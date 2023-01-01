Miquel Benitez/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

As a premium-focused peripheral and hardware business, Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) performed extremely well as a result of the pandemic. This has transformed the company's growth trajectory while supporting its gradual profitability improvements. With the continued digitization of society, the company looks positioned to outperform long-term. Our objective is to assess if the company is valued appropriately or if there is scope for upside. We will conduct a detailed analysis of the company's finances while considering key factors influencing the wider industry.

Company description

Logitech International designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences globally. Its product line includes pointing devices, keyboards, PC webcams, simulation products for gamers, video conferencing products, and audio products.

The company's products are sold through various channels including consumer electronics distributors, retailers, specialty stores, and online merchants.

Share price

Logitech's share price was consistently gaining before the Pandemic caused a monumental increase. This was driven by greater demand for work-for-home hardware, which Logitech is a market leader in, driving growth in sales. Unsurprisingly, investors over purchased and the stock price came sinking, leveling off at c.10% above its pre-pandemic level.

Financial analysis

Logitech's Financial (TIkr Terminal)

Presented above is Logitech's financial performance for the last decade. It can be summarized as a gradual improvement into an attractive business.

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 9%, driven primarily by a boost in sales during the onset of the pandemic, as consumers transitioned toward working from home. If we consider the growth rate up until FY20, Logitech had achieved 5%, with the majority of this occurring post-FY17. This suggests an extended period of quality growth for the business, driven by a strategic refocus. The company has been looking to develop its market share in key segments, including gaming, streaming, and office work. These are key areas of growth in the hardware industry, with Logitech leveraging its brand to capitalize. In Q3-22, revenue by segment breaks down as follows.

Quarterly sales by segment (Logitech)

In the most recent quarters, sales have begun to decline. We are currently experiencing inflationary pressures, which are forcing consumers to become more defensive financially, as their cost of living increases substantially. This is contributing to a reduction in discretionary purchases, alongside consumers seeking cheaper products. This is impacting Logitech across the board, with sales declining in all segments and all geographies. This is a big risk with investing in Logitech today as sales look to be a falling knife as it is difficult to judge what will come next.

Throughout the period, Logitech has seen its GPM gradually increase as the company pushes more upmarket and sells a greater number of segment-specific products. An example of this would be its Racing sim gear. Further, a degree of this will be scale economies as the company sells a far large quantity of products. Margins have contracted in the most recent quarters, driven by greater promotional offers. This is influenced by the current economic slowdown, pressuring Logitech to offer discounts to protect sales.

GPM Logitech (Logitech)

S&A costs have ticked up as a percentage of revenue, from a low of 18% to 21%. Our view is that this is a natural increase as S&A costs are more sticky when compared to CoS. Although demand is declining, there is no reason to suggest an overhaul of cost controls is required. The key is for costs to remain stable from this position, finding offsetting gains as inflationary pressures soften.

The net impact of these factors is a normalized EBITDA level in the region of 12-14%, with a FCF conversion of 8-12%. Our view is that this is incredibly attractive, as they should allow the business to continue to fund shareholder distributions.

Moving onto the balance sheet, we observe the slowing of demand with the company's inventory turnover and CCC. Inventory is moving slower, contributing to an increase in days till cash receipt. Although this will not cause a liquidity issue, it is an operational inefficiency.

Unlike many businesses, Logitech does not utilize much debt at all. The company has a net debt balance of $(963)k, increasing the earnings flowing down to PAT. This will allow the business to conduct M&A, should it choose, and aggressively distribute to shareholders without risk.

Overall, we are quite impressed with Logitech's financial profile. The company is operating with strong margins and can produce healthy growth. Short-term headwinds are an issue, however, as the company looks highly sensitive to changing conditions. With sales already down 17% Y/Y, we could see this increase into the 20s.

Outlook

Logitech Forecast (TIkr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's forecast for the coming 5 years.

Revenue is forecast to decline into FY24, before increasing by 8%. We concur with this view as Logitech has already seen a substantial decline in sales so far, suggesting things will inevitably continue in FY24, regardless of if economic conditions begin to improve.

Bottom-line improvement will be driven by expanding margins, with analysts expecting the company to kickstart its margin expansion again following a softening post-pandemic. The company has reached these levels previously, but only during the pandemic when demand was inflated. We believe these forecasts are on the optimistic end, as we do not see the evidence to support the achievability currently.

Work-from-home

The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards working from home, with companies and consumers investing money in developing a dedicated workspace at home. This has contributed to a significantly improved work-life balance for many, allowing for more family / free time. Our view is that this will continue to be a mainstay in society, as evidenced by consumers resisting a 100% return to offices. As more consumers work and study from home, there will be a growing need for key computing hardware. Further, despite the large spending in the initial months following the pandemic, many will be looking to upgrade / replace their hardware in the coming years. For these reasons, our view is that this is not a trend but a long-term shift in the industry, rapidly increasing Logitech's total addressable market.

Gaming

The gaming industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with Statista forecasting a CAGR of 7% in the coming 5 years. The company's gaming products, such as keyboards, mice, and headsets, have been popular with gamers, as Logitech has done a better job tailoring its products to what consumers want. Although Logitech has done well, there is still scope for improvement, giving the company a good runway for revenue growth in the coming decade.

Revenue growth (Statista)

Peer analysis

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is Seeking Alpha's profitability rating, comparing Logitech to its sector peers.

Logitech performs extremely well on this metric, with the company substantially more profitable across the board. Looking at GPM, Logitech underperforms. This suggests that the advantage the company has is not price or product cost related, but instead is based on the efficiency of sales generation. The Logitech brand is clearly incredibly valuable, as the company is spending significantly less on S&A relative to its peers.

Growth rating (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at growth, sector performance suggests the decline Logitech is experiencing goes beyond an economic downturn. Our view is that this is likely due to inflated demand from the pandemic being present in FY21, with the company only now beginning to return to a normalized level.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking ALpha)

Logitech is currently trading at a slight discount to its peers, with a PE ratio of 15x (v. 18x) and an EBITDA multiple of 11x (v. 13x). This looks appropriate, as it reflects the superior profitability in conjunction with the declining short-term sales.

Final thoughts

Logitech looks to be quite an attractive business. The industry is experiencing long-term tailwinds as consumer trends move toward the industry. Conversely, short-term headwinds are contributing to rapidly declining sales. Our view is that the company should do well long-term, with its brand image and superior profitability being the driving force. However, until sales reach a normalized level, our suggestion would be to avoid grabbing what could be a falling knife.

We rate the stock neutral.