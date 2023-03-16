designer491

The question I am currently grappling with is, what duration should I consider for new fixed income investments? The recent decrease in interest rates, and the compression of the inverted yield curve, may signal a slowing economy.

The market seems to believe that interest rate cuts are coming in the near future. This, despite what Federal Reserve System [FED] Chairman Jerome Powell stated last week, when announcing a 25-basis point increase in interest rates. On March 16, 2023, current president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde announced a 50-basis point increase. It seems clear that both central banks continue to believe that inflation is a threat to their respective economies and are willing to hold, if not raise, interest rates in their efforts to return to near two percent inflation.

Were it not for the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Credit Suisse bank failures, I do not believe there would be any discussion of rate cuts in 2023. The Federal Reserve and the Treasury have acted quickly to stem contagion in the U.S. financial system.

On March 24, 2023, JPMorgan Chase estimated that $550 billion had moved out of smaller banks to big institutions and money market funds. For the next few weeks, observation of retail banking customer behavior will be in the forefront. The concern is that such a flight-to-safety may cause more instability in regional banks. According to CNBC, there will likely be a significant tightening of lending standards among small and midsize banks as they work to bolster their balance sheets.

There was already evidence of tightening credit before SVB’s failure. According to Barron’s, the rejection rate for car loans rose to 9.1% in February 2023, from 5.8% in October 2022.

Other indicators of Mainstreet economic health include a 4.7% household saving rate in January 2023 compared to an average of 16.3% in 2020 and 11.9% in 2021. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported U.S. total credit card balances were $989 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, or $6,473 per household. The delinquency transition rate for credit cards increased 0.6% and 0.4% for auto loans.

Though the FED may lessen or cease its rate hikes, the lagging impact of higher interest rates, coupled with tightening lending standards will impact demand and contract the U.S. economy. The question remains, how long will it take for inflation to decrease sufficiently for the FED to cut rates?

I still do not expect imminent rate cuts. I believe inflation will not fall near an acceptable range of 2%-3% in the next nine months.

As of March 27, 2023, Fidelity Investments published the following chart of new issued CDs by top rates:

New issue CDs by top rates:

3 mo 6 mo 9 mo 1yr 18mo 2yr 3yr 4yr 5yr 10yr 5.05 5.1 5.1 5.3 5.1 5.25 5.25 5.3 5.45 5.3 Click to enlarge

On the surface, the near uniformity of these rates is extraordinary. A closer look does reveal a distinction between CDs that are and are not call protected. Currently listed ten-year CDs are not call protected. Call protected five-year CDs yield 70 basis points less than those that are not. Four-year CDs have a 45-basis point variance. Three-year CDs are reflecting the uncertainty of the moment, with call protected CD yields falling in a range of 4.45% to 5.1%, while not call protected CDs are listed between 5% - 5.25%. The same can almost be said of two-year CDs with call protected CDs differing by 55 basis points and not call protected differing by 15 basis points, with the variance between the two types as great as 75 basis points.

If one is seeking a steady flow of income, CDs up to 1 year in length provide a healthy yield. However, staying solely with short-term durations does carry the risk of being locked out of higher yields in the future. A discerning investor who takes the time to review available CDs from their broker may still find excellent opportunities in FDIC insured instruments, such as the 5.1% three-year call protected CD from City National Bank with a settlement date of March 31, 2023.

The other risk reward exercise is whether to invest in a not call protected CD with a longer duration at a yield comparable to a shorter duration CD. For example, instead of investing in 3-to-9-month CDs yielding between 5.05% and 5.1%, why not invest in a five-year not call protected CD at 5.45%? If interest rates fall and the five-year CD is called, an investor has still enjoyed a higher yield for the duration that the CD was active.

I will continue to monitor both callable and not callable new CD issues and stride to discern strategies that were not available to me a year ago, before rate hikes began. Those same strategies must also consider the fact that rate cuts will undoubtedly return sometime in the future.

A final closing note. In a previous article, I mentioned that I was factoring potential future expenses in my duration investment decisions. Well, right after I booked a trip to Mexico City, one more repair caused me to lose confidence in my ten-year old car. As a result, I traded in my old car for a late model used car. Having paid cash for both, my current cash balance is less than I would like. That said, in the next few months, a number of my CDs will mature and replenish my savings account. There is a reason for financial planning and discipline. May your efforts be equally justified.