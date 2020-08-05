everythingpossible

Introduction

One year ago, I published a bullish article on Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), which was also my first-ever article on Seeking Alpha. One year later, the stock sank over 60%.

It is difficult to watch the stock plunging and even tougher to admit mistakes and cut the devastating losses. However, I still sold out my positions in September 2022 decisively and reinvested my money into quality companies like Floor & Décor (FND) and Life Storage (LSI). You may refer to my articles on FND and LSI here and here.

Having reviewed my previous investment decisions, I learnt 3 things from this costly mistake and downgraded TDOC's rating to SELL because its revenue growth significantly slowed down, and the company is nowhere near earning a profit.

3 Things that I have Learnt

1. A stock falling 80% does not mean it is cheap and undervalued

When I published the article last year, TDOC plummeted over 80% from its all-time high in February 2021. It seemed cheap and undervalued in terms of PS ratio and PB ratio.

However, it turned out to tumble another 60% one year later.

The book value of TDOC was significantly pumped up by the acquisition of Livongo in 2020. After the writing off its goodwill, TDOC's asset value shrank by 75%. Besides, a dominating portion of TDOC's assets are intangibles (e.g. goodwill), leading to the use of PB ratio as unreliable for valuation.

Also, I ignored the overhyped market situation during 2020 and 2021, which drove the 5-year average multiples high up. Thus, even though the PS ratio of TDOC was about half its 5-year average, it did not mean the stock was cheap and undervalued.

2. Avoid unprofitable companies

TDOC has never been profitable since the company traded in public in 2015. In this financial year (FY2022), TDOC reported GAAP EPS of -$84.60 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.92.

Investing in unprofitable companies can be risky as most investors buy them due to their "foreseeable" bright future. When the myth fades, these stocks tumble. The best examples are companies that exploded during the "dot-com" bubble.

As Peter Lynch mentioned:

With small companies, you are better off waiting until they turn a profit before you invest.

We should better avoid investment in unprofitable companies.

3. Explosive growth will not last forever

The revenue growth of TDOC was exponential when COVID struck.

Its revenue surged 86% from FY2020 to FY2021, and revenue per member doubled within the same period. Amid the positive market sentiment, analysts and the management team are optimistic about the future of the stock. Thus, on top of the record revenue, they anticipated a 25% to 30% CAGR in revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

However, TDOC revenue only grew 18.4% in the previous financial year and anticipated even slower growth in the coming year.

I like the quote from Richer, Wiser, Happier by William Green:

We should distrust for fantasies of never-ending growth projected into a distant, joyous future.

I downgraded TDOC from "BUY" to "SELL"

Nowhere near profitability

The culprit behind TDOC's failure to earn a profit is its high operating expenses.

In the previous decade, there were six years that TDOC's operating expenses exceeded its revenue. Even though it improved in recent years, it is still hanging at around 80% of revenue, which is ridiculous. Let's look at the graph below, which shows TDOC's operating expenses to revenue ratio.

Author with data from Seeking Alpha

TDOC is a market leader in the telemedicine space. Usually, when a company scales, it enjoys economies of scale and costs will go down. However, when TDOC's revenue six-folded in five years, its operating expenses also grew by an approximate extent. Earlier this year, TDOC anticipated rising advertisement spending is temporary and seasonal. As explained in FY2021 Q4 Conference Call:

It's also typical for us to see higher advertising spend early in the year as we take advantage of lower media pricing in the market following the conclusion of the more expensive holiday season. We expect that to be the case again this year, as we have seen a more advantageous media buying landscape early this year, which has resulted in a slightly lower customer acquisition cost.

The customer acquisition cost indeed surged. The company turned out spending $623 million in advertising and marketing, representing a 50% increase from FY2021. This increase was substantially driven by higher digital and media advertising in support of BetterHelp, as well as higher engagement member marketing in the Integrated Care segment. As further explained in TDOC's annual report (p.65):

We expect our advertising and marketing expenses to increase as we continue to increase the size of our digital and media advertising and marketing operations including member acquisition and engagement activities and expand into new products and markets.

Earlier this year, TDOC cut 6% of non-clinician workforce to reduce its general and administration expenses. However, the resultant effect on cost control is minimal.

This reflects the company needed a lot of resources to remain competitive in the telemedicine industry, which hindered TDOC from turning profitable.

Previous revenue goal is unattainable

My previous article mentioned that TDOC reported a 25% to 30% compound revenue growth target from 2021 to 2024. However, the goal is highly unattainable. Also, the usually optimistic management team provided an underwhelming 6% to 11% forecast for FY2023.

Thus, TDOC disappointed Wall Street and got hammered down.

Teladoc 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

When analyzing TDOC, I put much emphasis on "normalized revenue per member", which discounted the diluting effect of new members. This metric is so important as it serves a similar function to comparable sales in the retail sector. In the retail sector, a well-performed company would average a high single-digit to low teens growth yearly. However, TDOC reported only a 2% increase in normalized revenue growth per member in the U.S. last year. It may point to two important facts:

Existing members are not enrolling for more products. TDOC has limited pricing power due to fierce competition.

The stagnant metric may also reflect the public is in favour of face-to-face appointments, despite telemedicine's convenience. Telemedicine is definitely here to stay, but its importance declined in the post-pandemic era. A study showed that face-to-face appointments picked up from below 50% in June 2020 to 71% in 2022 in the UK.

The revenue growth of TDOC shall slow down in the foreseeable future.

TDOC looks dirt cheap right now as it is trading at 85% lower than its 5-year average PS ratio. However, for an unprofitable company without an obvious growth prospect, the market will likely punish it by giving a significantly lower multiple in the future. Thus, investors shall carefully consider if the stock is a bargain or a value trap.

Looking Forward...

I rated TDOC "SELL" not because the stock is overvalued but because I will not invest in this company as it lacks the followings:

An executable plan to cut operating expenses Higher growth in revenue per retained member Not making any overwhelmingly overpriced acquisitions Generate consistent positive cash flow from operations

If one day, the company ticked all the boxes above. I believe it would be the day TDOC earns a profit. And I may reconsider being a TDOC shareholder again.

Thanks for reading. Please leave a comment below and share it with your friends if you find it helpful.