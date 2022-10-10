Courtney Hale

The story of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is a crazy one. It has gone from a near 10-bagger to below its IPO price in about 8 years. Driven by the crazy COVID times and the availability of easy money, it became a massively overvalued stock and then crashed hard. But there is sometimes a great opportunity in these now-hated stocks, as the fall in price may be too hard and potentially an interesting entry point for long-term investors. The question now is whether Teladoc is one of those stocks, and whether it has improved its business enough to be a buy.

In my view, the company has the potential to be an interesting investment, but the current execution and recent guidance are not what investors have been looking for. Let me explain this further in the following paragraphs.

Teladoc's long-term plan is to be the #1 platform for whole person care, and they are currently the #1 brand in virtual care. I think the markets in which they operate are going to be very important in the future because this is an industry that can really benefit from disruption.

If everyone in the world can talk to the best doctors in the world and get a diagnosis from them without having to travel for hours or days, that is definitely a game changer for humanity as a whole. They can also use data to improve the detection of disease, and with devices that monitor patients 24 hours a day, we have a much better chance of detecting abnormalities.

So the quality of life for future generations would be greatly improved if progress could be made in all of these areas. That is why I think there will be a massive investment opportunity in this area over the next 10 to 15 years. But the big question for Teladoc now is whether they can capitalize on this and get a big slice of the market. They probably have a bit of a first-mover advantage, and they have gone from being a telemedicine company to a more diversified company that has more things to offer. Especially in mental health. But is this enough to justify an investment?

Do I think they have a competitive advantage at the moment? I would say not much at the moment. Network effects could be important in the future, but right now I don't think they have enough users to have that as a competitive advantage. It is hard to say which company will be the biggest in 5 years and which will have the best doctors and therapists.

And the road to becoming the largest global company in this market will be a difficult one, as countries have different healthcare, privacy, and security laws that are likely to require capital and time to implement. And if we look at their guidance for 2023, they are only forecasting revenue growth of 6-11%, which is well below the growth rate we expect for the telehealth industry as a whole.

Rev growth in 2022 was 18% to 2.4 billion and full year FCF was 17 million. Combine this with the 918 million in cash + ST INV and you have a company with plenty of cash to fund itself and a positive FCF, which should act as downside protection even if things get much worse in the next few months in terms of the overall economic situation in the markets.

But for many investors who were hoping for a company that could grow 20%+ a year, rather than one that could only grow in the single digits by 2023, the slowing revenue growth is a bad sign. Management's explanation for this is that they want to achieve a balance between margin improvements and sales growth next year. And that they hope to achieve GAAP profitability in the future. So they have slower growth and hopefully better cost structures in 2023.

Q1 2023 will probably see worse margins in the BetterHelp division, as they have a kind of seasonality in this division that starts back after covid. Lower ad spend in Q4 and the revenue improvements from ad spend in the previous quarter led to margin improvements. Q1 2023 will then see lower revenue growth because they have lower ad spend in the month before and therefore slower revenue growth. So investors should not panic if Q1 margins are worse, they should look at FY2023 at the end of the year.

A major criticism is the dilution of shareholders in recent years. They are an FCF positive company and even plan on ~100m FCF in 2023, but a lot of this is due to the excessive use of SBC. I mean, the number of shares has almost doubled over the period you can see in the chart above. But we have to admit that they have worked on this situation and the SBC has gone from 302,586 in 2021 to 217,852 in 2022.

If we look at the paid members, they have 58.7 million in the Integrated Care segment right now, and the revenue per US member was down $0.02 due to the addition of new users. Excluding that, they said it would be +2% yoy.

The management rating is not the best compared to other tech companies, but with the recent layoffs in the tech world, there are a lot of new bad ratings for companies because of this. But still, management quality could be something they could improve if you believe some of the reviews.

Right now, it looks like nobody wants to buy this stock, which can sometimes be a good sign to build a position in a hated stock. I mean, they are FCF positive, and they have a good cash position, which should help them in the near term. Their market is also probably one that will be a lot bigger in 5 years than it is now. They even addressed their shareholder dilution.

On the other hand, their top 10 customers still account for about 19.2% of total revenue and the accumulated losses as of December 31, 2022 are 15,008.3 million. And a lot of people have a negative opinion of this stock because it is a 'Cathie Wood stock'.

Personally, I would be more convinced of Teladoc if they could grow 20%+ per year again. With this new low guidance, I just don't see them as an investment for me. But at this price, the stock is not as dangerous as it was a few months ago. It looks like it has found its bottom for now and if they can deliver good results in the next few months that could lead to better share prices.

But I have to add that I think this market has a bright future because it is something that could really improve the lives of many people, and therefore, the upside potential for stocks in this market is huge. So as a small investment that could potentially grow into a large position over a long enough period of time, Teladoc could be something if you think they can improve their metrics.