scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) provided key updates during the Q4 2022 earnings call on march 22. The key takeaways for investors are: i) Furoscix was launched in the US market in February 2023, and ii) currently, the drug is covered by Medicare Part D and Medicaid with a fixed co-pay of approximately $100 in 60% of the target population. The company has had successful P&T meetings with all major plans except for one, and they are still negotiating to lower the co-pays. The company anticipates that the number of people paying the fixed co-pay will increase by over 75% by the end of the year.
In terms of marketing, the company is using traditional techniques such as digital ads, banner ads, and email blasts to announce the availability of FUROSCIX to key targeted journals associated with the Heart Failure Society of America and heart failure nurses. The management emphasized that they are pleased with the demand for FUROSCIX so far and are seeing prescriptions from Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. The management also noted that they had made significant progress in physician detailing, visiting more than 300 clinics and practices, and reaching about 40% of their target prescribers, which is promising considering SCPH's small targeted sales force.
Net-net, we expect a robust ramp in sales during the next three quarters, significantly higher than the street consensus (~$15-20M), considering the clear health economic rationale and promising market access that the company has shared during Q4 22 earnings.
For a more detailed analysis of Furoscix and its value proposition, please read the initiation article we wrote a couple of months ago.
SCPH's in-house marketing strategy for Furoscix may face challenges due to the dominance of generic players and big pharma in the cardiovascular disease market. This could result in an underwhelming sales ramp, particularly with a lean sales force of only 40 that the company plans to deploy. Additionally, there is a risk of limited market access and difficulty securing favorable pricing from payers. However, SCPH has secured an average wholesale price of $986.40 per box (which contains 4 units per course), which is better than expected. We are optimistic about the company's ability to convince payers of Furoscix's cost-saving potential, as supported by the robust rationale from the FREEDOM HF STUDY.
Despite our usual avoidance of first-time launchers, we are a big fan of SCPH and maintain a buy rating based on four compelling reasons. Firstly, the market opportunity for decompensated heart failure is highly lucrative, with projected peak sales of over $500 million dollars. Secondly, FUROSCIX has already received approval and offers clear differentiation with its SC dosage form, providing convenience, comparable efficacy, safety, and cost savings. Thirdly, the current valuation appears reasonable enough for us to take a chance to invest in the launch. Lastly, based on the Q4 2022 earning update, the company is on a good trajectory for launch success; we look forward to seeing the upcoming Q1 2023 earnings.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insight (BTVI) is a group of biotech/technology investors with a main interest in US-based small/mid-cap biotech companies and cryptocurrencies. We are not affiliated with any institution/company but an independent research organization of students/working professionals.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Comments