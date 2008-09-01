Diy13

I have been doing some research on the super-strong performance in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) vs. gold bullion pricing represented by the SDPR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). When a bull market in precious metals is in place, especially in the early stages, miners tend to widely outperform the metal. And it would appear this circumstance has arrived again in late March 2023.

While the spread signal from 10-day price changes is not fool-proof, I give its occurrence a 70-75% success rate at pointing to further gains in the sector over the coming 3-6 months. The really good news for gold bugs and portfolio allocators is every turn higher into sharp gains for precious metals since 2008 has experienced a similar buy signal.

Gold's Logic for Sudden Turn Higher

In a nutshell, reversals in gold demand can happen with little warning, often from geopolitical events or financial world crises. Today's situation has likely been sparked by the bank runs of a few weeks ago. Investors, institutions and central banks have looked to hard money gold as a hedge against potential and developing confidence downturns in the Western economy banking system. Traditionally, hedge funds, active mutual funds, and experienced investors run into a gold as a knee-jerk reaction to turmoil that can start a significant bull move.

And as a crisis deepens, central banks may decide to print paper money in greater quantities to calm markets. In this respect, the Federal Reserve has already added $400 billion in emergency loans to its balance sheet over the latest 2 weeks, roughly taking back half a year's worth of contraction related to the QT selling (Quantitative Tightening) of mortgage and Treasury bonds (all an effort to cool inflation, which may be reversing or pivoting to easing).

The bank run situation has Wall Street debating about the end of this tightening cycle to combat inflation, with new worries about bank solvency and confidence in the financial system quickly taking root. The $400 billion increase in assets by the Fed, which amounts to exchange of cash to banks in return for IOUs of future repayment, is in fact an easing monetary move. In addition, the Fed last week, at its regularly scheduled board meeting, hinted at an end to short-term interest rate increases if banking problems spread to a drop in lending.

10-Day Miner Outperformance

So, assuming a new fundamental reason to own gold is now in place, what evidence of a turn in actual money flows can we detect? My answer is important gold bottoms typically witness a substantial move higher in the major gold miners as capital rushes to purchase a quick monetary hedge.

In fact, serious buying in the gold miners and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has been taking place. Since Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) was shuttered by the FDIC on the morning of March 10th, gold miners rose about +16% over the next 10 trading days. In comparison, gold bullion prices only rose +5.62% over the same span. The spread difference of +10.37% is unusual in favor of miners, and is what I want to discuss with readers.

YCharts - GDX vs. GLD, 10-Day Price Change Spread

When we review previous instances of this bullish spread, it's hard not to get excited about the immediate prospects for gold. The last 10%+ spreads were hit right before and after the important October 2022 gold price bottom, circled in green below.

YCharts - GDX vs. GLD, 10-Day Price Change Spread, Author Reference Points, 1 Year

Late 2021 saw a renewed buy signal from miner outperformance, which provided a nice profit going into the Russian invasion of Ukraine by March 2022.

You have to go back to the April 2020 pandemic reversal higher in gold asset prices to find another +10% or greater GDX win versus GLD. This experience led to a massive and rapid increase in gold asset quotes on the back of record Federal Reserve money printing (including "unlimited QE") in base stock aggregates like M1 and M2 supply to offset the economic closures caused by the COVID pandemic.

YCharts - GDX vs. GLD, 10-Day Price Change Spread, Author Reference Points, 5 Years

Again, around the price bottoms of late 2015, 2016, and 2017, this spread buy signal proved a terrific tool to confirm a developing uptrend in hard money assets. In addition, the Great Recession push to print money and combat a credit crunch with a banking crisis in 2008-09 was heralded by a solid swing higher in gold miners beyond the underlying metal advance.

Really, the only false buy signals occurred between 2013 and early 2015, after the 2011 gold peak around $1900 an ounce. Rising from $275 an ounce in 2001, several years of price retracement and rotten performance played out as a reversion-to-the-mean move. I have circled the failed signals in red below.

YCharts - GDX vs. GLD, 10-Day Price Change Spread, Author Reference Points, 2008-2018

Final Thoughts

Two concepts to contemplate from the charts in terms of long-term risks owning gold miners today.

First, over very long periods of time, actual bullion prices tend to rise faster than miners. Mining is a difficult business with rising costs and difficulties replacing depleting resources cheaply. As a consequence, today I own materially larger dollar-based positions in GLD and other bullion ETFs, as opposed to precious metals miners. It's a risk reduction idea.

Second, the 10-day outperformance signal is not always correct in signaling immediate gains for gold assets. Nevertheless, ignoring the current signal by shunning precious metals assets or shorting them is quite risky. I have been explaining in my articles on Seeking Alpha that $2500-3000 gold prices are not impossible in 2023, and might even become reality once a recession arrives.

Seeking Alpha's computer sorts have also picked up on GDX's relative strength in March. The Quant Ranking is now a Top 1% setting out of the entire universe of ETFs tracked. Not to be outdone, GLD's Quant Ranking is only slightly lower.

Seeking Alpha Table - GDX Quant Ranking, March 27th, 2023 Seeking Alpha Table - GLD Quant Ranking, March 27th, 2023

At the very least, I hope small retail investors will do more research into the pros and cons of owning the monetary metals of gold and silver, alongside the related miners of the metals. Just like home renters saw their net worth left behind during the spike in home values achieved by property owners between 2020-22, you will not benefit from a big gold/silver upmove unless you hold them.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.