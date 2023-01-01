Mongkol Onnuan

This week the markets ran up going into the Fed meeting, sold off on the rate hike, then rebounded to close out the week. The S&P finished up 1.15% on the week, while the Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%. Even though the markets finished up, some areas, including financials and REITs, were negatively impacted. In addition to Jerome Powell's hawkish talk, the rising rate environment wasn't positive for REITs which typically have a substantial amount of debt on their balance sheets. I can't predict what the Fed will do, what economic events will unfold, or when the markets will turn. I believe long-term investors are getting a gift, and there are opportunities when there is blood in the water. I plan to continue to dollar cost average into my positions and build out this diversified dividend portfolio.

After 108 weeks and $10,800 allocated, the balance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is still in the red with a value of $10,289.85. The account is down -$510.15 or -4.72% on invested capital. In week 108, I collected $1.21 in dividend income from two positions. In 2023 I collected $175.27 in dividend income, which is 35.71% of the total dividend income generated in 2022. In week 108, I purchased an additional share of Enbridge (ENB), Bank of America (BAC), and added SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. In week 108, my projected annual dividend income increased by $10.09 or 1.17%, which is a forward yield of 8.48%.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I'm feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), have been taken to the woodshed.

I'm going to address a question that continues to surface. I'm not trying to beat the market with this portfolio. I love index funds and am invested in several index funds. I love dividend investing due to the stream of cash flow it generates. I don't want 100% of my assets outside of real estate tied to an S&P index fund. I have created a personal investment strategy that works to achieve my investment goals, and having a stream of income generated from dividends is part of my investment strategy. Low-cost index funds are one of the best investments anyone can make in my opinion, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is not meant to be a substitute for an index fund. I have read many questions about dividend investing and wanted to start a portfolio from the ground up and document its progress to disprove many misconceptions, including that you need a large amount of seed capital to make dividend investing work for you.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run.

Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

A historical recap of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio's investment principles and historical performance

Investment Objectives

Income generation

Downside mitigation through diversification

Capital appreciation

Below are the fundamental rules I have put in place for this Portfolio:

Allocate $100 weekly to this Portfolio

Only invest in dividend-producing investments

No position can exceed 5% of the Portfolio

No sector can exceed 20% of the Portfolio

All dividends and distributions are to be reinvested

Below is a chart that extends from week 1 through the current week to illustrate the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Progression

Blue line is my initial investment $100 in week 1, $1,000 in week 10, etc.

Red line is the account value at the end of each week

Yellow line is the annual dividend income the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was projected to generate after that week's investments and dividends reinvested

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $256.79 (29.43%)

ETFs $230.79 (26.45%)

REITs $163.98 (18.80%)

CEFs $162.29 (18.60%)

BDCs $58.55 (6.71%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $490.76 in dividend income from 533 dividends. This has allowed the Dividend Harvesting portfolio to stay in the black while growing the snowball effect. In week 11 of 2023, I collected $6.84 in dividends, and in 2023 I generated $175.27 in dividend income. YTD I have generated 35.71% of my 2022 dividend income from 136 dividends which is 25.52% of the dividends generated throughout 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

There is one more week of dividend income flowing into the account and I can't wait to see where March ends up so I can add another month to the chart below.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I found a tool that can track and visualize my monthly and weekly dividend income. I plan on showing this graph rather than the full year as it's a better visualization than what I had created. In week 107, I added SLG to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and my total annual dividend count increased to 644. There are dividends flowing each week.

The Dividend Tracker

The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. There are now 19 positions generating an additional share per year. I am continuously working on getting more positions over the 100% threshold. I think I can finish 2023 with at least 25-30 positions generating a share per year from their dividends.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Many of the readers have asked if I could break down the individual positions within these sectors. I created pie charts for each individual sector and have illustrated how much each position represents of that sector of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Since I only have one position in Food & Staple Retailing and Industrials, I did not make a chart for those. 3M (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represent 100% of those sectors. The charts will follow the normal portfolio total I have constructed. Please keep the ideas coming, as I am happy to add as much detail to this series as I can.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In week 108, ETFs remained the largest section of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's composition. Individual equities make up 42.27% of the portfolio and generate 29.43% of the dividend income, while exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") represent 58.73% of the portfolio and generate 71.57% of the dividend income.

I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. This is the first time I have exceeded 20% in a single sector of the portfolio. I will be allocating capital away from ETFs for a while to get this sector under 20%.

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $2,232.56 $10,289.85 21.70% REIT $1,675.18 $10,289.85 16.28% Closed End Funds $1,491.62 $10,289.85 14.50% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $1,104.07 $10,289.85 10.73% Financials $715.16 $10,289.85 6.95% Communication Services $697.94 $10,289.85 6.78% Technology $247.15 $10,289.85 2.40% Consumer Staples $556.22 $10,289.85 5.41% BDC $538.01 $10,289.85 5.23% Utility $290.74 $10,289.85 2.83% Pharmaceuticals $235.95 $10,289.85 2.29% Food & Staple Retailing $199.70 $10,289.85 1.94% Industrials $208.35 $10,289.85 2.02% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $94.53 $10,289.85 0.92% Cash $2.36 $10,289.85 0.02% Click to enlarge

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and Verizon (VZ) are both too close to the 5% threshold I have for an individual position. As much as I want to add to VZ I am going to try not to add more capital to it for several weeks.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 108 Additions

In week 108 I added to BAC and ENB while adding SLG to the portfolio.

Enbridge (ENB)

Bank of America (BAC)

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Enbridge

There isn't much to say about ENB. I am a huge fan of midstream operators, and ENB has one of the largest energy infrastructures in North America. ENB transports about 30% of the crude produced in North America and 20% of the natural gas consumed in North America. It's also the only midstream operator with a natural gas utility company which happens to be the 3rd largest in North America by customer count. ENB has also increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Bank of America

BAC has declined by -20.1% in the past month so I dollar cost averaged into the position.

SL Green Realty

SLG has declined by -74.60% in the past year, and -41.38% the past month. SLG is the largest landlord for office space in NYC, and I feel that they are well positioned to ride out the rising rate environment. Shares have dropped so low that they are approaching the 08/09 lows, and the yield is almost 16%. I started a position and plan on adding to it.

Week 109 Gameplan

I think I am going to make week 109 a REIT week and add to SLG, Vornado (VNO), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Conclusion

I can't believe 108 weeks have passed since I started this series. The markets have been volatile, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has traded rangebound, which I am pleased with. I am approaching $900 of annual dividend income from this portfolio, and I am excited to see where it ends up. I feel there are a lot of good buys and will continue to dollar cost average into many different positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Week 110 is quickly approaching so, please send me suggestions as I will be adding an investment from the reader suggestions in week 110.