My Take

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) forecast of $4.7B in EBITDA and $100M in free cash flow were far below expectations and far below trends. Management certainly has good reason to be conservative in budgeting, however, there is a great deal of flexibility built into the forecast as this analysis discusses.

The market and analysts either do not believe or simply ignored CFO guidance for revenue and EBITDA stability in 2024 and grow thereafter. Further, that the peak Debt to EBITDA ratio would be in the range of 4.0 to 4.3 this year at peak and then decline thereafter.

Moody's issued multiple downgrades on a peak Debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.75. S&P issued multiple downgrades on the debt expecting a high 4's Debt to Ebitda multiple

The discussion of EBITDA and revenue are based on the trending schedule provided in the February 7, 2022 earnings call for modified adjusted. The modified and adjusted trends are based on the remaining Company after divestitures excluding special items largely associated with those divestitures.

The performance for 2022 and forecast for 2023 were well below my expectations. Last year the equity was trading at $12 and now it's in the range of $2.50. In 2021 bonds that I own were trading at 122 and I was fortunate to sell them but the reentry has been painful with the bonds now trading in the mid-30s. These extremes appear to be opportunity, but as my bull thesis at 10-12 in the publication of articles it did not play out as expected.

The tangible assets that the Company owns would be very difficult to replace. The replacement cost would be a multiple of EV. I am optimistic that the new leadership team will be able to monetize these assets as legacy revenue becomes a smaller proportion of the picture.

I have summarized the key points under the major discussion items. This is a lengthy discussion with a great deal of analysis and I've summarized the key points as follows.

CFO Guidance for EBITDA and Revenue Stability

The CFO stated that maximum debt to EBITDA would be in a range of 4.0 to 4.3 and based on very conservative assumptions this equates to $4.7B in 2023 and $4.6B in 2024. The CFO stated that EBITDA and Revenue stability was in sight based on current backlog for 2024.

Conservative Guidance

EBITDA guidance of $4.7B is far below trend indicating a decline of 15.2% for 2023 versus 2022 which is $340M below trend. A component of this is the growth and optimization investments planned of approximately $200M. Reconciling cash tax guidance derived net income results in EBITDA of $5.2B at the midpoint, $400M greater than the EBITDA guidance. Conservative guidance may be attributed to execution issues, macroeconomic conditions, interest rates as well as investments in optimization and growth.

Declining EBITDA and Revenue Trends

EBITDA declined 9.1% on declines of revenue of 5.2% for 2022 versus 2021 based on the modified trending schedule that accounts for divestitures and special items related to divestitures. Management's forecast of $4,700 in EBITDA is far below trend indicating a decline of $840M or -15.2% in EBITDA for 2023 versus a trend of $502M or -9.1%. Management has included approximately $200M in EBITDA for optimization and growth investments in addition to CAPEX of approximately $500M. Total revenue, adjusted for divestitures, was $15.5B for 2022. Business revenue declined by 4.7% and mass markets revenue declined by 7.1%. Total revenue declined by $851M or 5.2% from 2021. In the Business segment, all channels declined led by the Public Sector at 10.5% and Mid Markets at 6.7% for 2022 versus 2021. Management has not provided any indications in comments or disclosures that the connected building revenue has been impacted by hybrid work and work from home. In the Mass markets segment, Voice and Other revenue declined by 16.3% or $222M versus 2021 and Other Broadband "copper service" declined by 6.6% or $113M versus 2021. The bright spot within Mass Markets is Fiber Broadband, which grew by 17.3% or $83 million versus 2021. It now represents 17% of Mass Markets revenue with a tail wind based on increasing adoption over time with 12-month adoption at 17% and 24-month adoption at 29%.

Reconciling CAPEX Guidance

It is imperative that investors understand that of the $3B in capital expenditures "CAPEX" that only $500M is required for maintenance in addition to maintenance expense in cost of goods sold "COGS". The CAPEX budget provides Management with a great deal of discretion for investments of approximately $2.5B. The CAPEX budget includes $900M in success CAPEX along with $500M in growth and optimization as well as $600M for residential fiber expansion. The $500M in CAPEX, along with $200M in operating expense investment, is targeted to Network as a Service, digitizing the sales and provision process and layers of IT systems from previous acquisitions. Management is pivoting back to business investment with business revenue representing 79% of total revenue. Announcing plans to reduce fiber builds forecasted by previous Management from approximately 1.75M to 500M. A wise choice in my opinion. The current guidance for CAPEX represents approximately 20% of revenue.

