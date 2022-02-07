Lumen Technologies: Market Ignores CFO Guidance On Revenue And EBITDA Stability

Mar. 28, 2023 9:39 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)2 Comments
Justin Wiedeman profile picture
Justin Wiedeman
852 Followers

Summary

  • Management has guided for Revenue and EBITDA stability in 2024 based on current backlog, yet the credit and equity analysts forecast long-term declines and an exhaustion of discretionary cash flow.
  • Management has forecast a more rapid decline in EBITDA for 2023 then trend and many measures indicate the $4,700 guidance is conservative.
  • The Company has substantial financial flexibility with approximately $2.1B in items identified with a big jump in backlog and $5B in recent Federal Government contract wins.
  • The tangible value of the Company, property plant and equipment, significantly exceeds the mark to market Enterprise Value.
  • I believe the assets are extremely undervalued and the Management team will execute on returning the Company to cash flow growth.

Big data connection technology concept

Big data connection technology concept

jamesteohart

My Take

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) forecast of $4.7B in EBITDA and $100M in free cash flow were far below expectations and far below trends. Management certainly has good reason to be conservative in budgeting, however, there is

Graphic from Presentation

Figure 1B - LUMN Management Team (February 7, 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Excerpt from Conference Call

Figure 2 - Summary of Financial Outlook (February 7, 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Excerpt from Management Presentation

Figure 3 - 2023 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (February 7, 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Excel table

Figure 4 - Modified EBITDA Trend and Interpolation of Guidance (Modified EBITDA from Trending Schedule February 7, 2023 Earnings Release)

excel spreadsheet

Figure 5 - Reconciling 2023 EBITDA Forecast to Trend (February 7, 2023 Earnings Call Trending Schedule)

Excerpt from Management Presentation

Figure 6 - EBITDA Bridge (Management Guidance February 7, 2023 Earnings Call)

excel table

Figure 7 - Reconciling EBITDA to Net Income (February 7, 2023 Guidance)

Excel table

Figure 8 - Modified Revenue Schedule Excluding Divestitures (February 7, 2023 Earnings Release Trending Schedule)

Excel table

Figure 9 - Modified Business Revenue Excluding Divestitures (February 7, 2023 Earnings Call Trending Schedule)

Excel table

Figure 10 - Trending Schedule Mass Markets Channels (February 7, 2023 Earnings Call Trending Schedule)

Excerpt from Presentation

Figure 11 - CAPEX Bridge (Management Guidance February 7, 2023 Earnings Call)

Excel Table

Figure 12 - Reconciliation of CAPEX Guidance (Management Guidance - Various as Noted)

excel table

Figure 13 - Analysis of Contract Liabilities Account (10k, 2021, 2022)

Excel Table

Figure 14 - Property Plant and Equipment (Lumen 10k, Qwest 10k, Level 3 10k)

Excel File

Figure 15 - Reconciling EBITDA and Taxes to Net Income and Operating Cash Flow (Sources Listed in Table)

excel table

Figure 16 - Financial Flexibility in Management Guidance (Sources Listed in Table and Discussed Below)

excel table

Figure 17 - Analysis of Sales Funnel (2018-2022 10k)

Excel summary table

Figure 18 - Federal Contract Wins and Backlog (Lumen Investor Relations Press Releases)

Excel table

Figure 19 - CFO Guidance for EBITDA and Revenue Stability (2022 10K and February 7, 2023 Guidance)

Excel Table

Figure 20 - Long Term Debt Maturity Schedule (Lumen 10k, Qwest 10k, Level 3 10k from Dec 31, 2023)

Excerpt from Term Loan Agreement

Figure 21 - Lumen Term Loan and Revolver Rates (Term Loan Agreement)

excel table

Figure 22 - Analysis of Term Loan Covenants (Term Loan Agreement, February 7, 2023 Earnings Call, 2022-10k)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

