In the past 12 months, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock price decreased by 56%, as the company reported a GAAP net loss of $5 million, $26 million, and $29 million, in 2Q 2022, 3Q 2022, and 4Q 2022, respectively. However, excluding the stock-based compensation expenses in the last three quarters of 2022, Datadog's net losses in the mentioned quarters can turn into net incomes of more than $80 million. The company's net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was significantly higher than in 2022 and is expected to increase further in 2023. The market outlook for cloud optimization and cloud security is strong and the number of DDOG customers is increasing at a fast pace. The stock is a buy.

Quarterly results

In its 4Q 2022 financial results, Datadog reported revenue of $469 million, compared with 4Q 2021 revenue of $326 million. The company's gross profit increased from $259 million in 4Q 2021 to $373 million in 4Q 2022, up 44% YoY. Datadog's total operating expenses increased by 63% YoY to $407 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by $86 million higher R&D expenditures (up 65% YoY), and $60 million higher sales and marketing expenses (up 67% YoY). As a result of significantly higher operating expenses in 4Q 2022 compared with the same period last year, despite 44% YoY higher revenue, Datadog reports an operating loss and a net loss of $35 million and $29 million in 4Q 2022, respectively, compared with 4Q 2021 operating loss and net income of $8 million and $7 million, respectively. However, it is important to know that excluding some expenses like the stock-based compensation expense of $113 million in 4Q 2022 and $56 million in 4Q 2021 (expenses that are included in the GAAP calculations), DDOG reported a non-GAAP 4Q 2022 net income of $90 million, compared with a 4Q 2021 non-GAAP net income of $70 million. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense and aligns the interests of employees and shareholders; however, dilutes the ownership of existing shareholders by increasing the number of shares outstanding. It is worth noting that DDOG's non-GAAP net income increased from $167 million in the full-year 2021 to $338 million in the full-year 2022.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance, as we delivered more value to more customers across our broadening platform, while driving strong profitability and cash generation," the CEO commented. "In a time when efficiency, cost savings, and agility are more important than ever for our customers, we are excited to deliver even more innovations and business value to our customers in 2023," he continued.

The market outlook

As of 31 December 2022, DDOG had 317 customers with annual recurring revenue of more than $1 million, up 47% YoY. Also, the company had 2780 customers with annual recurring revenue of more than $0.1 million, up 38% YoY. On 29 November 2022, DDOG announced a new integration with Amazon Security Lake, that helps Amazon Security Lake users to collect their security logs to improve their cybersecurity posture and send them to Datadog. Also, on the same day, Datadog announced the general availability of Universal Service Monitoring, which automatically discover and map services, monitor service health, centralize dispersed service information, and expand monitoring to root cause analyses. Furthermore, on 3 November 2022, Datadog announced it has acquired Cloudcraft, a visualization service for cloud, to help its customers make better cloud architecture decisions by creating real-time visualizations built on data and metrics.

The company does not expect its 1Q 2023 financial results to be as strong as in the previous quarter. DDOG's 1Q 2023 financial results may not be as strong as in 4Q 2022. However, its 1Q 2023 results are expected to be better than in 1Q 2022 and its full-year 2023 results are expected to be better than in full-year 2022. DDOG forecasts its full-year 2023 revenue to be between $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion, up 24% to 25% YoY. Also, DDOG expects its non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be between $1.02 to $1.09 in 2023, compared with $0.98 in 2022 and $0.48 in 2021. Figure 1 shows that cloud spend is expected to increase from below $500 billion (about 11% of global IT spend) in 2022 to $600 billion (about 13% of global IT spend) in 2023, and to $1000 billion (about 17% of global IT spend) in 2026. Figure 2 shows that Gartner forecasts Datadog observability total addressing market to increase from $41 billion in 2022 to $45 billion in 2023 and $62 billion in 2026.

Figure 1 - Cloud spend from 20210 to 2026

Figure 2 - Datadog observability total addressing market

Among cloud services, for Datadog, cloud optimization, and cloud security can fuel its growth in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the observability platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032. The cloud microservice platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2032. Also, it is worth noting that the multi-cloud optimization tools market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032. Furthermore, the cloud security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5 from 2023 to 2032 (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Global cloud security market

DDOG performance outlook

In this comprehensive article, I analyzed Datadog's profitability, liquidity, and leverage ratios to evaluate the company's ability to generate profits and pay off its obligations effectively for investors. Firstly, to gain valuable insights into the company's financial health, I examined margins and ratios. Additionally, I compared the ratios to previous quarters to provide more meaningful results.

Margin ratios are crucial in assessing a company's ability to convert revenue into profits through various means. Overall, it is evident that Datadog had significantly better gross profit and operating cash flow margins in 4Q 2022 than in the third quarter. Specifically, the company's total revenue increased substantially with each passing quarter, reaching $469.4 million in 4Q 2022 compared with $326.2 million at the end of 2021. Consequently, higher revenue combined with higher profit and operating cash flow led to improved margin ratios in the fourth quarter of 2022.

DDOG could keep its gross margin at a constant level of 78-79% through 2022 and sat at 79.4% at the end of 2022. This is a good sign to show that for every dollar of revenue generated, the company would retain $0.8 to pay off general expenses. Additionally, the company's cash flow margin indicates its earnings quality by showing how efficiently it could convert sales into cash. The ratio rose by approximately 522 bps, reaching 24% in 4Q 2022, compared to its previous amount of 19% in 4Q 2021. Consequently, these positive results indicate that Datadog's profitability condition could be reliable and efficient (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - DDOG's margin ratios

Secondly, I have evaluated Datadog's performance outlook by examining its liquidity through the cash and current ratios. The liquidity analysis of DDOG paints a positive picture as well. Albeit The company's current ratio decreased slightly from 3.23 in 3Q 2022 to 3.09 at the end of the year due to a slight increase in liabilities, it is sufficient to meet the company's short-term obligations that are due within a year. Additionally, DDOG's cash ratio improved roughly and sat at 0.45 in the fourth quarter of 2022. In summary, Datadog's liquidity position showed a healthy picture over the past year (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 - DDOG's liquidity ratios

Furthermore, I have included some debt-related ratios to demonstrate DDOG's credit ratings. It is important for investors to monitor a company's debt levels as high debt can hinder their ability to acquire new equipment or meet other obligations. Therefore, I assessed the financial health of DDOG by analyzing its condition through debt-to-equity and cash coverage ratios.

The company's debt-equity ratio reflects its leverage position, measuring the proportion of debt and financial liabilities to total shareholders' equity. This ratio is used to determine whether a company's capital structure leans towards debt or equity financing. DDOG has consistently reduced its debt-to-equity ratio in recent quarters, reaching 0.59 at the end of 2022 versus its previous level of 0.65 in 3Q 2022. Finally, as a conservative measure, the cash coverage ratio compared Datadog's cash balance to its interest expenses. The ratio indicates that the company improved its amount from 79.6 in 3Q 2022 to 113 in 4Q 2022. Also, it is well higher year over year compared with its level of 48.3 in 4Q 2021 (see Figure 6).

Figure 6 - DDOG's ratios

Summary

In terms of the market outlook, the demand for Datadog products and services is increasing and the promising market outlook for cloud services is expected to get better in the next 10 years. The company's recent developments have made it able to be in a position to attract new customers. Also, the company improved its cash coverage ratio and debt-to-equity ratio in the past few quarters. The stock is a buy.