Indications of Project Execution Problems

Analysis of the contract liabilities account identifies $57M in revenue that went unrecognized in 2022 or nearly 10% of potential revenue. The contract liabilities precede large contract revenue streams for the actual services. The past 2 years required a focus on the business as well as divestitures with direct cash expenses of $541M and $141M, respectively indicating a substantial effort. The internal resources dedicated to the divestitures were not identified but it is likely that it resulted in opportunity costs. The supply issues of 2022 may also have led to a delay in the earning of revenue.

Tangible Assets of Affiliates

The tangible book value of property plant and equipment "PPE", excluding intangible assets, is $19.1B. This does not include approximately $1.9B in EMEA assets held for sale. The original cost before depreciation is $39B for all assets, this does not include assets that have previously been retired per GAAP. The Holding Company, Qwest and Level 3 have net PPE of $3.6B, $8.3B and $7.3B respectively, excluding $1.9B in EMEA assets held for sale. The annual depreciation is approximately $2B for all affiliates and the Holding Company. It is likely that at the current stock price, the tangible book value will exceed the enterprise value in 2024.

Reconciling Operating Cash Flow, Net from Guidance

Operating cash flow was not provided, but can be calculated based on CAPEX plus the free cash flow resulting in approximately $270M of negative adjustments. The increase in work capital requirements could offset increasing accounts receivable, deferred revenue or other challenges.

Substantial Financial Flexibility

The Company maintains significant financial flexibility to address execution issues, the macro economic environment as well as cash to promote sales. The mid-point of the range is $2.1B and includes budgets for uncommitted CAPEX, adjustments to net cash, growth and optimization investments, remaining net operating loss carry forward and adjustments within operating cash flow as well as results of ongoing rerate litigation.

Strong Sales Funnel and Backlog

The contract liabilities account shows significant declines in 2020 and 2021, but with a 71% rise in additions in 2022, an important indicator of revenue forward and work backlog. Performance obligations grew during 2022 to $7.4B from $6.2B in 2021, an important indicator of forward revenue. Federal contract wins with identified contract values of up to $5B from 2020 to 2022 which were market share wins is an important indicator of forward revenue. A number of large Federal contracts are Indefinite Delivery and Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) do not have a contract value but are also an important indicator of forward revenue.

Long Term Debt and Covenants Compliance

The Company had $20.4B as of December 31, 2022 in long term debt with a budget of $1.2B for interest payments in 2023. Management has budgeted $792M in fixed payments for all debt including floating rate and $408M in variable rate payments that equates to a rate of 5.2% for the floating rate component. The Company has no maturities until 2024 with a substantial debt wall that must be refinanced in 2027. The Company is in compliance with the Term Loan Agreement requirements with Debt to EBITDA, on a very conservative basis, at 4.5 and interest rate coverage at 3.8. The covenants require a maximum of 4.75 debt to EBITDA and 1.2 for interest rate coverage. Debt for covenant calculations includes $317M in finance leases.

Moody's and S&P Multiple Downgrades

Moody's forecasts debt to EBITDA of 4.75 at year end 2024. S&P forecasts debt in the high 4x and approaching 5x in 2024. The rating agencies apparently do not believe guidance provided by the CFO that EBITDA will peak at 4.0 to 4.3 this year and decline thereafter. The analysis by the rating agencies does not discuss the sales funnel or billions in Federal contract awards that were market share gains.

All investments have risk, investors must do their due diligence and judge for themselves. I have judged the reward-risk profile as excellent, however, the guidance was very disappointing and well below my expectations. As a result, I have undertaken this analysis to better understand my investments in this Company and will continue to invest.

Description of Lumen Technologies

From the 10K filed for December 31, 2022: With approximately 160,000 on-net buildings and 400,000 route miles of fiber optic cable globally, we are among the largest providers of communications services to domestic and global enterprise customers. Our terrestrial and subsea fiber optic long-haul network throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific connects to metropolitan fiber networks that we operate. We provide services in over 60 countries, with most of our revenue being derived in the United States ("U.S.") At December 31, 2022, our global network (owned and leased) included (i) approximately 400,000 route miles of fiber optic plant, including approximately 25,000 route miles of subsea fiber optic cable systems and (ii) multiple gateway and transmission facilities used in connection with operating our network throughout North America and Europe. At December 31, 2022, our domestic network connected (i) approximately 160,000 on-net buildings, which we refer to as “Fiber On-net” buildings, serving our enterprise customer base and (ii) approximately 21.8 million broadband-enabled units serving our Mass Markets customer base. At December 31, 2022, approximately 3.1 million of our Mass Markets broadband-enabled units were capable of receiving services from our fiber-based infrastructure, with the remainder connected with copper-based infrastructure. Our domestic network also included at such date central office and other equipment that enables us to provide telephone service as an ILEC. The global network, subject to EMEA divestiture. Figure 1A - Global Network (Lumen Website)

The sales channels include:

Products and Services Business: Compute and Application Services, IP and Data Services, Fiber Infrastructure Services, Voice and Other

Products and Services Mass Markets: Fiber Broadband, Other Broadband, Voice and Other.

