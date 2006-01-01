Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.: A Strong Buy For Long-Term Investors

Mar. 28, 2023 7:17 AM ETCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
149 Followers

Summary

  • Strong financial results caught my interest as margin expansion was very impressive in my opinion.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated is very healthy on the books, with no apparent red flags.
  • For the DCF valuation, I assume a slowdown in revenues and a contraction in margins in the first 2 years, followed by a slight recovery.
  • Conservative estimates suggest the company is still undervalued and is a good contender for a long-term investment.

The Coca-Cola Billboard in Kings Cross, Sydney

AlizadaStudios

Investment Thesis

Solid FY2022 results, with improvement in margins, tell me that Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) could be a viable long-term hold. In this article, I will look at how the company has performed over the last few years, and how it

Cash Position of COKE

Cash Position (Own Calculations)

Long-Term Debt downtrend of COKE

Long-Term Debt downtrend (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of COKE

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of COKE

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of COKE

ROIC (Own Calculations)

10-Year DCF Valuation of COKE

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
149 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.