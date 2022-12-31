Bet_Noire

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) owns and operates high-quality Class-A office properties, located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets.

In a previous update on the stock, I listed the company as my top stock pick for 2023. While shares outperformed at the start of the year, they have since given back all their gains and are now down over 20% since that update.

Seeking Alpha - Total Return Summary Of PDM Since Prior Update On Stock

The current losses have brought shares down to new 52-week lows at trading levels equating to just 3.6x forward funds from operations (“FFO”).

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of PDM

While the office sector faces challenges, I maintain strong convictions on PDM. The company posted strong results in 2022, despite industry headwinds. In addition, capital markets have remained open for them, and they have not experienced challenges in asset recycling. At current trading levels, I believe shares have tremendous upside value. And this would be on top of a dividend that is currently yielding over 12%. As such, PDM continues to be my top stock pick for 2023.

Steadily Increasing Sunbelt Exposure

PDM has continued transitioning an increasing share of operations to the Sunbelt region of the U.S, which is notable due to the favorable economic fundamentals of the market.

And at the end of 2023, they are expecting to derive 70-75% of their annualized rental revenues from these markets.

I view 70% as a realistic target for 2023, given their current progress. In 2022, their Sunbelt concentration reached 67%. This is up meaningfully from 63% at the end of 2021. And looking ahead, 72% of available vacancies and nearly 60% of their 2023 expirations are in the region.

Positive Leasing Momentum

Despite continued headwinds in the overall office sector, PDM still posted impressive leasing figures for the year. As a percentage of their total portfolio, for example, they lead related peers in total leasing volume over the trailing four quarters through December 31, 2022.

March 2023 Investor Presentation - Leasing Volume Of PDM Compared To Competitors

For the year, they completed 2.2M SF of leasing, which was comparable to their totals in 2021. Of the total volume, 763K SF was attributable to new tenant leasing, which was the largest annual amount completed since 2018 and the second consecutive year at pre-pandemic levels.

And for the quarter, 40% of their activity or 164K SF was attributable to new lease activity and expansion. This is near their pre-COVID quarterly average of approximately 175K SF.

At year end, their leased percentage came in at 87%. While this was largely unchanged on a sequential basis, it’s worth noting that the company closed on the sale of two of their assets during Q4. These two assets were 94% leased. So even with the loss of occupancy from the sale, the company was still able to maintain current occupancy levels.

Furthermore, the leased rate was up 150 basis points from the end of 2021. And looking ahead, the company has +$33M in pending cash revenue from leases either in abatement or those yet to commence.

Operationally, the company is maintaining a tenant retention ratio of 70%, which is among the highest in their peer set. In addition, they are realizing average cash spreads of approximately 10% on their signings. And in their markets, their in-place rents are running between 5-10% below current market rates.

With about 7% of rents expiring in 2023, I expect PDM to capture some of this embedded upside. Their greater emphasis on small and medium-sized tenants also places them in a favorable negotiating position, as it is easier to drive rents with these classes of tenants than, say, a larger company, such as Amazon (AMZN).

Addressing The Near-Term Maturities

One concern among hesitant investors is PDM’s debt stack, which is more top-heavy to the nearer term.

March 2023 Investor Presentation - Debt Maturity Schedule

In 2023, the company has +$350M coming due. Subsequent to year end, PDM did close on a +$215M term loan, the proceeds of which are intended to be used for the satisfaction of the upcoming maturity.

For the remaining balance, PDM could tap into the availability on their revolver, which currently stands at its full amount of +$600M. They also have +$17M of cash on hand. And in 2023, management is expecting to complete additional sales of non-core and/or fully mature assets.

All considered, I view PDM as well positioned to satisfy their obligations. I do acknowledge, however, that their interest costs are expected to be significantly higher due to the current market environment.

In 2023, for example, interest expense is expected to negatively impact incremental core FFO by $0.22/share. This puts full year guidance at $1.85/share at the midpoint, which would be a notable step down from the $2.00/share reported for full year 2022.

Dividend Coverage

PDM’s current dividend provides a yield of over 12% at current trading levels. While hurdle rates have gone up for most income investors due to the risk-free alternatives available elsewhere, this yield is likely enticing enough for most.

But is it safe?

In my view, I see the payout remaining fixed in its current form for the foreseeable future. In Q4, PDM generated +$47M in adjusted FFO. This is 1.8x their current +$26M dividend level. And looking ahead to 2023, the payout ratio on the forecasted core FFO midpoint is just 45%. This indicates adequate coverage levels.

Management also provided input on their earnings release and noted that they are forecasting no changes in their current dividend level in 2023. While that in it of itself can’t be used to gauge safety, their current payout levels in relation to their earnings does lend credence to that viewpoint.

Significant Upside Potential

In recent disposition activity, PDM achieved sub-5% cash cap rates on the sales. This is well below PDM’s implicit trading level. The stock also trades at just 3.6x forward FFO.

In 2022, the company generated full year same property cash net operating income (“NOI”) of +$310M. In addition, they have about +$33M of pending cash revenues from their commencement pipeline. And they have +$17M of cash on the balance sheet.

All considered, that equates to just under $3/share, leaving a remaining imputed value of about $4/share for the total value of their A-Class properties and future operations. This appears wildly disconnected with the fundamentals of the business.

Insiders also appear to be in-line, as they have increased their stake in recent periods following the pullback to new 52-week lows.

Benzinga - Partial Summary Of PDM Insider Activity

The Bottom Line

PDM recently hit new 52-week lows and are now trading at a multiple of less than 4x forward FFO. In addition, their dividend payout currently yields over 12%.

In the face of industry headwinds, the company posted strong leasing results, particularly on new signings. And signings on renewals were being completed at double-digit cash spreads, which may be surprising to some.

They are also well positioned to satisfy upcoming debt maturities via existing liquidity sources. The probable sales of non-core assets also provide another source of funds to address these maturities. All the while, they continue to maintain adequate coverage levels to retain their quarterly dividend in its current form.

While many would hesitate to initiate new positioning in the office sector, I believe PDM is a prime candidate for inclusion in any long-term, income focused portfolio. As such, I maintain shares as a top pick for 2023.