IEMG: Bulls And Bears Battle It Out

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Emerging markets have outperformed the broad market since late October last year, but the relative rally has stalled.
  • EM, heavy in Financials and Tech, is meandered lately, and I spot two key technical patterns to monitor.
  • I continue to believe that at just 11x earnings, EM is attractive, but I wouldn't bank on monster P/E expansion anytime soon.

Traffic rushing at night in the streets of Jakarta, Indonesia capital city.

Emerging market stocks have bounced on a relative basis against the S&P 500, but the outperformance is not yet indicative of a bearish to bullish trend change, in my opinion. A weaker dollar in the last few weeks hasn’t done much

IEMG: Strong Relative Return Late in Q4, Giving Back Gains Against the S&P 500

EM: Low P/E, But Near its 25-Year Norm

IEMG: Portfolio and Factor Profiles

IEMG: Sector Exposure

IEMG Seasonality: Little Trend to Discern, Bullish April Bias

IEMG: Two Head and Shoulder Patterns In Play

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | Retirement

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IEMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

