilizer and stabilizer products for agricultural activities through its Tensar brand as well as products to stabilize asphalt in construction.

The European operations segment, on the other hand, has similar facilities although on a smaller scale. All the company's properties on this continent are concentrated in Poland, and the strategy for this segment is, as in North America, to reduce production costs as much as possible to improve the income margin from operations. In this case, there are 12 recycling plants for Commercial Metals in Poland as well as another 5 manufacturing plants in the same country. This makes the company, for example, the largest manufacturer of wire mesh in Poland.

Most of Commercial Metals' clients are industries in the construction market, which causes sales to increase notably in the third and fourth quarters, generating significant seasonality when analyzing their statistics and operations. These sales occur through the company's direct channels as well as independent dealers or distributors.

Expectations Seem Beneficial, And The Company Appears To Trade At Small EV/EBITDA And EV/FCF Multiples

I had a look at the expectations reported by other analysts, which I believe are quite beneficial. I believe that readers may want to have a look at their figures. 2025 net sales is expected to be close to $7.787 billion with 2025 EBITDA of $1.046 billion, EBIT of $776 million, EBT of $781 million, and 2025 net income close to $603 million. Finally, 2025 FCF would be close to $372 million, and the company would trade at close to 8x-13.9x FCF from 2023 to 2025.

Source: S&P

Stable Balance Sheet With Some Debt

As of February 23, 2028, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $603.966 million, accounts receivable less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.263547 billion, and inventories worth $1.1442 billion. Total current assets are equal to $3.278146 billion, which means that receivables represent a significant part of the total amount of current assets and total assets. In sum, I would say that Commercial Metals depends quite a bit on its clients. If they decide to pay a bit later, or decide not to pay, FCF margins may deteriorate.

Property, plant and equipment is large. Besides, with intangible assets of $248.723 million and goodwill of $278.711 million, total assets stand at $6.484 billion. Considering the current asset/liability ratio, I believe that the balance sheet remains solid. With that, in my view, investors may want to study the total amount of debt carefully.

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities includes accounts payable worth $422 million, accrued expenses and other payables of $378.572 million, and current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings worth $264.762 million. In sum, total current liabilities were equal to $1.066 billion. Finally, with long-term debt of $1.099 billion, total liabilities were equal to $2.701 billion.

Source: 10-Q

I studied a bit the debt obligations reported by Commercial Metals. Management will have to make a payment of $600 million in 2027 and several payments from 2030. In my view, management will be able to renegotiate the debt terms, or look for other types of financing from now until 2027. Hence, I am not afraid of the total amount of debt.

Source: Presentation To Investors

My Expectations

Among the reasons to have a look at Commercial Metals, there is a list of long-term trends. There is, first of all, the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the US, which is expected to increase annual rebar demand significantly in the coming years. Commercial Metals is also expected to benefit from supply chain realignment plans initiated by clients. Besides, management noted many projects related to electric vehicles, battery plants, and semiconductor investments. Finally, federal support for green energy and the effects from the Inflation Reduction Act will likely serve as catalyst for revenue growth inside Commercial Metals.

Source: Presentation To Investors

Under my financial model, I assumed that Commercial Metals would successfully obtain raw materials at the lowest possible cost, maintain its low cost production model, and operate modern mills. Besides, I believe that improving industrial machinery in order to enhance profit margins will likely bring FCF generation in the coming years.

I am also optimistic about the recent inorganic growth initiatives reported by Commercial Metals. The company acquired Tensar in 2022 through an investment of half a billion dollars. This is part of a broader strategy, in which Commercial Metals seeks to diversify its production capacity and product offering besides positioning itself in new markets. The acquisition of Tensar included $572 million in total assets with intangibles worth $260 million, goodwill of $186 million, and long-term debt of only $4 million. I believe that the company received a significant amount of assets, and did not have to assume a lot of debt, which some investors may appreciate.