LUMN has had significant divestitures over the past year. As a result, business revenue represented nearly 80% of total revenue, in Q4 2022, with mass markets representing the balance.

LUMN has invested a substantial amount in capital expenditures as well as debt repayment in the past 5 years since the completion of the acquisition of Level 3. The 5-year total of capital expenditures (2018-2022) was $16.5B and debt repayment during that period was $16.9B. Further, pension liabilities were decreased during that period from $5.2B to $2.4B, a decrease of $2.4B.

In 2022 and into 2023, top Management has had a significant turnover with approximately half of the leadership team being replaced including the CEO. I have reviewed the credentials of each of the new direct reports from LinkedIn and other open sources and the leadership team has the credentials to perform well for the shareholders in my opinion.

Figure 1B - LUMN Management Team (February 7, 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Conservative Approach to Guidance and Budgeting

A new leadership team can take a fresh look at issues within the organization, but this takes time and a learning curve. An important component of the learning curve is discovery and auditing. The new leadership team will certainly bring in new team members in order to understand the full scope of problems as well as opportunities.

Management Financial Outlook Disappoints

I can see a number of justifications for a conservative outlook. Aside from a Macro outlook that has many unknowns as well as interest rates, the new leadership team has a strong sales funnel with indications of execution problems described above. The new CEO is certainly not going to air dirty laundry in public that might dissuade a potential customer, but instead bring in a leadership team that can perform and determine the unknown liabilities for completing projects that have been delayed as well as current projects that may have cost overruns.

Figure 2 - Summary of Financial Outlook (February 7, 2023 Earnings Presentation)

The EBITDA forecast was particularly disappointing.

Figure 3 - 2023 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (February 7, 2024 Earnings Presentation)

The trending schedule provided by Management in the Q4 call included a modified EBITDA schedule for Q1 2021 thru Q4 2022. The modified EBITDA is based on adjustments for divestitures, other than EMEA, as well as adjustments to special items associated with the divestitures which were substantial.

Figure 4 - Modified EBITDA Trend and Interpolation of Guidance (Modified EBITDA from Trending Schedule February 7, 2023 Earnings Release)

The rate of decrease in EBITDA would increase from -9.1% to -15.2%. This is contrary to Management guidance of the last few years stating that the decline profile would improve after the divestiture with growth thereafter.

The divestiture or acquisition of assets results in opportunity costs. The opportunity costs result from internal resources of the Company being diverted to the divestiture away from profit producing projects. As a result, I suspected the trend would improve after the close in particular of the ILEC assets in 16 States in November 2022. But at a minimum, I had expected that the decline in EBITDA would not accelerate by simply looking at the trend.

Figure 5 - Reconciling 2023 EBITDA Forecast to Trend (February 7, 2023 Earnings Call Trending Schedule)

The current forecast is for an acceleration in decline in EBITDA of approximately of -$840M versus trend of -$502M. The trend EBITDA would be $5,038M versus the $4,700M in guidance. It should be noted that EBITDA will decrease based on operating expenses for growth and optimization, as compared to 2022, by approximately $175M so this would explain some of the difference but still a decline over trend.

EBITDA Forecast Appears Understated

Aside from looking at trending schedule, the numbers provided by Management indicate a cushion in EBITDA guidance as well as free cash flow. Management provided the following bridge for the EBITDA Outlook.

Figure 6 - EBITDA Bridge (Management Guidance February 7, 2023 Earnings Call)

EBITDA is a Non-GAAP calculation that is generally viewed as a proxy to cash flow. EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management provided an estimate of cash taxes and the tax rate which can be used to determine the range of net income forecast by Management. Then EBITDA is derived by adding back the estimated interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. On that basis, Management's guidance for EBITDA provides a cushion of approximately $460M as shown in the following table at the midpoint which is inline with analysis consensus from before the conference call.

