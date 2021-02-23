Daimler Truck: Ignore No More The Industry Leader (Rating Upgrade)

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Daimler Truck is the largest truck and bus manufacturer in the world in terms of revenue.
  • Since it has only been recently spun off from Mercedes, it seems like the company is still ignored.
  • After a full year as a standalone company, Daimler Truck seems to be catching up with Volvo Group and PACCAR in terms of profitability.
  • It may be time to start building a position, taking advantage of a rather cheap valuation.

Nuovissimi semi-camion freightliner

DakotaSmith/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY, OTCPK:DTGHF) has concluded its first full year as a publicly traded company after the spin-off from Mercedes.

So far, I have kept a neutral stance on the company because I wanted to

Daimler Truck Results

Daimler Truck FY 2022 Presentation

Daimler Truck orders and sales

Daimler Truck FY 2022 Presentation

Daimler Truck North America and Europe market share

Daimler Truck 2022 Annual Report

Freight-related fixed assets

U.S. Department of Transportation

PCAR stock

U.S. Department of Transportation

Daimler Truck Sales

Daimler Truck 2022 Annual Report

Daimler Truck ROS/ROE

Daimler Truck FY 2022 Presentation

Daimler Truck valuation

Author, with data from SA

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.9K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DTRUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.