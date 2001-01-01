NetDragon Still Learning How To Profit From Education, As Investors Grow Impatient

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • NetDragon’s revenue fell 1.5% in the second half of last year, reversing a 26% rise in the first half.
  • The company is laying the groundwork to become a provider of high-margin education services using its Promethean brand of classroom-based interactive panels.
  • The company has yet to reap rewards from that higher-margin educational SaaS business.

Interior of a gamer room

zeljkosantrac/E+ via Getty Images

Education pays, but games pay more.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:NDWTY) (0777.HK) learned that lesson when markets opened on Tuesday in Hong Kong, as shareholders punished its stock after the release of an

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.