Figure 7 - Reconciling EBITDA to Net Income (February 7, 2023 Guidance)

The midpoint of the range for Net Income is approximately $700M or $0.70 per share based on 1.0B shares outstanding. Interestingly, guidance for cash taxes was provided on November 15, 2022 8-k filing of cash taxes in the range of $300M to $400M. This would have resulted in approximately $1B in net income.

Revenue Trends are Very Concerning

As an investor, I had expected more favorable revenue trends as a result of the divestitures. Much of the divestitures were copper assets and copper based revenue. The trends in all segments are very concerning and well below my expectations.

Figure 8 - Modified Revenue Schedule Excluding Divestitures (February 7, 2023 Earnings Release Trending Schedule)

A new CEO seeing these trends would rightly be concerned and prioritize investment as well as debt paydown. We do not have information on the impact of COVID with regards to empty buildings. The Company has over 160,000 fiber connected buildings and occupancy. The work from home culture produced by the pandemic, or accelerated, certainly would have an impact on revenue and EBITDA.

Jeff Storey, Former CEO on COVID Revenue Impacts

But if you look at if you look at large enterprise, and again, we think those are growing market segments, I think mid-markets is a growth opportunity for us. But again, they're struggling a little bit with COVID.

I have reviewed the individual channels as well with regards to the business segment. The Company has a substantial backlog and solid sales funnel which is discussed later in this Article. The only positive that I can see at this point is that work from home and half empty buildings should be at its peak in terms of revenue loss, but work from home is a new reality that Management is addressing.

Figure 9 - Modified Business Revenue Excluding Divestitures (February 7, 2023 Earnings Call Trending Schedule)

There is certainly an opportunity cost for the divestitures. The opportunity costs are the internal resources required for the divestitures that can work on projects that could produce profit. We do not know the scope of internal resources required, but the direct cash expenses for the divestitures was $541M and $141M for 2022 and 2021 respectively.

The Mass Markets revenue continues to suffer from a large proportion of legacy services that are in decline. However, rising fiber penetration rates provide a tail wind with regards to fiber revenue. Lumen has forecasted 500k new and targeted passings for 2023 at a cost of approximately $600M.

Chris Stansbury, CFO

Quantum Fiber penetration stood at approximately 26%. Our Quantum Fiber 2020 vintage penetration was approximately 29% at the 24-month mark and is now over 30%. Our 2021 vintage was at approximately 17% at the 12-month mark.

At December 31, 2022, Lumen had 3.1M total "enabled" unit passings with 832,000 fiber customers. In reviewing the numbers and assuming that copper infrastructure provides all broadband, voice and other service revenue, the copper infrastructure now represents 17% of total revenue for Lumen. The following table provides the mass markets trending data provided by Management that adjusts for divested assets.

Figure 10 - Trending Schedule Mass Markets Channels (February 7, 2023 Earnings Call Trending Schedule)

Reconciling Capital Expenditures Forecast

Management provided a bridge for CAPEX well with little explanation of the base year 2022 and why CAPEX for 2023 would increase significantly after such a large portion of the business has been sold or is planned for sale.

Figure 11 - CAPEX Bridge (Management Guidance February 7, 2023 Earnings Call)

I have reviewed the 10k and in particular listened to various investor day conferences held by the Sell Side Analysts. The table below summarizes my findings.

Figure 12 - Reconciliation of CAPEX Guidance (Management Guidance - Various as Noted)

The maintenance CAPEX supplements maintenance expenses which we do not have information on. The maintenance expense would be included in the cost of goods sold and is probably substantial. But as it relates to the CAPEX guidance each year, Management has discretionary funds to improve or expand the network or to invest in projects for specific clients.

UBS Conference December 6, 2022 Chris Stansbury, CFO

"We have said that there is a $0.5 billion for maintenance."

It is not unusual to have matching CAPEX for a large project for which a contract liability is incurred. A contract liability is a deferred revenue account which is a result of advance payments by customers for installation as well as an advanced billing for service.

Morgan Stanley Conference March 6, 2023, Chris Stansbury, CFO

We've got very good liquidity. We also, frankly, in our CAPEX, our $3 billion of CAPEX, there's flexibility. There's between $800 million and $1 billion of that going into the year that's uncommitted.

Management has allocated approximately $600M for residential fiber which represents a cost of approximately $1,200 per household passing with a target totaling 500,000 homes for 2023. $500M in CAPEX is allocated for digitizing sales, network as a service infrastructure and simplifying IT infrastructure to reduce cost.

