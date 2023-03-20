The S&P 500 Rises With Signs Bank Contagion Seems Contained

Summary

  • The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% from the previous week's close to wrap up the trading week ending Friday, 24 March 2023 at 3970.99.
  • During the week, dividend futures rebounded from the previous week's low for the quarter.
  • With the increased focus on how the Fed will adapt its monetary policies during 2023-Q2, the Fed's rate hike provides a valuable calibration point we can use to quantify the shift in the value of dividend futures-based model's multiplier.

The S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 1.4% from the previous week's close to wrap up the trading week ending Friday, 24 March 2023 at 3970.99.

During the week, dividend futures rebounded from the previous week's low for the quarter.

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q1 - Standard Model (m=+0.0 from 6 January 2023) - Snapshot on 24 Mar 2023

Alternative Futures for S&P 500, 2023-Q1

