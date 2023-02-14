dimitris_k

In this article, I (1) assess and update my 2023 Forecast, (2) provide a portfolio allocation update, and (3) discuss one of my new holdings, the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value ETF (AIVL).

Update to 2023 Forecast

Back in early January 2023, I released my forecast for 2023. In that forecast, I wrote:

Unfortunately, heading into 2023, with respect to equities, I expect more of the same (i.e., downward momentum) -- at least for the first half of the year as the superbubbles continue to unwind.... For bonds, while I am starting to sniff out some value at the shorter end of the curve and in low duration corporate bonds, what comes next, for me at least, is hard to discern.... Longer term, I don't see how Uncle Sam solves its debt problems without trying to inflate the debt away; thus, I am wary of intermediate and long-term bonds (except for a trade)."

With respect to equities, the first quarter has largely played out as I expected with a sluggish performance (S&P up only 2% as of March 26, 2023 after being down nearly 20% in 2022). I remain bearish overall for the next few months and suspect Q1 earning to be awful; indeed, analyst estimates for the S&P 500 have been declining.

I currently think we are likely to see "a" bottom, if not "the" bear market bottom in 2023. Strategically, this means that I have been selling my equity shorts on strength, particularly my small cap shorts (expressed through the ProShares Short Russell 2000 ETF (RWM), which has had an aggressive rally on the heels of the recent bank failures, including Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY).

While decreasing my equity shorts on strength, I have been using the cash to increase my money market holdings. I am happy to earn 4.5% or more on my cash/cash equivalents in the current environment.

As for bonds, there are great trading opportunities for bond traders, but overall the space is currently way too volatile (the MOVE Index which measures bond market volatility is above 170 as I write). Since the start of 2023, I sold nearly all of my corporate debt, baby bonds and preferred stocks during the rally earlier in March and, as a result, have also been reducing my high yield/junk bond index shorts. Effectively, however, I am "nakedly" short junk bonds.

While I am avoiding corporate credit risk, I do own notes of Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK), which notes trade under the symbol (ARBKL). These notes are a speculative play on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ("Bitcoin") taking off in response to the recent bank failures (and attendant money printing). After experiencing large unrealized losses on the position, I tripled my holdings in ARBKL early this month. Again, this is a very speculative bond play with a yield near 40% (that's not a typo!). An interest payment on these bonds will be paid in April and the record date to receive such payment is April 15, 2023.

[Notably, (1) in the table below, I include ARBKL as part of my "Bitcoin and Related Investments" category, and (2) my small, but growing Bitcoin holdings are no longer hedged (I sold my short position in (BITI) on St. Patrick's Day)].

As we come to the end of the first quarter of 2023, in addition to pricked bubbles, things are starting to break as the Fed unwinds its massive money printing operation (which I'll refer to herein as the "MMT Project"), which project accelerated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, on the fiscal side of the ledger, our Federal government continues to massively overspend as current and future budgets show trillion dollar budget deficits as far as the eye can see. According to CNN,

The Treasury Department paid a record $213 billion in interest payments on the national debt in the last quarter of 2022, up $63 billion from the same period a year earlier. The fourth-quarter tab was also nearly $30 billion more than in the prior quarter, which is the largest quarterly increase on record, said Jerry Dwyer, an economics professor emeritus at Clemson University."

Furthermore, the recent bank runs have resulted in additional federal reserve lending accommodations through its new Bank Term Lending Program. The problem, however, is that the Federal Government, including Jerome Powell's Fed, are broke. Here's "bond king" Jeffrey Gundlach from a March 2023 interview:

The Fed is broke. The Fed's balance sheet is negative $1.1 trillion. There's nothing they can do to fight any problems except for printing money. They have nothing left. The Fed used to send money to Treasury. Now Treasury sends money to the Fed. We're at this point in time where we don't have any road left to kick the can on our mismanagement of finances and monetary policy."

The end game is near, if not in process, in my view. Perhaps this is why polymath, Balaji Srinivasan has made his big bet on Bitcoin. With the foregoing in mind, I have been actively updating my portfolio, de-risking and increasing precious metals and bitcoin allocations.

