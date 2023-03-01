Tesla Stock - I Have Warned You

Mar. 28, 2023 11:32 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)AAPL
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.05K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s prices for the most expensive models have been reduced.
  • This is obviously a problem for the EV maker's profit margins.
  • A recession is near, and the EV market is not going through its best days.
  • Tesla stock is ridiculously overvalued.
  • I would not recommend to short sell Tesla stock, either.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gained since my last article. Yet, the recent banking crisis and, most importantly, the fact the company was forced to decrease its Model S and Model X prices make me somewhat concerned. I mentioned in

Tesla Model S and X

Oilprice.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.05K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.