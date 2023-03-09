Broadmark And Ready Capital: Distribution Cut Likely To Be Big

Summary

  • Our call on Broadmark was horrible, and we were fortunate to get an exit at $5.13.
  • We had no desire to own Ready Capital into the recession.
  • Ready Capital's higher yield should prove temporary, and we see a high probability of a dividend cut within 12 months.
Sometimes you get the thesis wrong. Sometimes you get it really, really wrong. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) falls in the latter category. We sung its praises when we last covered it and felt that we had three

Screenshot From Previous Article

Conservative Income Portfolio

Ready Capital Presentation

Ready Capital Presentation

Split History

Ready Capital Presentation

Ready Capital Presentation

Trapping Value

Comments