The allocation of discretionary cash flow to CAPEX should lead to improvements in profitability. Certainly the "hurdle rate" for investment has increased as the cost of capital has increased. Currently, LUMN has unsecured debt trading at a significant discount to par with a yield to maturity of 20%. If the success based CAPEX of approximately $900M which is uncommitted remains, purchasing debt at a discount would certainly be a wise investment.

Lumen has pivoted from a significant expansion of residential fiber announced by the previous CEO back to the core of the business which is business customers.

Earnings Call February 7, 2022, Kate Johnson, CEO

And we will continue to invest in our fiber infrastructure to meet the demands of our sophisticated customer base who are dealing with complex business problems, coupled with a workforce that now demands remote work flexibility in the post-pandemic world. We recently announced our major network expansion plan to drive 6 million additional intercity fiber miles to our already expansive network by 2026.

Indications of Project Execution Problems

In the context of conservative guidance, I can see a number of reasons for providing financial flexibility. In addition to commentary from various conferences, the Contract Liabilities account indicates that 2022 had a number of execution problems. The Contract Liabilities account is a component of deferred revenue. A customer pays in advance for CAPEX, OPEX, vendors and generally work required to install or expand service. This also includes remittance of advance payment for the service once installed.

The Contract Liabilities account is identified on the balance sheet as the Current portion of deferred revenue. The non-current portion is not specifically identified but included in Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities under Other. Lumen has had a policy of "zeroing" out the prepayment with prepaid expenses, inventory and other fulfillment assets so that the net effect on cash flow is minimal. However, an analysis of the 2022 revenue recognized from this account compared to the current potion on the balance sheet from 2021 with adjustments for EMEA Held for Sale indicates delays and execution problems.

Figure 13 - Analysis of Contract Liabilities Account (10k, 2021, 2022)

The revenue recognition, if projects were properly executed, would equal the current portion. A component of the current portion of deferred revenue is legacy deferred revenue from previous years. I cannot determine that amount without a great deal of computation, but this indicates to me that the execution problems were significant during 2022.

The Company was focused on very large divestitures in 2022 and 2021 with direct cash expenses of $541M and $141M, respectively indicating a substantial effort. The internal resources dedicated to the divestitures were not identified but it is likely that the Company incurred opportunity costs.

The supply issues of 2022 may also have led to a delay in the earning of revenue.

Property, Plant and Equipment

LUMN is a tangible asset "heavy" Company with assets domestically and internationally. Qwest and Level 3 make SEC filings as a result of the debt structure under LUMN. The table below shows the tangible assets of each entity with debt as well as the Holding Company. The table does not include $1.9b of property, plant and equipment related to the divestiture of the EMEA business which is classified as held for sale.

Figure 14 - Property Plant and Equipment (Lumen 10k, Qwest 10k, Level 3 10k)

The tangible book value, property plant and equipment, will likely exceed the balance of long-term debt, including the current portion, next year because capital expenditures will exceed depreciation by a significant margin based on Management's forecast. The Property Plant and Equipment balances continues to shift heavily to fiber as Lumen has not constructed copper infrastructure for residential service since 2018.

Reconciling Operating Cash Flow Forecast

Management's guidance was very disappointing for free cash flow. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP metric, is the net cash from operations remaining after CAPEX as defined by Management. Management does not provide guidance for net cash from operations. However, Management provides components of guidance that can be used to derive the net cash from operations.

The table below at top is based on simply adding the free cash flow guidance to the CAPEX to obtain the net operating cash flow. The bottom table follows the format of the cash flow statement for operations.

Figure 15 - Reconciling EBITDA and Taxes to Net Income and Operating Cash Flow (Sources Listed in Table)

The operating cash flow follows the GAAP format for the indirect method. The net income is adjusted to reconcile changes in balances on the balance sheet as well as non-cash transactions. The analysis indicates that Management has included approximately $270m at the midpoint for adjustments of balances. This could include paydown of accounts payable, increases in accounts receivables, payments for pension, deferred revenue and other items.

A company typically has lower balances and working capital needs when revenue declines. LUMN had significant divestitures in 2022 and my expectation would be positive rather than negative adjustments to net income. It is certainly possible that this is a contingency built into the guidance.

Financial Flexibility

The following table summarizes the financial flexibility in the Management Guidance. This is not intended to say that the Company will retain these funds, rather to point out that Management has provided very conservative guidance and can make adjustments as needed to financial conditions or opportunities to repurchase debt and potentially stock.

Figure 16 - Financial Flexibility in Management Guidance (Sources Listed in Table and Discussed Below)

I have referred to the sources of data within the table. The items introduced that have not been discussed are explained in the discussion below.

