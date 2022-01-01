Clean Harbors: Solid Annual Results

Mar. 28, 2023 7:00 AM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
128 Followers

Summary

  • Clean Harbors recently posted solid FY22 and Q4 FY22 results.
  • They appear to be on a significant growth trajectory, and their revenues and net income grew significantly in FY22.
  • The technical chart looks weak, and the valuation seems high.
  • I assign a hold rating on CLH.

Serious handsome engineer using a laptop while working in the oil and gas industry.

ArtistGNDphotography

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) offers environmental and industrial services globally. It operates in two segments - The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions and the environmental services. In the Safety-Kleen sustainability Solutions segment, they offer pickup and transit services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized garbage for recycling

Income statement

CLH's Investor Relations

Technical chart

Trading View

Revenues

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
128 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.