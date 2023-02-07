vernonwiley/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly.

Have you ever been so fed up that you wanted to throw in the towel? You're getting the itch to throw up your hands and say, "screw it!"

You're not alone. It's a normal part of the human experience to encounter frustrations and irritations and, at times, warrant the task not being worth the effort or headache.

The rub comes in when the source of all that irritation and frustration is also something you "must" do. For many, tax time is such a cause of consternation, so they outsource the work to a tax preparer or accountant. They deem it worthwhile to pay someone else to deal with the headache. Unfortunately, not all of our problems can be resolved by paying someone else to do them. Wouldn't it be nice if there was a solution like that?

During our working years, we often have to sacrifice what we want to do for the harsh reality that we need money to pay bills. This is why employee burnout is at an all-time high.

When asked, 70% of employees responded that they considered quitting their current jobs to pursue positions that prioritized their mental health and well-being. Employees are dissatisfied and believe that they are uncared for and exploited. Do you feel that way at work? If this is the case, you may be looking at time, your age, and wondering what it would take to punch out one last time and never look back.

For many, retiring in their 60s is the goal; early retirement at 62 or full retirement at 65, with Social Security benefits providing a large chunk of their overall monthly income - plus the ability to tap into one's 401k and IRAs after 59 and a half without additional tax consequences.

But, what if you wanted to get out sooner - say, 59? Can you do it? Definitely, but there are some additional factors to consider.

Let's get started!

Big "Can't Touch This" Considerations

MC Hammer is the original king of the "can't touch this" vibe. However, if you're planning to retire at 59, you'll need to be aware of some major differences from retiring at 65. Namely, you'll have no Social Security benefits to depend upon, so this income will need to be replaced.

Another consideration to factor into your planning is that you will not be able to take advantage of Medicare for health insurance. You'll either have to survive without any insurance coverage (not recommended) or have to source out a private insurance plan, which can be very expensive. The last big issue to tackle is that your retirement savings accounts will largely be unavailable to you without big tax headaches.

Most retirement accounts allow you to start withdrawing your capital after age 59 and a half without any added headaches. You can also withdraw from your current 401k and some other tax-advantaged accounts if you follow the Rule of 55 - if you no longer work after the age of 55, among other considerations.

So the playing field for retiring extra-early is a more difficult one, not only because you'll have a reduced timeframe to save for retirement but also because many of the levers and tools available to those retiring at the expected age are not available for use until you get a little older.

A Dollar Saved Is a Dollar Earned

When it comes to extending your retirement over a long period of time, one tool will be exponentially more important than before - your budget. Having a proper budget that you adhere to more closely than perhaps you have previously will help ensure that you avoid overspending on unnecessary items or subscriptions. Because your source of income will be more fixed and less variable, you'll need to ensure that you have a budget that is lower than your income or, if higher, will not drain your accounts empty before you pass away.

It's a morbid thought, but one you must face and consider if you want to have an extended retirement. I don't want anyone entering retirement early only to spend the rest of their lives struggling to make ends meet.

At times, moving to a lower cost-of-living state or even country can make retiring much easier as every dollar you don't spend is one less dollar you need to earn somehow. Plan your living location into your budget because prices vary greatly from place to place.

Tap A Massive Potential Income Stream

If you're even considering retiring early, you must reckon your income and future needs. Many have portfolios invested in the market which generate almost no income on a recurring basis - this simply will not do. You'll need a clear and consistent source of income if you're going to be relying on it for years before seeing a single Social Security check arrive in your bank account. Even after Social Security kicks in, you'll likely need to see a steady flow of alternative income coming in.

For some, purchasing an annuity and receiving guaranteed payments is an option. However, many annuities offer such low levels of income that this option is not going to provide the required income.

This means that you must tap into the market's massive potential in order to unlock the income located there.

I like to consider the market as somewhat similar to a Maple tree. Although the entire tree is present, most of us are only interested in the sap that flows through it. We don't cut down the tree to access it; instead, we tap it and place a bucket beneath it to collect the sap. This sap is transformed into delicious and valuable Maple Syrup via a series of steps. The bark and leaves provide no benefit for those seeking maple syrup; the sap is the goal.

Likewise, while the market has plenty of excellent bark and leaf investment options, if you need income into your bucket, focus on the sap. This is why income investors will frequently eschew and be uninterested in growth investments or low-yielding investments - they simply do not serve the desired purpose.

The High Dividend Opportunities Model Portfolio targets an average 9% yield across its holdings to provide ample income from the market; accordingly, we've tapped the market to collect a recurring income year after year.

If you're looking to retire early, you need to know how much you'll need to earn - thus a budget - and then invest your capital effectively to generate more than you need for your budget. The earlier you retire, the more over your budget I recommend aiming for as your income goal; this way, you can reinvest the excess and keep your income growing over time.

I would also recommend at least a 40-50% allocation to fixed-income investments such as preferred securities, baby bonds, and traditional bonds because they provide a greater level of clarity for your income in exchange for less potential capital gains down the road.

Conclusion

Tired of working? Feeling underappreciated and burnt out? You're not alone.

Can you retire in your 50s? Definitely! However, before you take the plunge, I highly recommend taking time to evaluate where you are in your retirement savings, the costs of retiring early, and making a detailed budget.

Once you have your budget, set an income goal and get your income portfolio in full swing. We regularly provide ideas for free to the public via articles posted here on Seeking Alpha and provide a detailed Model Portfolio for High Dividend Opportunities members - read our previous articles for more ideas on what investments we find attractive to help build out that income portfolio.

You can do it; I believe in you! Having a goal to get out early may be the fuel you need to keep pushing through those final years as you get your house in order to retire. When you do retire, let us know! We'd love to celebrate your massive milestone regardless of what age you are when you achieve it.