Net Operating Loss Carryforward

LUMN 10K filing for FY 2022. Page 129. At a tax rate of 26% the value is approximately $260m.

At December 31, 2022, we had federal NOLs of $1.0 billion, net of expirations from Section 382 limitations and uncertain tax positions, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. We expect to use substantially all of these tax attributes to reduce our future federal tax liabilities, although the timing of that use will depend upon our future earnings and future tax circumstances. Our ability to use these NOLs is subject to annual limits imposed by Section 382.

Management has guided for $200M to $300M in cash taxes which would result in a higher EBITDA than forecast as shown in Figure 8. The EBITDA guidance results in cash taxes in the range of $78M to $182M in cash taxes which would be covered by the remaining Federal and State NOLs. I have assumed the cash tax guidance rather than the EBITDA guidance resulting cash taxes with nearly all NOLs being exhausted in 2023.

Rerate Litigation

The calculation of the claim value is complicated by the ILEC divestitures. The amount claimed by LUMN is approximately $20m per month leading up to the divestiture of the 16 State ILECs. I assumed half that amount thereafter with Brightspeed having a claim to the rerate after the assets were purchased. Pacer requires payment for research in the US Court system. This is an excerpt from the original filing which is now part of a complex litigation with AT&T making counter claims related to the quality of service provided.

Case 1:22-cv-02206-RM-KLM Document 1 Filed 08/26/22 USDC Colorado

1. This collections action arises from Defendants AT&T Corp.; New Cingular Wireless Services, Inc.; AT&T Mobility, LLC; New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC; SBC Long Distance, LLC; and Teleport Communications Group, Inc.’s "collectively, “AT&T”" unlawful and ongoing refusal to pay Lumen for telecommunication services Lumen has provided and continues to provide to AT&T since April 2022. 3. Notably, the month-to-month market rates set forth in Lumen’s ISGs are lower than the month-to-month rates AT&T charges wholesale customers pursuant to its Interstate Service Guides for similar month-to-month services. 4. Even though AT&T has received and continues to use Lumen’s services to service its own end-user customers, AT&T nonetheless has refused to pay the ISG market rates for those services, and has instead unjustifiably withheld over $100 million in fees owed since April 1, 2022.

Lumen financials for December 31, 2022 do not reflect a significant change in accounts receivable which indicates to me that the rates in effect during 2022 were not included in revenue or EBITDA for 2022.

LUMN's Enterprise Sales Funnel is Very Strong

Management discussed revenue and EBITDA stability in 2024.

February 7, 2023 Earnings Call, Chris Stansbury, CFO

As it relates to why we think we can get to revenue and EBITDA stabilization by the end of next year, I want to be really clear. That’s based off of the things we have today. So when Kate talked about growth OS, that’s extra. That’s kind of supercharging the growth down the road. But with what we have today, I think we can very accurately say that from a product and sales standpoint, we were not executing as cleanly as we could have. And there is renewed focus. There is a lot more rigor behind the connectivity between product and our selling efforts. And frankly, there is some low-hanging fruit that we can go after. So I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it’s fixed by second half of this year. That’s why we said by the end of next year. But I can tell you that the reason we said that is we’ve got line of sight given what we have in-house today"

Contract Liabilities

The contract liabilities account with some analysis provides an understanding of the pipeline along with the Performance Obligations for the Enterprise segment. The contract liabilities account is a component of deferred revenue. It is an important component of ASC 606. The amounts in the contract liabilities account represent money received in advance of providing services including installation of services as well as advanced payment for the actual service. The increase in additions to the account can be determined based on analysis of balances and subtractions for revenue earned to determine the additions.

The contract liabilities account is a component of deferred revenue. The contract performance obligations dictate when the revenue is actually earned. The contract liabilities revenue precedes a revenue stream for service for large contracts that are generally in the Enterprise channel.

A rising account indicates sales improvement and a funnel going forward for regular service.

Figure 17 - Analysis of Sales Funnel (2018-2022 10k)

The Company experienced a substantial decline in additions to the account in 2021 with a subsequent significant increase in 2022 adjusted for divestitures. Upon completion of the work to install services, a new revenue stream will be produced a positive for the forward outlook for large business accounts.

Earnings Call, February 7, 2023, Kate Johnson, CEO

So, to address your question about what’s happening in the enterprise business, the first thing is from a public sector perspective, you are absolutely right. We have a healthy backlog, and we are excited about seeing a lot of that convert this year. Our pipeline continues to be steady and strong.

As discussed previously and shown in Figure 13, the Company did not earn $57 million in 2022 for current liabilities as of December 31, 2022 indicating an execution problem.

Performance Obligations

The performance obligations are another important component of the sales funnel. From the 2022 10k:

As of December 31, 2022, we expect to recognize approximately $7.4 billion of revenue in the future related to performance obligations associated with existing customer contracts that are partially or wholly unsatisfied. We expect to recognize approximately 75% of this revenue through 2025, with the balance recognized thereafter.

The performance obligations balance was approximately $6.2B at December 31, 2021. An increase in this account of $1.2B is a positive forward indicator for revenue and EBITDA.

Federal Contract Awards

LUMN does not provide private sector contracts or information. However, LUMN does provide information on federal agency awards. The Federal Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program has provided contracts worth up to $5b over the term of the contracts.

Raymond James Conference, March 7, 2023, Chris Stansbury, CFO

These are share-taking gains. DOD, Borderland security, USDA, USPS, every one of those contracts is incredibly complex. So if you think about the new world of hybrid work, which we firmly believe is here to stay, that requires complexity in terms of communication, security, everything else.

However, there are a number of large contracts that do not have an amount identified as well. This a summary table from various LUMN press releases.

Figure 18 - Federal Contract Wins and Backlog (Lumen Investor Relations Press Releases)

CFO Financial Guidance for Revenue/EBITDA Stability in 2024

I reviewed thru the CFOs commentary and put together an analysis of EBITDA results based on a range of 4.0 to 4.3 of debt to EBITDA. The guidance was provided before the recent tender offer and I'm presuming that the guidance was based on the debt maturities as of the February 7, 2023 call.

Earnings Call, February 7, 2023, Chris Stansbury, CFO

Given the investments that Kate identified, we anticipate leverage to rise to between 4 to 4.3x in the near-term. We expect leverage to peak as we approach year-end 2023 and decline thereafter.

Figure 19 - CFO Guidance for EBITDA and Revenue Stability (2022 10K and February 7, 2023 Guidance)

The EMEA sales is forecasted to close in 2024. Assuming it the sale closes, reducing net debt, EBITDA would be in the range of $4.6B to $4.9B in 2024.

Chris Stansbury, CFO As it relates to why we think we can get to revenue and EBITDA stabilization by the end of next year, I want to be really clear. That’s based off of the things we have today. So I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it’s fixed by second half of this year. That’s why we said by the end of next year. But I can tell you that the reason we said that is we’ve got line of sight given what we have in-house today"

Long Term Debt and Covenants Compliance

Lumen recently provided a tender offer that will be completed by mid-April. The results of tender acceptance will impact the balances of debt shown in the table below which is as of December 31, 2022. Lumen has very manageable debt until 2027 if Lumen can stabilize revenue and EBITDA in 2024.

Figure 20 - Long Term Debt Maturity Schedule (Lumen 10k, Qwest 10k, Level 3 10k from Dec 31, 2023)

Management has forecasted $1.2B in interest rate expense for 2023. Lumen has $7.8B in floating rate debt. The floating rate debt has a fixed component and a variable component based on LIBOR. The fixed cost of debt is $792M and the forecast has 5.2% budgeted for variable rate for the entire year.

Debt Covenants

The most significant constraints are applied at the Holding Company level. From the 10k:

With respect to the Term Loan A and A-1 facilities and the Revolving Credit Facility, the Amended Credit Agreement requires us to maintain (i) a maximum total leverage ratio of not more than 4.75 to 1.00 and (ii) a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of at least 2.00 to 1.00, with such ratios being determined and calculated in the manner described in the Amended Credit Agreement.

From the term loan agreement the Company will pay a commitment fee for the revolver for moving into a higher leverage bracket as well as greater interest on the revolver as well as the term loans.

Figure 21 - Lumen Term Loan and Revolver Rates (Term Loan Agreement)

The pertinent definitions are as follows:

“Total Leverage Ratio” shall mean, as of any date of determination, the ratio of Consolidated Debt of the Borrower as of such date minus any Specified Refinancing Cash Proceeds of the Borrower as of such date to EBITDA of the Borrower for the most recently ended Test Period on or prior to such date, all determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP; provided, that the Total Leverage Ratio shall be determined on a Pro Forma Basis. “Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio” shall mean on any date the ratio of EBITDA of the Borrower to consolidated cash interest expense of the Borrower and its Subsidiaries, in each case, for the most recently ended Test Period on or prior to such date, all determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP; provided, that the Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio shall be determined on a Pro Forma Basis. “EBITDA” shall mean for any period and for any person, Consolidated Net Income of such person for such period adjusted, without duplication, to exclude the effect of any non-cash losses resulting from requirements to mark-to-market Hedging Agreements, any expense items relating to mergers or acquisitions, including severance, retention and integration costs and change of control payments

These terms along with the financial filing provide the analysis of covenants. The assumptions include that the Company spends all budgeted funds, produces no free cash flow, minimum guidance EBITDA for 2023, does not repay or reduce debt and does not include working capital.

