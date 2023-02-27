SM Energy: Not A 'Premier' Operator (Neither A Compelling Dividend Payer)

Mar. 28, 2023 7:47 AM ETSM Energy Company (SM)
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20K Followers

Summary

  • Last August, I suggested energy investors take a pass on SM Energy due to its relatively gassy production, its weak hedge book, and lack of dividends compared to peers.
  • SM stock is down significantly since that article was published, but the company made strong progress paying down its debt load and has begun a $0.15/share quarterly dividend.
  • Today, I'll take a fresh look at SM Energy and see if it might be an oil & gas company worthy of an allocation of your hard-earned investment dollars.
Oil drilling rig in the field

A shale oil drilling rig.

User2547783c_812

As mentioned in the bullets, last August I wrote a Seeking Alpha article suggesting energy investors take a pass on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) due to a number of negative headwinds: a relatively high gas-to-oil ratio ("GOR"), a weak hedge book that kept

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.