2023 GICS Classification Change: Impact On S&P 500 Earnings

Summary

  • 14 constituents in the S&P 500 have been impacted by a GICS Classification change which was originally announced in December 2022.
  • Financials saw the largest change, with 8 of these constituents move from Information Technology into Financials.
  • Financials was most impacted by the classification change.

By Tajinder Dhillon

Effective Monday March 20th, 2023, 14 constituents in the S&P 500 have been impacted by a GICS Classification change which was originally announced in December 2022.

As shown in Exhibit 1, 14 constituents across two sectors

Exhibit 1: GICS Classification Impact on S&P 500 (click image to view full screen)

Exhibit 2: 2023 Q1 and 2023 Earnings Weight Impact

Exhibit 3: Earnings Growth Rate for Transaction & Payment Processing Services Sub-Industry

Exhibit 4: Forward P/E for S&P 500 Sectors

Exhibit 5: Forward Net Profit Margin for S&P 500 Sectors

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.48K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

