Here at the Lab, we are closely following the EU banking environment, and these days, we will provide follow-up notes in our universe coverage. Today, we start by analyzing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY), the Italian leading bank. Since our initial buy rating which was released in July 2022, ISP is up by more than 40% (Fig 1); however, in the last month (Fig 2), Intesa was down by 6.67% underperforming the S&P 500 returns. SVB and Credit Suisse are two cases that cannot go unnoticed and banks collapse, as is well known, is always bad news for the markets, bringing back memories of dark times. Today, we are deep-diving into a macro call referring to the Italian market, proving some relief to our readers and ISP's investors.

Until a few years ago, Italian banks were considered the weak link in European finance. On average, the Italian credit institutions discounted a gap compared to the other EU banking, especially as regards credit quality and cost discipline. This was emphasized by the impact of some crises such as those of MPS, Carige, or the Venetian ones. However, the market has witnessed a rapid turnaround in recent years, and 2022 results certified this positive development compared to institutions in French, Spanish, and German; Despite point 1), Italian banks continue to trade at a discount compared to the average of European banks, using the price/book value ratio as a reference. In detail, at the aggregate level, Italian banks are trading at 0.58x while the European banks are at 0.80x (there is a 30% gap). There are different reasons, but we should look forwards not at the past track record. Currently, the Italian banking system is way more solid to navigate short-term challenges; Analysts' estimates on the top five Italian banks currently indicate an average contraction in profits of 15% in 2023 compared to 2022. The lower profit or net losses on the balance sheet could come from loan adjustments (NPL and UTP) which will reduce net profit; however, as we can see from the snap below, Italian banks have reduced NPL by €170 billion in the last seven years; Again, looking at the top-five banks, profitability measured by ROE is at 8.1%, while the average of all three European banks is at 8.2%; Since COVID-19 has led to a halt in dividends, it is clear that the valuation model based on a constant flow of dividends becomes insignificant. Still, the dividend yield estimates of the top five banks analyzed point to an average yield of 7.8% and 8.2% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Wall Street does not expect a stop to dividend flows, on the contrary, it expects them to grow, so again, there is an imbalance between dividend growth and stock de-rating; Looking at the results for 2022, Italian banks are positioned in terms of profitability above the values of their European peers with a significant recovery of the gap observed in 2021. This demonstrates the competitiveness of the Italian system in a difficult and volatile context. Italian banks recorded a significant recovery in the risk-adjusted net return on assets. This is demonstrated by the ratio between the difference between net operating income and cost of risk and RWA which in 2022 reached 607 points, about ten basis points more than the panel of European competitors; Another aspect in which a clear overtaking is observed is operational efficiency: the primary cost-income ratio (i.e. the ratio between costs and revenues) has dropped from 51% to 48%, far ahead of the 55% recorded by the large European groups. Although administrative expenses on total assets show a slight increase from 103 to 106 basis points, the levels are still lower than those of the other foreign banks examined.

Italy NPL evolution at the aggregate level

Why we are looking back at Intesa Sanpaolo?

Size matters (especially in a financial crisis) and Intesa Sanpaolo is the Italian leading bank by assets; Compared to UniCredit, ISP's exposure to Russia was minimal and was further reduced in the last quarter (Fig 1); ISP has one of the lowest cost/income ratios across the EU and was further reduced by 1.9 basis points in Q4 (Fig 2); The company has an extremely low cost of risk and ISP deleveraged its non-performing loan exposure with a target to be a “ZERO-NPL” bank. Since 2012, Intesa reduced its NPL by more than 80% (Fig 3); More importantly, Intesa has a strong balance sheet level with sufficient capital requirements and is compliant at regulatory levels; Intesa Sanpaolo will fully benefit from rising interest rates. We expect the net interest margin to increase to €12 billion against a consensus of €11 billion and this is supported by an average 1-month EURIBOR at 2.5%. Last time, we increased our target price to €2.6 per share. With a dividend yield higher than 10%, we decide to reiterate our buy rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo capital solidity

Intesa Sanpaolo cost/income ratio

Intesa Sanpaolo NPL evolution

