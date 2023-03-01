BK Technologies: Underwhelming Q4 Results And I'm Neutral Now (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 28, 2023
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The company booked sales of $20.3 million and an operating loss of $1.57 million in Q4 which was below my expectations.
  • The high-margin BKR 9000 multi-band radio still hasn’t been launched and cash and cash equivalents stood at just $1.92 million as of December.
  • BK Technologies recently announced a reverse stock split and I think there could be significant stock dilution coming over the next few months.
  • While I continue to think that BKR 9000 could be a game-changer due to its strong margins, I prefer to sit on the sidelines for the time being.
Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

Introduction

In January, I wrote an article on SA about U.S. communications equipment company BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) in which I said that it's likely to return to profitability in the near future and that the launch

BKR 5000

49er Communications

BK Technologies SaaS business

BK Technologies

BK Technologies radio units shipped

BK Technologies

BK Technologies Q4 2022 financial results

BK Technologies

BRK 9000

BK Technologies

BK Technologies radio units shipped

BK Technologies

BK Technologies Q4 2022 balance sheet

BK Technologies

Comments

