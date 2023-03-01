First Citizens BancShares Wins The Lottery With Acquisition Of Silicon Valley Bank

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The management team at First Citizens BancShares agreed to absorb Silicon Valley Bridge Bank in a deal that will drastically increase the company's asset base.
  • This move grants First Citizens significant benefits and protections while building out and growing new and existing operations, respectively.
  • Add on top of this the firm's already-robust financial condition, and it's a solid prospect for investors to consider.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business people signing a contract.

VioletaStoimenova

March 27th proved to be a really remarkable day for shareholders of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Shares of the company roared higher, closing up 53.7%, after news broke that the business had agreed to absorb Silicon

First Citizens Overview

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens loans and leases

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens deposits

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens net interest income and net income

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

First Citizens Assets and Liabilites

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens' expanding deposit base

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens acquires SVB

First Citizens BancShares

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.3K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.