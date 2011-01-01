Powell And Yellen Spook The Markets

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • Hiking interest rates in the middle of a financial crisis has been done before, so what Fed Chair Jerome Powell did last Wednesday is not without precedent.
  • We don’t have deflation now, but Powell is fighting inflation, which is rapidly falling. He is not worrying enough about the banking system, which would tighten credit and help him fight inflation.
  • First, it was Credit Suisse’s shotgun wedding to UBS in the weekend after the SVB collapse. Now we have Deutsche Bank, the largest bank in Germany, under pressure.

Jerome Powell

Douglas Rissing

Hiking interest rates in the middle of a financial crisis has been done before, so what Fed Chair Jerome Powell did last Wednesday is not without precedent. In 2011, Jean Claude Trichet, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) at the time, hiked

European Central Bank Interest Rate versus Germany Inflation Rate chart

Total Assets versus Market Yield on US Treasury Securities at 2-year Constant Maturity chart

Bank of America MOVE Index chart

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.39K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.