Summary

  • I remain bearish on the equity markets for the next few months.
  • I am building cash reserves and availing myself of money market yields in excess of 4.5%.
  • When the bottoming process starts, I'll be looking to strategically deploy capital in a disciplined manner.

line of people atm cashpoint

dimitris_k

In this article, I (1) assess and update my 2023 Forecast, (2) provide a portfolio allocation update, and (3) discuss one of my new holdings, the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value ETF (AIVL).

Update to 2023 Forecast

Back

