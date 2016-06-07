danlogan

Thesis

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) experienced a temporary dividend drop in 2016 and used the extra breathing room this gave them to pay down debt. Since improving their debt situation, the company has maintained positive net margins, and is growing both revenue and operating income. I am placing a Buy recommendation on NRG Energy because I believe they have set themselves up for long term success.

Company Background

NRG Energy serves 6 million retail customers in 24 United States and Canada. They are providers of electricity and generate it through a variety of sources including natural gas, coal, oil, nuclear, wind, and solar.

In late 2015, NRG Energy removed David Crane from his position as Chief Executive and placed Mauricio Gutierrez in the position. Gutierrez made paying down debt a major priority and the company has improved its financial situation significantly since then. Their guidance for 2023 is that they expect adjusted EBITDA to grow to $2,270 - $2,470

Long Term Trends

The Inflation Reduction Act will all provide sustained tailwinds for utility providers in the United States, including NRG. The CAGR for the U.S. power market is 5.6% through 2027. The CAGR for natural gas is 7.5% through 2027.

The Federal Reserve's current projections for the pace of lowering rates estimate them to be set to around 4.9% by the end of 2023, 3.1% by the end of 2024, and 2.4% by the end of 2025.

Financials

Let's take a look over the financials of the company to get a sense of how healthy it is. The first thing I like to look at is the relationship between revenue, cost of goods, and net income. With utilities it makes more sense to instead look at operating income. Here we can see that NRG is pretty typical for a utility in that it has large operational costs, fairly stable operating income, and fairly volatile net income.

NRG Annual Revenue (Blake Downer)

Looking over their annual margins, the operating margins are fairly stable. This is a good sign for long term health. Net margins vary pretty dramatically from year to year. NRG appears to have had some rough years from 2015 until they turned the corner sometime during 2018.

NRG Annual Margins (Blake Downer)

I also like to view the relationship between float, cash, and revenue to try and get a sense for how well a company has been able to translate dilution into revenue. Unfortunately NRG has had a couple of outlier years with huge revenue swings in both directions and they are making the difference in float size hard to read.

NRG Annual Float vs Cash vs Revenue (Blake Downer)

Since they are more stable and also tell us similar things, here I have plotted the relationship between share count, debt, and operating income. We can more clearly see that share count has been dropping from 337.9M to 229.8M. Over that same time period, operating income has risen while debt fell and then rose again.

NRG Annual Float vs Income vs Debt (Blake Downer)

Since Utilities typically operate with high debt, it's important to take a look at their debt obligations. Here is a comparison of operating income, interest expense, and net income. We can clearly see that from 2013 through 2016, interest payments were crippling this company. 2017 onward has seen significant improvements in the ratio of operating income vs. interest expense.

NRG Annual Interest Expense (Blake Downer)

Taking a look at their short term assets, liabilities, and income makes it more clear that this company has seen a significant improvement in its debt to income ratios. NRG has been able to spend the extra money on growth.

NRG Short Term Debt (Blake Downer)

Their long term assets to debt ratios tell a similar story. The company experienced a decline in both assets and debt from 2014 until 2018. As we will talk about later, the company was forced to slash its dividend in 2016.

NRG Long Term Debt (Blake Downer)

Taking a look at how NRG has been doing more recently, we can see they have been growing revenues substantially. Like all utilities, they experience some seasonality caused by variations in demand, and also things like maintenance and fuel costs. In addition to paying taxes every December, NRG typically has lower that average Q2 revenues, and higher than average Q3 revenues.

NRG Quarterly Revenue (Blake Downer)

Their quarterly margins do a better job of showing seasonality. Q4's are never good because of taxes. This amount of variation in margins from quarter to quarter is actually pretty typical of utilities, so this is all perfectly normal. The important thing is that over the long run, the average of all their good quarters more than make up for their losses in the bad quarters. I do find it concerning that 2022 saw steadily declining operating and net margins.

NRG Quarterly Margins (Blake Downer)

Taking a look at the relationship between share count, cash & equivalents, and revenue on a quarterly basis shows revenue climbing while share count remains stable. This is an extremely positive sign.

NRG Quarterly Float vs Cash vs Revenue (Blake Downer)

Because of seasonality, their operating income and net income have high variance. Their relative interest expense is low, and this is the reason for looking at this type of chart. Their good quarters have to be large enough earners to outweigh their debt obligations, and it appears they are.

NRG Quarterly Interest Expense (Blake Downer)

Here we have short term assets, liabilities, and income plotted against each other. While total assets seems to vary dramatically, the debt to asset ratio stays fairly stable. The company appears to be growing its revenue without taking on an unsustainable amount of debt.

NRG Quarterly Short Term Debt (Blake Downer)

Plotting long term assets, liabilities, and income tells a similar story. The company seems to be keeping a strict debt to asset ratio. Normally, a drop in assets minus liabilities would be alarming, but the Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 drops both came with a drop in overall assets and do not appear to be the result of changes in the ratio.

NRG Quarterly Long Term Debt (Blake Downer)

Valuation

As of March 27 2023, NRG Energy had a market capitalization of $7.31B and was trading for $32.26 per share. Most of the valuation numbers for NRG indicate that it is currently undervalued. I believe the drop in share price has been due the margin contraction that the company experienced during most of 2022.

NRG Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Their dividend history shows NRG was able to buy down its debt because it slashed its dividend. The fact that this company did this leads me to a conclusion that management is willing to prioritize the long term health of the company over the short term wants of investors. The slope of dividend growth roughly correlates with the old slope of dividend growth.

NRG Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Using today's annual dividend of $1.52, a dividend growth rate of 5%, and a discount rate of 10%; a discounted cash flow model produces a fair value of $25.33 per share. This is 21.5% under $32.26 per share.

Risks

The significant tailwinds provided by the Inflation Reduction Act could disappear if it were repealed or undermined by new legislation. Although I believe this is unlikely, it is still possible.

Our energy grid is under constant threat from both natural disasters and malicious intent. I expect most disruptions of this kind will be temporary and only have a low probability of causing permanent damage to the company.

If inflation proves to be more persistent than the Federal Reserve anticipates, they may be forced to raise rates suddenly. Entities which are carrying high debt will suffer.

Catalysts

A black swan event could force the Federal Reserve to lower rates suddenly. The Fed's goal is to apply stress to the system so the average rate of inflation slows down to 2%. Although unlikely, it is possible the recent banking crisis spreads and becomes endemic, or that an unrelated industry collapses.

Conclusions

NRG Energy has healthier financials than most of the rest of the utilities that I have examined. Although shareholders had their dividend slashed back in 2016, this allowed the company to pay down its debt and improve long term health.

I really like that the company has a history of share buybacks. When they buy back shares, they improve all their per-share metrics. This allows them to grow EPS without having to grow the company and makes it easier for them to maintain long term dividend growth. I believe this company will attempt to perpetually grow its dividend, so NRG is a good buy if it can be bought at or below its calculated fair value of $25.33 per share.