Beacon Roofing Supply Sees Volume Pressure, Strength In Non-Residential

Mar. 28, 2023 5:56 AM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)
Summary

  • Beacon Roofing Supply is a distributor of roofing products and also waterproofing and other materials used by contractors in the US.
  • There is no dividend, but they are doing pretty meaningful buybacks, with the last one representing 10% of shares.
  • Q4 saw volume pressure, especially in residential, but pricing actions have been meaning growth in gross profits.
  • Gross margin will contract as new inventory comes in at higher book values, and there will be continued softness, especially in residential construction markets.
  • Resilience in the fact that a lot of the activity is in renovation and replacement, storms have increased the need, and non-residential is likely to manage flattish volumes.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is a distributor of roofing and other building products in the US and a little in Canada too. Inventory build is coming in at pretty high rates, driven entirely by inflation, which means some margin

