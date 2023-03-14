Zhihu Seeks Answer To Profit Challenge As Its Businesses Grow Apart

Mar. 28, 2023 11:00 AM ETZhihu Inc. (ZH)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Zhihu's revenue growth slowed sharply last year due to an advertising slowdown, but that was partly offset by gains for its membership business.
  • The company's fast-growing vocational training business may be spun off as a separate entity, but its prospects could remain cloudy due to fierce competition.
  • The company’s newer growth engine is paid membership services, which allow users to read premium content like novels and other stories online.

White Question Mark Sitting On Red Podium Before Red Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH; 2390.HK), an online Q&A platform often called the "Quora of China," is fond of saying that "every question has its answer." But the company's management may be stumped to answer the big question on investors' minds about

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.