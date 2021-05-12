Energy Transfer: 3 Big Takeaways From The Lotus Midstream Acquisition

Mar. 28, 2023 10:28 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)EPD, ET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE, MMP, PAA, PAGP26 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Groups

Summary

  • ET announced that it is acquiring Lotus Midstream.
  • This move provides additional ammunition to both bears and bulls on ET.
  • We share 3 big takeaways and our updated outlook on ET units.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

View Directly Below of Transport Pipelines

zorazhuang

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) recently announced that it is acquiring Lotus Midstream. The total price of the acquisition is $1.45 billion and ET plans to pay for it by issuing 44.5 million common units and allocating $900 million of its cash. The

Get immediate access to my portfolio, investment research, and trade alerts at a very low price of just $148 for your first year! That's less than a third of what most of our 1,500+ members are paying...

Why is there a special introductory price? We want to give you the opportunity to try High Yield Investor at a much lower price for one year, so you can see if it's a good fit for you. For the first 50 members, we are also giving a risk-free 2-week free trial so you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
20.36K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, PAA, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (26)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.