Portfolio Allocation Update

As of March 31, 2023, my portfolio holdings were allocated as follows (with representative holdings noted), and the allocations as of December 31, 2022 are also included for comparison purposes:

Asset 12/31/2022 Portfolio % 3/31/2023 Portfolio % Cash and Cash Equivalents (SWVXX) (BIL) 36% 47% Corporate Bonds (Low Duration) 2% 0% Short High Yield Bonds (SJB) 2% 1.5% U.S. Equities (PCT) (AIVL) (VTI) 4% 3.5% Foreign Equities (FEORX) (CPNG) (FRDM) 25% 24% Short Equity Indexes (QID) (SH) (RWM) (EPV) (EFZ) (EUM) 18% 13% Commodities - Gold (SGOL) (GDX) (AAAU) 9% 9.5% Bitcoin and Related Investments (BTC-USD) (ARBKL) (DAPP) (BITO) 1% 1.5% Preferred Stocks 1.50% 0.0% Short Bitcoin 1% 0.0% Carbon Credit Futures 0.50% 0.0% Click to enlarge

The notable changes as show below are

(1) An increase in cash and cash equivalents from 36% to 47% as money market yields in excess of 4% have become enticing;

(2) A net increase in the hard assets, namely Gold and Bitcoin, of 200 basis points, including the removal of the Bitcoin hedge (notably, I am bullish on precious metals for the reasons noted in this article from December 2022); and

(3) Equity exposure declined by 150 basis points, while the allocation to equity hedges declined by 500 basis points (as noted above, sales of equites and equity hedges have been funneled into cash and cash equivalents).

Looking Ahead

I remain bearish but expect to continue to sell my equity hedges on strength and continue to build cash reserves. Having successfully navigated 2022, I have earned the right to be patient. I expect there to be opportunities to prudently allocate capital to equities later in 2023. The current environment remains very unstable, however, and I think nimbleness will be rewarded.

A New Holding

I finish this portfolio update by highlighting one of my new holdings, the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) (the "Fund"). With OpenAI's recent launch of its ChatGPT tool, and the related $10 Billion investment by Microsoft (MSFT) in OpenAI, I have been looking for ways to gain exposure to, and otherwise learn more about, artificial intelligence ("AI") tools and investments. While the Fund has a very short track record (at least with respect to its use of AI**), I like the Fund and think it will be a good long term investment because of its emphasis on both value investing/cash flow and machine learning. I recently purchased shares of the Fund at $87.41 (a small position). For the reasons noted above, however, I am not aggressively allocating cash to the Fund.

Per its website, the Fund seeks income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a universe of U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics based on the results of a proprietary, quantitative artificial intelligence screening model (the "AI Model"), which AI Model has been developed by Voya Investment Management Co., LLC ("Voya"). The Fund is a collaboration between Voya and WisdomTree.

The strategy of the Fund is described on its website in a document entitled The-Case-for-AI-Enhanced-Value (the "Investment Case Paper"). Specifically, the Fund's investment process consists of five stages, and each stage involves varying degrees of interaction between human and machine. The Fund's management team refers to such interaction between man and machine as "human in the loop." The Fund's machine learning approach permits the AI Model to learn from, and quickly adjust to, new data. This could prove advantageous in volatile markets.

Per the Prospectus (linked below), companies selected by the AI Model usually have lower price-to-book ratios, lower price-to-earnings ratios, and greater free cash flow than the average company in the universe of companies screened by the Fund. Notably, the AI Model is generally updated on a monthly basis and the investment process usually results in the selection of 60 to 190 stocks for inclusion in the Fund. The AI model weights the selected portfolio companies based on their respective overall "model scores," but the weight of any individual company in the Fund's portfolio is limited to 6%.

The Fund's expense ratio is a reasonable 38 basis points (0.38%) and net assets are approximately $390 million. The principal risks of investing in the Fund are outlined in the Fund's Prospectus.

Overall, I like to experiment in underfollowed investments and the Fund fits the bill. Moreover, its value and cash flow emphasis should be supportive in the years ahead as value characteristics are likely to outperform growth in my view. Of course, do your own due diligence.

-----------------------

**AI Model utilized since January 2022.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.