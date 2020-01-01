Commercial Bank Deposits Down A Record 3.33% YoY

Mar. 28, 2023 1:10 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.45K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve’s FRED data on commercial bank deposits was just updated through the week of 3/15.
  • From the prior week, deposits fell roughly $100 billion, or about 0.56% from $17.6 trillion down to $17.5 trillion.
  • A week-over-week decline of 0.56% is nothing out of the norm, although it was the biggest decline in percentage terms since last April when deposits fell 0.6% during the week of 4/20.

Piles of euro coins with red decreasing arrow - Loss of money concept

CalypsoArt

The Federal Reserve’s FRED data on commercial bank deposits was just updated through the week of 3/15. From the prior week, deposits fell roughly $100 billion, or about 0.56% from $17.6 trillion down to $17.5 trillion.

A week-over-week

YoY change in US deposits at all commercial banks

US deposits at all commercial banks

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.45K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.