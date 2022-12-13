Coeur Mining: Rochester Expansion Nearing Completion

  • Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was $210.12 million, representing an increase of 1.1% year-over-year. Gold and silver sales represented 75.0% and 25.0% of quarterly revenue.
  • Total production was 87,727 Au ounces and 2,471K Ag ounces. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 88,189 Au ounces and 2.5 million ounces of silver.
  • Rochester expansion was 73% completed at the end of 2022.
  • I recommend buying CDE between $3.10 and $2.90 with lower support at $2.75 to accumulate again.
The pure gold ore obtained from the mine was placed on an old wooden floor.

Oat_Phawat

Part I - Introduction

Chicago-based Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: I have followed CDE quarterly since April 2019. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published

Table

CDE 4Q22 and FY22 Highlights (CDE Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

CDE Palmarejo Quarterly production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Kensington Quarterly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Rochester Quarterly Production (Fun Trading)

Table

CDE Rochester Expansion Presentation (CDE Presentation)

Chart

CDE Quarterly gold and silver prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly gold and silver price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE 4Q22 Production gold and silver per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Coeur Mining posted $210.12 million in revenues, with an EBITDA of $84.33 million and a cash flow loss from operating activities of $28.52 million. The adjusted net income was a loss of $17.5 million, or $0.06 per share.

Chart

CDE Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Cash versus Total debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

CDE Debt Liquidity (CDE Presentation)

Table

CDE 2023 Guidance (CDE Presentation)

Chart

CDE TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

CDE 1-Year Chart gold, silver, and copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term CDE frequently and own a long-term Position.

