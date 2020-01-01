Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Faster Than Expected Growth In March

Summary

  • Eurozone economic growth accelerated to a ten-month high in March according to the latest flash PMI survey data, adding to signs that the economy is reviving after falling into decline late last year.
  • Within the euro area, output rose for a second straight month in both France and Germany, the former reporting the faster pace of expansion as its composite output index rose from 51.7 to 54.0, its highest since last May.
  • Supply chain improvements, combined with falling demand, also took further pressure off industrial input prices, which fell for the first time since July 2020.

Eurozone economic growth accelerated to a ten-month high in March according to the latest flash PMI survey data, adding to signs that the economy is reviving after falling into decline late last year. Inflationary pressures have meanwhile continued to moderate, with

Eurozone PMI vs. GDP

Eurozone PMI, output by sector

eurozone PMI, output by country

eurozone PMI, backlogs of work

eurozone PMI, manufacturing pries and supply chains

Eurozone PMI, stocks of inputs

eurozone PMI, input prices

eurozone PMI

ECB monetary policy vs. PMI output and price indices

