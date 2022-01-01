ArtistGNDphotography

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) offers environmental and industrial services globally. It operates in two segments - The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions and the environmental services. In the Safety-Kleen sustainability Solutions segment, they offer pickup and transit services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized garbage for recycling or disposal. In the environmental services segment, they collect, dispose, and treat waste like resource recovery, fuel blending, landfill disposal, and lab chemicals disposal. CLH recently posted their FY22 and Q4 FY22 results. In this report, I will analyze its financial results and discuss its growth potential. They look fundamentally solid, but the technical chart looks weak, and the valuation seems high. Hence I assign a hold rating on CLH.

Financial Analysis

CLH recently posted its FY22 and Q4 FY22 results. The revenue for Q4 FY22 was $1.2 billion, a rise of 14.1% compared to Q4 FY21. I believe the main reason behind the surge was strong revenue growth in the environmental services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segments. The revenue from the environmental services and SKSS segment grew by 15% and 9%, respectively, in Q4 FY22 compared to Q4 FY21. I believe higher pricing benefits and chemical industry tailwinds that increased their volumes were the main reasons behind the environmental services revenue growth. In addition, I think the SKSS segment's revenue grew due to the acquisition of the Georgia plant, which they completed in June; the plant generated healthy revenue for the company in Q4 FY22. The net income for Q4 FY22 was $82.4 million, a rise of 68.3% compared to Q4 FY21. I believe the main reason behind the rise was strong revenue growth and margin improvement in the environmental services segment.

There were several factors that I believe helped them to report record revenue for FY22. The HPC acquisition, which they acquired in October 2021, was the main contributor to the revenue growth in FY22. The HPC acquisition enhanced their cross-selling of environmental services. The other factors which I think contributed to the revenue growth were the increase in its landfill volumes, especially in the fourth quarter of 2022 it rose by 28% compared to Q4 FY21 and strong revenue growth in the Safety-Kleen Environmental segment due to its core offerings surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The revenue for FY22 was $5.1 billion, a rise of 35.7% compared to FY21. The net income for FY22 was $411.7 million, a rise of 102.5% compared to FY21. I believe outperformance in the environmental services segment and higher pricing policy by the management were the main reasons behind the increased net income. In my opinion, the financial performance of CLH in FY22 was excellent. A positive trend in the industry benefitted them, and they are looking fundamentally sound with a solid growth trajectory.

Technical Analysis

CLH is trading at the level of $133. It is well above its 200 ema, which is at $118, which indicates that it is in an uptrend. Since July 2022, it has risen more than 60%, but recent candle stick formation is giving bearish indications. It has formed a double-top pattern in an uptrend which is considered a bearish pattern. If it breaks $130, then I believe it can fall up to $120. Hence I would not advise taking any new positions, as the stock is showing bearish signs.

Should One Invest In CLH?

The revenue estimate for FY23 is around $5.3 billion, which is higher than FY22 revenue. I think they are on a significant growth trajectory and might achieve their revenue goals. I am saying this because of their record backlog in the environmental services segment. The backlog is mainly due to the December outages, which happened due to unfavorable weather conditions. In addition, the CHIPS act and other programs included in the U.S. infrastructure bill supports domestic spending, so I think this will benefit the company because I think they might get many project opportunities in FY23. The management is also spending heavily for continued growth like investment made by them in the sales force of direct lube oil to drive growth in their oil plus program, A3 refinery acquisition, and launching of KLEEN+ bran. These investments are a positive sign that the management is dedicated to the company's growth.

Now looking at its valuation. I will use P/E and EV / Sales ratios to judge its valuation. The P/E ratio of a firm is calculated by dividing its share price by EPS. It has a P/E (fwd) ratio of 19.04x compared to the sector ratio of 16.34x. The EV / Sales ratio is calculated by dividing a firm's enterprise value by its annual sales. It has an EV / Sales (fwd) ratio of 1.72x compared to the sector ratio of 1.62x. After looking at both ratios, I believe it is overvalued.

Risk

Numerous statutory and regulatory requirements apply to their industry. They must comply with these standards to keep the licenses and permits necessary for their businesses. To keep compliance, they might have to pay a high price. Changing its permits or getting permission to extend its facilities might be difficult. It might also be prohibitively expensive or subject to stringent legal or regulatory requirements. They might postpone or cancel their plans as a result of these regulations. Future statutory and regulatory requirements, such as any legislation to combat climate change, may come with a hefty price tag or necessitate changes to its products or services. The occurrence of any unfavorable event might impact their financial performance.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, their financial performance in FY22 was excellent. Their revenues and net income grew significantly, and their growth trajectory looks solid. But its technical chart looks weak, and the current valuation seems high. So I would advise not to take any new positions in the stock because I believe the stock might drop in the near future. Hence after analyzing all the factors, I assign a hold rating on CLH.