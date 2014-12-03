scanrail

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs regarding past performance and current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.

GVAL strategy and portfolio

Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) is an actively managed fund launched on 3/12/2014. It has 129 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 5.1% and a total expense ratio of 0.70%. Distributions are paid quarterly. The fund is managed by Meb Faber, co-founder of Cambria, well-known among investors for his books and white papers.

As described by Cambria, the fund starts from a universe of 45 countries, then

selects the top 25% cheapest country stock markets as measured by Cambria's proprietary long-term valuation metrics based on relative and absolute valuation. Cambria then uses a valuation composite across traditional metrics such as trailing P/E, P/B, P/S, P/FCF, and EV/EBITDA to select the 10 most undervalued stocks out of the top 30 largest stocks by market capitalization within each country.

Metrics used to measure country valuation include the CAPE Shiller P/E ratio. Regarding portfolio constitution,

Although Cambria seeks to weight these stocks equally in the Fund's portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.

In this article, I will compare the fund to one of its largest and most liquid competitors: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV), which passively tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index. I haven't found a more appropriate benchmark, despite two significant differences:

GVAL may invest in North America and in emerging markets. However, it has no holding in North America as of writing, and it is mostly invested in Europe, just like EFV (about 66% and 64% of asset value, respectively).

GVAL may invest in small cap companies. It has about 50% of asset value in large and mega caps (87% for EFV).

GVAL is significantly cheaper than EFV regarding the usual valuation ratios, as reported in the next table.

GVAL EFV Price/Earnings TTM 5.14 9.69 Price/Book 1.02 1.12 Price/Sales 0.7 0.88 Price/Cash Flow 4 5.99 Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

It is also better at finding stocks combining value with earnings and sales growth, as reported in the next table. Though, aggregate cash flow growth in below-par.

GVAL EFV Earnings growth % 15.81% 10.94% Sales growth % 20.32% 10.48% Cash flow growth % 0.32% 11.27% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

GVAL is better balanced across a number of countries (see next chart). Turkey comes first with about 14%. Country allocations are very different. Only two countries are in the top ten of both funds: the U.K. and Spain.

Country allocation (chart: author: data: Fidelity, iShares)

Financials are the heaviest sector in both funds, and even heavier in GVAL (34%). Compared to the passive index ETF, the actively managed fund overweights its top 3 sectors: financials, utilities and materials. It underweights mostly healthcare and consumer discretionary.

Sector breakdown (chart: author: data: Fidelity, iShares)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings, representing 20.4% of assets. The heaviest one weighs 3.04%, so risks related to individual companies are low.

Name Ticker Weight CEZ AS CEZ CP 3.04% Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA PKN PW 2.39% Moneta Money Bank AS MONET CP 2.35% Komercni Banka AS KOMB CP 2.18% Turkiye Is Bankasi AS ISCTR TI 2.12% Philip Morris CR AS TABAK CP 1.88% Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS SISE TI 1.80% Colbun SA COLBUNCI 1.62% Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS YKBNK TI 1.54% Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO VAKBN TI 1.52% Click to enlarge

Performance

Since inception, the fund has outperformed EFV by about 3% in total return. It doesn't make a significant difference in annualized return and it shows slightly deeper drawdowns.

GVAL vs EFV since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Cambria Global Value ETF is an actively managed fund investing in value stocks of developed and emerging markets. It implements a quantitative model aiming at selecting relatively undervalued stocks in relatively undervalued countries. By its methodology, the fund is well diversified across a number of countries and holdings, but it is overweight in financials. It is superior to the MSCI EAFE Value Index regarding valuation ratios, growth metrics and total return since inception. However, it is a bit more volatile and the difference in annualized return is small.