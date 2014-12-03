This article series aims at evaluating ETFs regarding past performance and current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.
Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) is an actively managed fund launched on 3/12/2014. It has 129 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 5.1% and a total expense ratio of 0.70%. Distributions are paid quarterly. The fund is managed by Meb Faber, co-founder of Cambria, well-known among investors for his books and white papers.
As described by Cambria, the fund starts from a universe of 45 countries, then
selects the top 25% cheapest country stock markets as measured by Cambria's proprietary long-term valuation metrics based on relative and absolute valuation. Cambria then uses a valuation composite across traditional metrics such as trailing P/E, P/B, P/S, P/FCF, and EV/EBITDA to select the 10 most undervalued stocks out of the top 30 largest stocks by market capitalization within each country.
Metrics used to measure country valuation include the CAPE Shiller P/E ratio. Regarding portfolio constitution,
Although Cambria seeks to weight these stocks equally in the Fund's portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.
In this article, I will compare the fund to one of its largest and most liquid competitors: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV), which passively tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index. I haven't found a more appropriate benchmark, despite two significant differences:
GVAL is significantly cheaper than EFV regarding the usual valuation ratios, as reported in the next table.
|
GVAL
|
EFV
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
5.14
|
9.69
|
Price/Book
|
1.02
|
1.12
|
Price/Sales
|
0.7
|
0.88
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
4
|
5.99
Source: Fidelity
It is also better at finding stocks combining value with earnings and sales growth, as reported in the next table. Though, aggregate cash flow growth in below-par.
|
GVAL
|
EFV
|
Earnings growth %
|
15.81%
|
10.94%
|
Sales growth %
|
20.32%
|
10.48%
|
Cash flow growth %
|
0.32%
|
11.27%
Source: Fidelity
GVAL is better balanced across a number of countries (see next chart). Turkey comes first with about 14%. Country allocations are very different. Only two countries are in the top ten of both funds: the U.K. and Spain.
Financials are the heaviest sector in both funds, and even heavier in GVAL (34%). Compared to the passive index ETF, the actively managed fund overweights its top 3 sectors: financials, utilities and materials. It underweights mostly healthcare and consumer discretionary.
The next table lists the top 10 holdings, representing 20.4% of assets. The heaviest one weighs 3.04%, so risks related to individual companies are low.
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Weight
|
CEZ AS
|
CEZ CP
|
3.04%
|
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA
|
PKN PW
|
2.39%
|
Moneta Money Bank AS
|
MONET CP
|
2.35%
|
Komercni Banka AS
|
KOMB CP
|
2.18%
|
Turkiye Is Bankasi AS
|
ISCTR TI
|
2.12%
|
Philip Morris CR AS
|
TABAK CP
|
1.88%
|
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
|
SISE TI
|
1.80%
|
Colbun SA
|
COLBUNCI
|
1.62%
|
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS
|
YKBNK TI
|
1.54%
|
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO
|
VAKBN TI
|
1.52%
Since inception, the fund has outperformed EFV by about 3% in total return. It doesn't make a significant difference in annualized return and it shows slightly deeper drawdowns.
Cambria Global Value ETF is an actively managed fund investing in value stocks of developed and emerging markets. It implements a quantitative model aiming at selecting relatively undervalued stocks in relatively undervalued countries. By its methodology, the fund is well diversified across a number of countries and holdings, but it is overweight in financials. It is superior to the MSCI EAFE Value Index regarding valuation ratios, growth metrics and total return since inception. However, it is a bit more volatile and the difference in annualized return is small.
Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments