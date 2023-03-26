Why First Republic Bank's Stock Price Crashed And What Is The Outlook?

Mar. 28, 2023 10:30 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)4 Comments
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Groups

Summary

  • First Republic Bank has lost almost 90% of its market value in the past one month, as the current banking crisis is deemed to have an adverse effect on FRC.
  • In terms of the outlook, a short-term share price rebound for First Republic Bank is likely, but a sustainable recovery for FRC's shares will be difficult.
  • My rating for First Republic Bank is a Neutral or Hold, which takes into consideration both FRC's valuations and outlook.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

First Republic Bank Branch in New York City

Anne Czichos

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold or Neutral rating assigned to First Republic Bank's (NYSE:FRC) shares. FRC's stock price has crashed by nearly 90% in a month, and its current valuation multiples are attractive on both an absolute and historical

First Republic Bank's New Deposits And Borrowings

FRC's March 16, 2023 Press Release

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.11K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.