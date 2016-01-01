frankpeters/iStock via Getty Images

Description

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) makes private jets. It's primary business is the development, production, and maintenance of business jets for use by public and private organizations worldwide. Following recent growth in both its own operating performance and the broader business jet market, Bombardier held an investor day last week during which it provided an optimistic update on the company and substantially raised 2025 targets. The fact that those goals are also significantly higher than market expectations is the call's most notable takeaway, especially given how little was said about them by management in the 4Q22 earnings. Whenever I consider investing in Bombardier, I always ask myself how much the company is worth if it achieves its FY25 targets. With an expected EBITDA of $1.6 billion for FY25, the stock will be trading at a multiple of 7x EBITDA, which is close to its low point since 2016. I believe this is too low. The last two years have seen a marked improvement in the end market, an expansion of the backlog, the capture of aftermarket share, the realization of cost savings, the expansion of margins, the generation of substantial cash flow, and the improvement in the health of the balance sheet for Bombardier. All of these could be used to argue that Bombardier should trade at a premium to history. I recommend a buy rating with the confidence that management can hit FY25 targets and the market would at least value the stock at its historical average (10x EBITDA).

Key highlight of 2023 investor day

The most notable change is the increase in management's 2025 goals, which were first presented at an investor day in March 2021 and were reaffirmed at an investor day in March 2022. The new goals call for at least $9 billion in revenue (an increase of 8% over the consensus original FY25 estimates), an EBITDA margin of 18% (equivalent to $1.62 billion in EBITDA), and free cash flow of at least $900 million.

With an increased backlog of 1.5x book to bill ratio in 2022 due to higher deliveries following strong demand, I believe management can reach its segment-wise goal of $7 billion of OE revenue in 2025. The current outstanding amount of orders is $14.8 billion, which is almost 40% higher than the level seen in 2020. However, I am confident that there will not be any problems converting this backlog into actual deliveries. A key part of the confidence is that management has increased its delivery guidance and plans to deliver 150 aircraft in 2025 (suggests that underlying operational performance are sound), which is 12 more than the guidance of 138 planes for FY23. As a result, there should be a significant increase in revenue. Management has previously noted that total production capacity is currently at 200, so any growth beyond that point should come with very healthy incremental FCF margins. The military business jet backlog for the next decade is also a significant contributor to the overall growth, as identified by management who plans to deliver 375 jets. This backlog translates to over $1 billion in Defense revenue.

After market share

Sales in the aftermarket hit a new high of just over $400 million in 4Q22, and management projects further growth in the coming quarters, with aftermarket sales expected to increase by 9% at the midpoint of the revenue guidance range of $1.6 to $1.7 billion. Even though flight hours are increasing at a slower rate, I anticipate that Bombardier's growth is being fueled by the expansion of its services footprint. If we do the math backwards, it appears that in order to reach management's long-term target of $2 billion in aftermarket revenue in FY25, Bombardier needs to grow by roughly 10% per year in 2024 and 2025 from the midpoint of 2023. With management having reaffirmed this target and having finished its one million square foot addition to its services footprint in 2022, I have no doubts that this growth is achievable.

Margin expansion

While the previous target for EBITDA margin was 20%, this has been lowered to around 18% to account for the pass-through of input costs and investment in the expansion of the defense business. However, I like to remind investors that Bombardier's aftermarket business, which has segment EBITDA margins north of 20%, will help drive margin expansion as the company's fleet expands in the years ahead (post FY25). There are additional factors that, taken together, should result in increased profits. For instance, it should benefit from a more standard 7500 pricing environment as it moves up the learning curve, and it should also benefit from an additional $70 million in cost savings.

FCF improvements

With a 4Q22 FCF of $169 million and a full-year FCF of $735 million, the company significantly outperformed its own guidance. While FCF in FY22 was very healthy, residual value guarantee payments will reduce FCF in FY23. In any case, management has significantly increased its 2025 FCF target, now expecting more than $900 million, so all eyes are on FY25. What I anticipate from management is that they will continue to use any excess cash to reduce the company's debt. This would further strengthen its financial position, which should result in a higher valuation multiple. Net leverage is expected to be between 2 and 2.5X in 2025, down from 4.6X in FY22. A better balance sheet will not only improve valuation, but it should also provide management with the liquidity to pursue value-adding deals (if any) and aggressively reinvest in the business. With regards to investments, while management is committed to its long-term product portfolio, it does not foresee a need or a compelling case to launch a new aircraft development program in the near-term. What this means is CAPEX should be expected to be within guided range ($200 to $300 million), and we should expect high incremental FCF margin.

Summary

Bombardier's recent investor day provided an optimistic update on the company's growth and raised its 2025 targets substantially. With management reaffirming its targets for 2025 and a backlog of 1.5x book to bill ratio, I believe the company can reach its segment-wise goal of $7 billion of OE revenue in 2025. Management's strong focus on the aftermarket business, margin expansion, and FCF improvements also add to the company's growth potential. Therefore, I recommend a buy rating with the confidence that management can hit FY25 targets.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.