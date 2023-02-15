Apple: Short-Term Challenges, But Still Undervalued

Mar. 28, 2023 3:03 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
430 Followers

Summary

  • Apple's unmatched brand loyalty is a clear indication of the company's intact market position and growth potential.
  • While the company faces challenges in the short term due to macroeconomic conditions and other factors, management's strong track record of success gives confidence in Apple's ability to weather headwinds.
  • My valuation suggests the stock is undervalued.

Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

Investment thesis

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) unparalleled brand loyalty, supported by a vast ecosystem of hardware, software, and services, led the company to build an untouchable competitive advantage. This has led to outstanding financial performance over the last decade. Apple's ability to

Apple's reportable segments

Author's calculations

Apple Inc financials over the past decade

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Apple's cash from financin activities over the past decade

Seeking Alpha

Apple's latest reporting quarter reuslts

Seeking Alpha

Apple valuation grades

Seeking Alpha

AAPL DCF model

Author's calculations

Apple DCF scenario 2

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
430 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.