Source: 10-k

In my view, some of the recent increases in the stock price may be attributed to the acquisition of Tensar in 2022. If management successfully convinces debt holders to make meaningful acquisitions in the near future, I believe that the stock price will most likely trend north.

Source: SA

Finally, I would expect beneficial stock price dynamics considering the share repurchase program noted in recent presentations and the completion of new greenfield projects in 2023. It is also worth noting that the repayment of senior notes in 2023 may reduce the net debt/EBITDA ratio a bit more, which may make the stock even more appealing for investors who dislike debt.

Source: Presentation To Investors

My Future FCF Projections

My forecasts included 2033 net earnings of $681 million with D&A of $170 million, deferred income taxes of $489 million, and changes in accounts receivable of $324 million.

Also, with 2033 changes in inventories of -$481.081 million, changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $17 million, and changes in other operating assets and liabilities close to $208 million, 2033 CFO would be close to $1455 million. Besides, with 2033 capital expenditures close to -$443 million, the free cash flow would stand at $1012 million.

Source: My Estimates

Now, if we also assume an EV/FCF multiple of 14x, 2033 residual value would stand at $14 billion, and with a WACC of 8.6%, the total enterprise value would be close to $7.2 billion. I also subtracted $1.3 billion in total debt, and divided by a share count close to 117.123 million, which implied a valuation of $56 per share.

Source: My Estimates

Commercial Metals Enjoys A Decent Market Share In The United State, But There Are Many Other Large Competitors In Europe

Due to the competition in the markets, the company presents itself as one of the main producers of certain types of metal products in the United States as well as one of the main processors of ferrous metal. In any case, this market is not only a highly competitive market, but also highly fragmented in the country, with great variability from region to region in terms of suppliers, manufacturing and distribution costs, and demand from the clients. Commercial Metals has achieved an efficient strategy to manage costs, through its offer of related services and the great relationship with its clients.

In Europe, on the contrary, the company enjoys a great position mainly in Poland, where it captures a large portion of the market. Commercial Metals may fail to implement the same strategies that worked out in the United States in new markets in Europe. Besides, lack of scale in the old continent and less facilities may not help compete with existing competitors.

There Are Several Risks

In my view, the greatest risk or challenge for Commercial Metals comes from maintaining and managing its current operations infrastructure. Metal processing and recycling facilities are often very expensive, and require permanent investments for their maintenance. This, in a competitive environment where other companies with greater infrastructures and lower accumulation of costs appear, could diminish revenue generation and FCF projections. In my model, I was very conservative with my capex numbers, however in the worst case scenario, capital expenditures could be larger than expected.

The company is also exposed to power supply cuts, whether electric or gas, or they may become more expensive than expected. In this regard, I could pay special attention to energy supply in Europe, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine could have a negative effect on the operations of Commercial Metals.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine did not have a direct material adverse impact on our business, financial condition or results of operations during the three or six months ended February 28, 2023 or 2022. Our Europe segment has not had an interruption in energy supply and was able to identify alternate sources for a limited number of materials previously procured through Russia. However, we will continue to monitor disruptions in supply of energy and materials and the indirect effects on our operations of inflationary pressures, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, commodity pricing, potential cybersecurity risks and sanctions resulting from the invasion. Source: 10-Q

Besides, overproduction in foreign markets may lower prices in the United States, which would bring revenue growth down. Finally, we can name the trend towards environmental regulations which could in the future mean an obstacle for FCF generation. Keep in mind that required investments to respect new environmental laws may lower future profitability.

My Takeaway

Commercial Metals may expect demand from steel products driven by more electric vehicles production and battery plants. The Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Act are also expected to bring tax advantages and demand to the metals industry. I also believe that the recent acquisition and more inorganic growth would most likely be welcomed by market participants. Finally, considering the accumulated expertise in the United States, I would expect further growth in Europe. I did identify risks from energy supply, price volatility in the metals markets, the total amount of debt obligations, and larger capex than expected. With that, I believe that CMC stock is undervalued.