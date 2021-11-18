Gladstone Land: The Preferred Shares Offer An Excellent Risk/Reward Ratio

Mar. 28, 2023 10:30 AM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND), LANDO5 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Gladstone Land is a farmland REIT. I like this segment of the real estate sector.
  • The preferred shares are an important part of the capital structure as it provides attractive returns to investors while it is a cheap source of capital for the REIT.
  • The LANDO preferred shares offer a 6.8% yield. The LANDM preferred shares are also attractive but can be called in 2026.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Forage harvester on maize cutting for silage in field. Harvesting biomass crop. Harvester tractor work on corn harvest season.

Frederick Doerschem/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have recently been on the lookout to add to existing positions of preferred shares and perhaps to add a few new names to my portfolio. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) has two interesting series of preferred shares which were

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.76K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in LANDO but likely not within the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.