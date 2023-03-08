photovs

Since I last covered Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in 2019, much has changed in the U.S. housing market. The last decade saw new home construction lag demand. In 2023, there are signs that any drop in mortgage rates may spur a new boom in home construction, repair, and housing-related stocks. A slowdown in the construction markets can impact the company's revenue growth and margins in the first half of 2023. Owens Corning is an excellent long-term investment for these reasons. Investors can consider buying Owens Corning if the market volatility takes the share price to $85. The stock will yield closer to 2.5% at that price, a decent yield in this rate environment.

Uncertainty in the first half of 2023

In 2022, Owens Corning reported record revenues of $9.7 billion (Exhibit 1). Its 2022 record revenues followed a year in 2021 when the company recorded nearly $8.5 billion. The company has made several acquisitions that have helped propel its revenue. For instance, in April 2022, the company acquired WearDeck, a producer of composite weather-resistant decking for commercial and residential decking in North America.

Exhibit 1:

Owens Corning Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, & Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

WearDeck generated $60 million in sales in 2022. Owens Corning estimates the total addressable decking market at $7 billion, and composite decking products can capture 30%, about $2.1 billion. WearDeck may have a long growth runway ahead of it, given its $60 million in sales in 2022. But, there is tough competition in the decking market, and many consumers may consider it a discretionary expense with revenue fluctuating with changes in the consumer’s economic health.

Owens Corning has made its strategy clear; it will enter adjacent residential and commercial construction markets to drive revenue growth. In August 2022, the company acquired Natural Polymers, a spray foam insulation manufacturer. Natural Polymers has about $100 million in annual sales.

The quarterly revenue numbers show slowing growth as 2022 ended (Exhibit 2). Some of this slowdown can be attributed to seasonality, with construction slowing during the cold winter months. But, revenue growth in Q4 2022 was much lower than in the same period in 2021. The housing market was amid roaring growth in 2021 which benefitted Owens Corning. Growth slowed from 22.5% in Q1 2022 to 7.2% in Q4 2022.

Exhibit 2:

Owens Corning Quarterly Revenue Growth, Gross, Operating Profit, & Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Owens Corning increased revenues by raising prices at the expense of volumes. The strong dollar took away some of the benefits of price increases. The company is projecting further volume deterioration in Q1 2023 (Exhibit 3). It expects revenue growth to moderate in the face of headwinds in the construction industry, even after accounting for price increases and benefits from its acquisitions. The company expects its Insulation segment to post modest growth, with price increases driving sales. Revenue at its Composites and Roofing business segments is expected to be down and flat in Q1.

Exhibit 3:

Owens Corning Q1 2023 Revenue Growth Projections (Owens Corning Investor Presentation)

Near the end of interest rate hikes

Interest rates may have peaked in the U.S., and the residential construction market may be set for “boom times” in the second half of 2023. Chronic under-building of new homes and population increase have led to much pent-up demand in the U.S., which could be quickly activated when mortgage rates decline. For instance, mortgage applications increased when the 30-year mortgage rate dropped to 6.1% in February.

The Federal Reserve Dot Plot shows that most FOMC participants expect the Fed Funds rate to peak around 5.1% (Exhibit 4). The FOMC participants also see rates declining in 2024. I am glad to see the era of zero Fed Funds rate behind us. The zero Fed Funds rate punished savers while benefitting speculators—many retirees with vast cash holdings suffered during the previous decade. The zero rates are unnatural for any economy. It is hard to make a case that 30-year mortgage rates will go back to below 2.5% as they did in 2021, but a rate below 5.5% could elevate new home construction and sales. Owning a home remains the ultimate American dream.

Exhibit 4:

Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) Outlook For the Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve Board)

Margins may be lower in the first half of 2023

The company booked record gross and operating margins of 27.2% and 18%, respectively, in 2022. It generated a record-high free cash flow of $1.3 billion in 2022, amounting to a free cash flow margin of 13.4% (Exhibit 5). Maintaining these margins may be difficult, especially in the first half of 2023, given continuing inflationary pressure and low demand. It remains to be seen if the company can increase prices further. The dollar’s strength is fading, which may help the company in 2023, as it generated 30% or $2.9 billion of its sales outside the U.S. in 2022 (Exhibit 6).

Exhibit 5:

Owens Corning Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 6:

Owens Corning Revenue from Various Segments (SEC.GOV)

The company paid just $136 million in dividends in 2022, so it had much cash left over for share buybacks (Exhibit 7). Share buybacks can add value to the shareholder if management wisely buys shares when their company’s valuation is low. Since 2013, the company has spent $2.6 billion on share buybacks, taking the diluted share count from 119.1 million in 2013 to 97.7 million in 2022, reducing 21.4 million shares at an effective average price of $122.94. OC stock is currently trading at $91.82.

Exhibit 7:

Owens Corning Operating Cash After CapEx & Dividend (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Management gets an immediate boost to EPS irrespective of the price per share they paid for their repurchases. They have the incentive to do buybacks at any share price. For example, in 2022, the company reported a diluted EPS of $12.70. If its share count remained at its 2021 level of 104.3 million, the diluted EPS would have been 6.3% lower (Exhibit 8). If the share count remained at its 2020 level, the diluted EPS would be 10.04% lower or $11.43 instead of the reported $12.70. In short, the company got a manageable 11.1% boost to its 2022 EPS compared to 2020 due to its share buyback program.

Exhibit 8:

Owens Corning 2022 EPS based on 2021 and 2020 Share Count (Seeking Alpha, Author Assumptions, and Calculations)

Investors need to pay attention to gross margins, operating cash flows, and free cash flows instead of EPS numbers. Management can boost EPS with buybacks, but gross margins and free cash flows are difficult to manipulate over the long term. Some readers may argue that companies can artificially reduce CapEx or other expenses to make their cash flows look great. But, it is difficult to manipulate these numbers in the long run. Lowering costs in one year may be easy, but it will hurt the company long term.

Dividend & Valuation

The company has a safe dividend with a low five-year average payout ratio of 17%. The company has paid a dividend consecutively for eight years and grown it over the past four years, which is not an excellent track record. Currently, the stock yields 2.27%. If investors manage to acquire shares at $83, the stock will yield 2.5%.

Owens Corning is reasonably valued based on a discounted cash flow model (Exhibit 9). This model assumes a 3% short-term growth rate until 2027 and the same growth rate for the long term. It also assumes a free cash flow margin of 7.9%, the company’s average over the past decade, and a 10% discount rate. This model yields a per-share equity value of $97.12. The company has a low debt with a low debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.3x. The company may be able to increase its free cash flow margins in the coming years, which could boost its valuation. Investors may want to consider buying Owens Corning when the market volatility increases in the coming weeks, especially if the stock price gets closer to $85 or below.

Exhibit 9:

Owens Corning Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Owens Corning is fairly valued, and investors may want to take advantage of market volatility to acquire shares. But the company may face revenue headwinds in the first half of 2023. If mortgage rates drop, the construction market may make a good comeback in the year's second half. Investors can consider building a position in Owens Corning stock slowly by using a dollar-cost averaging strategy at or below $85.