Figure 22 - Analysis of Term Loan Covenants (Term Loan Agreement, February 7, 2023 Earnings Call, 2022-10k)

Moody's and S&P Multiple Downgrades

Moody's downgraded the credit profile of LUMN.

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s corporate family rating to B2 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating to B2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the following: 1) Lumen's senior secured rating to B3 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B2, 2) Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s senior secured rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 and 3) Qwest Corporation's senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba2.

On the basis of

Moody's currently projects debt leverage of 4.5x and 4.7x at year-end 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In contrast to the forecast provided by the CFO of LUMN in the 4th quarter conference call on February 7, 2023.

Chris Stansbury, CFO Given the investments that Kate identified, we anticipate leverage to rise to between 4 to 4.3x in the near-term. We expect leverage to peak as we approach year-end 2023 and decline thereafter.

S&P downgraded the Company debt and placed it on a negative credit watch specific to the Lumen "Holding Company" unsecured debt.

The downgrade reflects uncertainty regarding management's strategy to improve operating and financial performance. Lumen's new management team plans to invest $435 million-$600 million in 2023 to reposition the business for growth with greater focus on customer experience, simplification, and innovation. However, we believe it may take longer than expected to execute on its strategy and convert investments into improving top-line trends. This would delay a turnaround and lower the probability of success, especially if secular pressures accelerate. In particular, the enterprise segment is in secular decline and customers are increasingly moving to lower-priced technology solutions. Lumen continues to experience mid-single-digit percent revenue declines, which could accelerate as management more aggressively transitions its customers to these products and services, especially given its exposure to legacy products. A recession could also exacerbate weak top-line trends if customers reduce their information technology (IT) spending.

S&P forecasts a substantial and above trend decline in EBITDA.

We expect leverage to increase and cash flow to remain weak over the next couple of years. Our base-case forecast assumes EBITDA declines about 15%-17% in 2023 primarily due to investments and dis-synergies from recent asset sales, leading to S&P Global Ratings-adjusted debt to EBITDA rising to the high-4x area and approaching 5x in 2024.

These are respected rating agencies, but the analysts have effectively said that they do not have confidence in Management forecasts forward, putting it kindly. However, the analysis does not have any discussion of sales backlog and the related disclosures.

Risks

I have outlined why I believe the Guidance from Management is very conservative. However, there are risks that may justify the conservative guidance.

S&P, Moody's and sell side analysts do not trust the new Leadership Team and do not accept Management guidance for 2024 and beyond.

The company has a large component of floating rate debt. If the inflation fight requires further rate increases then the company will pay more interest. Many economists believe that a recession is unavoidable, this could impact the ability of clients to pay as well as forward sales efforts.

The technicals of the stock are terrible. While it indicates extreme oversold conditions, that does not mean that its equity and debt cannot go even lower.

The company had execution problems in 2022 that may persist in 2023. This could involve supply chain or technical resources to complete projects. This may require the company to outsource more technical work that impacts margins.

The company has used substantial NOLs to offset cash taxes. While they do have protections in place to guard against a change in control, if all or a portion of NOLs were to be questioned by IRS, this would be a significant issue.

We have a war in Europe and this could certainly impact our economy and inflation.

Conclusion

The investment in LUMN has been very difficult and disappointing. The RSI is below 20 and indicates extreme negative sentiment. The industry Analysts have dismissed Management's guidance and the equity and debt prices reflect bearish extremes.

The critical infrastructure owned by LUMN would be very difficult to replace. The original cost of the current infrastructure as shown in the 10k is approximately $38B for assets purchased and built over decades while the current Enterprise Value is less than $23B.

The Company must utilize the fiber infrastructure to offset legacy product offering declines. While this is challenging, the demand for data and related services continues to grow and the Company's infrastructure is well positioned to take advantage of that opportunity. The new Management Team from "Big Tech" have the tools to realize the value of the infrastructure.