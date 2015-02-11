Westwood Holdings Group Is Too Expensive For A Threatened Business

Mar. 28, 2023 5:15 AM ETWestwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)
Summary

  • Westwood Holdings Group is an investment manager with $14 billion in AUM. The company focused on publicly traded instruments (mutual funds and institutional strategies).
  • The business has been fundamentally decaying, with organic net outflows in most operating years since the GFC and every year since 2013.
  • In 2022, WHG acquired an alternative asset manager to diversify its revenue sources to more protected markets.
  • However, there is no guarantee alternatives will perform as well as in the past decade. The alternatives boom was partly tied to historically low-interest rates and easy money.
  • Against a decaying industry and an uncertain future, WHG stock asks for a substantial multiple of earnings. It does not represent an opportunity.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) is an investment manager with $14 billion in AUM.

The company's products consist mostly of mutual funds and active strategies offered to institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Active money managers have suffered net outflows for decades, and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

